A lady who lives and works in Canada has posted a vital update on websites to find instant jobs as a newcomer in Canada

The lady, Sey Canada, listed the websites to include Accenture, HGS and Concentrix, and she said they are always hiring

Seyi Canada said those who are new in Canadian provinces could find customer service jobs on the three websites

A Canada-based lady said there are three websites to easily land customer service roles in Canada.

In a helpful TikTok post, Seyi Canada said new-comers in Canada could head to the websites to check out customer services roles suitable for them.

The lady said it was possible to land customer service roles on Accenture, HGS and Concentrix. Photo credit: TikTok/Sey Canada.

Source: TikTok

Seyi noted that as a new person in Canada, one needed to get a small job as fast as possible to pay bills before landing a dream job.

Websites to land a customer-service job in Canada

Seyi listed the websites to include Accenture, HGS and Concentrix, noting that they are always on the lookout for customer service executives.

Her words:

"These companies in Canada will hire you for customer service jobs. Make sure to check them out."

Seyi, however, did not mention the salary the companies pay for customer service roles.

See the video below.

Reactions as lady shares websites to get jobs

@jr4568 said:

"Tell them how much it pays."

@jr4568 said:

"Why do you have to be new? Ask Canadian citizens if they want the job."

@Prashanta pdl asked:

"I am in Ontario, and I am a student but available Monday to Friday… but won’t do on weekends.. will they hire me."

@hor_lamilekan asked:

"Please, can I work without a work permit?"

@Evelynee asked:

"Will you refer me? I applied but didn't hear from them."

@user6759382546442 said:

"Please, I need a job in Canada ma help me. God bless you."

@ikedue jane asked:

"Are they in Alberta Edmonton?"

Source: Legit.ng