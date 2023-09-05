StarTimes has said it is adjusting the price of its subscription upward to reflect economic realities

It listed factors such as inflation, and the naira fall, among others as factors affecting price

The new price was reflected from Friday, September 1, 2023

StarTimes has announced that starting from September 1, 2023, its subscription fees will change.

The business said that the price rise was unavoidable owing to the challenging economic conditions that all businesses must contend with in the nation.

The depreciation of the naira against the dollar, which is the currency used to purchase the majority of its content and equipment, as well as rising inflation, which has an effect on business costs, have reduced the company's purchasing power and ability to pursue profitability, according to StarTimes.

StarTimes said the price rise was unavoidable owing to the challenging economic conditions

Legit.ng earlier highlighted how subscription packages and plan prices available provided by the television service. The report shows that Nova bouquet cost N900, Basic bouquet cost N1,700 while Classic bouquet cost N2,500.

Company explains why it is increasing price

The company assured its clients that, despite best efforts, it is no longer able to absorb these expenses and keep pricing the same without sacrificing the calibre and variety of its material according to report.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said:

“We are not increasing prices to make extra profits, but rather to cover operational costs and continue to provide affordable and accessible digital TV to millions of Nigerians

“From September 1, the new bouquet prices for our antenna decoder are Nova: ₦1500; Basic: ₦2600; Classic: ₦3800. While the subscription changes for the dish decoder bouquets are Nova: ₦1500; Smart: ₦3500; Special: ₦5000; Super: ₦6500; French: ₦7000; Chinese: ₦13000; Full: ₦14000.

Meanwhile, it noted that subscribers who renew before September will enjoy the old price until their subscription expires. It added that customers can jump on this opportunity to recharge for several months.

Ibeabuchi added:

We appeal to our subscribers to understand the situation and continue to enjoy our services. We assure our customers that we will continue to deliver quality and affordable entertainment capable of satisfying the craving of everyone.

The business also reminded clients that it provides flexible payment options such online platforms, mobile money, POS machines, etc., as well as the pay-as-you-go option, which allows subscribers to subscribe daily or weekly.

The family-focused pay-TV provider has debuted new family programmes with hosts that include well-known Nollywood actors Mercy Aigbe and Damilola Adegbite.

