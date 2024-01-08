In a TikTok video, a man revealed over five online jobs that pay well and did not need a degree

These jobs, however, demanded skill and dedication, as well as proper guidance and regular practice

Some of the online jobs he mentioned were Financial planner, Real estate agent, Application tester, Software engineer, and Telemarketer

A TikTok user shared a video where he disclosed more than five lucrative online jobs that anyone could do from their home without having a degree.

He explained that these jobs were not easy to get or do, as they required a high level of skill and commitment from the applicants.

These jobs would require anyone interested to seek proper guidance from a qualified tutor and practice regularly to improve their performance.

Some of the online jobs that he listed in his video shared by @yourcorporatefriends were: Financial planner, who helps clients plan their finances and investments; Real estate agent, who helps buyers and sellers of properties; Application tester, who evaluates the functionality and usability of software applications; Software engineer, who designs, develops, and maintains software systems; and Telemarketer, who sells products or services over the phone.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Betanman reacted:

“Software development require experience, they ask for at least 3yrs.”

Nicolas Vyčas said:

“By no experience he meant ,just a 4 year degree, with a 2 year internship in a good company and 4+ years with prior job experience.”

Marcus2023 wrote:

“Telemarketer. Yeah right Pay is very little.”

Daniel Goodson:

“If you do somehow manage to get one of these jobs without ANY experience, then you won't have that job for long.”

