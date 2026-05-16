DeeOne reacted angrily after Davido dropped a short comment on Chike’s Instagram page amid reports linking the singer to Frank Edoho’s ex-wife

The comedian questioned Davido’s decision to comment publicly on the matter, explaining that innocent children were involved

Mixed reactions followed online as some social media users backed DeeOne’s criticism, while others argued that Davido’s comment did not mean he supported the alleged situation

Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has taken a swipe at Afrobeats superstar Davido after the singer dropped a remark on Chike’s Instagram page.

The drama came in the middle of reports linking Chike to Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of TV host Frank Edoho.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chike had earlier shared a video of himself performing one of his songs, appearing unbothered by the ongoing saga.

DeeOne warns Davido over his reaction to Chike’s Instagram post. Photo: comediandeeone/davido/officialchike

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Davido reacted under the post with a single word that stirred attention.

Davido wrote:

“Wahala”

However, comedian DeeOne did not find the comment funny.

In a video posted on his Instagram and X accounts, he criticised Davido for encouraging behaviour he described as wrong.

He stressed that the matter involved children and warned that such actions could come back to haunt the singer.

“Davido, you no dey ever respect yourself. They say Chike sleep with Frank Edoho's wife. Chike posted now, you don go write, you don go comment for him page. So you dey encourage that kind of thing, abi? Forgetting that, beyond all this drama, children are involved.”

The comedian went further to compare Davido with fellow stars Wizkid and Burna Boy, insisting that they had surpassed him because of discipline.

He reminded Davido that he is married and lives apart from his wife, cautioning that karma might eventually catch up with the singer.

“What you sow today, you will reap tomorrow.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, DeeOne also wrote:

“Davido, keep encouraging Chike. Remember that you are also married, Chike go reach everybody.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to DeeOne's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans were divided over DeeOne's criticism of Davido.

@eshofemi1 said:

"Wetin dey do una did he force frank wife ???? Make Una rest"

@Chudi212 commented:

"He no lie for this one cause that nonsense davido did was a very wrong move"

@Darlington67928 wrote:

"U dey find money, na only davido comment there, if u no get money go beg🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@kallykuhn reacted:

"How he take celebrate am? He said Wahala..Wahala na celebration?"

@bigelite59 said:

"Na only davido comment, why u take e own personal"

@owunaanthonia commented:

"I was so disappointed when I saw his comment"

DeeOne says Davido should respect his marriage after the singer comments on Chike’s trending Instagram post. Photo: comediandeeone/davido

Source: Instagram

DeeOne shares alleged court verdict against VDM

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that DeeOne shared an alleged court verdict in the case involving Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, and Mr Jollof's wife over defamation of character.

The comedian claimed in a video that the court declared VDM guilty and ordered him to pay N30.5 million in damages, make a retraction, and issue an apology in 2 national newspapers within 14 days.

DeeOne made fun of VDM, stating that the activist had been exposed and warned people to stop making claims they cannot prove about others.

Source: Legit.ng