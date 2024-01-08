Airtel Africa SmartCash Payment Service Bank, which recently started operation, has a happy message for customers

The company said its users will no longer have to pay to make transfers to all other banks in Nigeria

CBN-approved banks charge a N10 fee for transactions under N5,000, N26 for transactions between N5,000 and N50,000, and N50 for transactions above N50,000

Smartcash Payment Service Bank, the fintech unit of Airtel Nigeria, has announced a new feature for its users called "free transfers to all banks".

The new feature allows free cash transfers to any bank account nationwide.

Speaking on the new feature, Kelechi Amogu, head of brand and communications at Smartcash PSB, said it is part of the company's determination to deliver exceptional value.

He said:

“The campaign aligns with the organisation’s commitment to providing cost-effective financial solutions, alongside its ongoing drive for financial inclusion and financial literacy.”

“This initiative is not just about using our platform, but it unlocks a world of benefits and rewards. We believe in making financial transactions more accessible and rewarding for our users, and this campaign is a testament to our commitment to their financial well-being.

“With the standout feature of the introduction of zero charges for customers when transferring funds to other banks."

He noted that Smartcash users can now send money to friends, family, or business associates at no cost, further solidifying our commitment to providing cost-effective financial solutions.

He added:

"Launching this new feature aims to redefine digital financial services, offering compelling incentives for both existing and new users to experience the convenience and advantages of using the Smartcash platform."

