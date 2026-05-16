A Nigerian man has taken to social media to point out the fresh problem he noticed in his 2 units of 12V 220Ah tubular batteries

The individual mentioned that he bought a 2.5kVA solar inverter a year ago, and it did not give him any fault until about a month ago

He pointed out the issue in a post he shared on his page and also shared a photo of what his solar system setup looks like

A young man who bought a 2.5kVA inverter with tubular batteries one year ago has spoken up as his system developed fresh issues exactly a year after purchase.

The individual explained that the solar system, which has 2 units of 12V 220Ah tubular batteries, which he has been using for over a year, suddenly started giving him issues last month.

Man shares fresh issue with 220Ah tubular batteries in solar system setup. Photo Source: Facebook/Tony Mamus Anigboro

Source: Facebook

Man seeks solutions to tubular battery problem

During the first year of use, he said he could power 200L inverter freezers and charge phones, but recently, the 2.5kVA inverter with tubular battery no longer does that. He pointed out what he noticed:

He said:

"Good day everyone, I've been using this system for a year now without issues. Last month it started giving issues, small load it will just drain the batteries."

He pointed out the exact issue with his 2.5kVA solar inverter with the tubular battery recently developed:

"I use it to power 2 units of 200L inverter freezers and phone charging. As it is now, it can't even charge only phones from morning till evening again."

"The system comprises of:"

"2.5kVA inverter."

"100A charge controller."

"2 units of 12V 220Ah tubular batteries."

"6 units of 300-watt Canadian panels."

Solar inverter user laments as battery problem surfaces after months of use. Photo Source: Facebook/Tony Mamus Anigboro

Source: Facebook

After pointing out the issues he observed with his solar system, he begged for solutions online.

The individual, Tony Mamus Anigboro, wrote on his Facebook page:

"I'm thinking of making the panels total of 16 units of 300-watt Canadian panels for the charging. Please I need advice, is the 16 units of 300-watt Canadian panels too much for the two batteries?"

"What do you think?"

Reactions as man complains about tubular batteries

Baliki noted:

"Cable size is also number 1 issue then tubla batterys don't last long also using 2 freezers on a 2.5 kv is not advised able?"

Auwal Mohammed added:

"First and foremost do clean your panels then check your battery water lavel as I can see you're not carrying out any maintenance on this your solar that's just reason. When you do that come ask me again I will tell next step."

Aaron Francis shared:

"Your battery is not original.your battery is the problem here.get original battery.i have been using mine for almost two years now bcos its original."

Philip Kon added:

"Changing the entire system is not the answer. I advise you observe the charge the controller. How much power do you see come from the panels and how stable is the power during the day and what is the state of charge of your batteries during the day. Also take a good look at your panels if any has any damage or issue on it. Replace panels with issues. Get an installer to check your wiring for loose connections and failing joints and check your batteries also for issues and where necessary fix them. By the time this is done. Your problem would have been solved. You see after installing your system you need to do maintenance from time to time and if you don't this are the kind of challenges you will start having."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he dealt with his landlord after being stopped from installing solar panels on the rooftop of his apartment.

He explained that he had planned to mount the panels on the roof, but the landlord refused, so he created an alternative setup using a car park space instead.

Man who bought solar system gives update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after buying a 1kVA solar generator one month ago. He said he got it for N360,000 and also bought a 390W solar panel for N75,000.

According to him, the system can power his TV, fan, blender, and other small home appliances, and it can last all day depending on how it is used. His post made many people online react and share their own opinions about the solar system.

Source: Legit.ng