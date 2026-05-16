President Bola Tinubu said his administration would intensify reforms and confront emerging national challenges if re-elected for a second term

Tinubu defended his administration’s early economic decisions and said the policies had started producing stability in the economy and naira

The President said direct cash transfers and education support programmes had helped vulnerable families keep their children in school

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration will deepen ongoing reforms and tackle emerging national challenges if Nigerians grant him a second term in office.

Tinubu spoke at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, where he defended key economic decisions taken since assuming office and outlined what citizens should expect if re-elected in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu said his administration would intensify reforms. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu speaks on second term plans

The president said governance requires constant adaptation because global economic realities continue to evolve. He noted that leaders must remain ready to review policies and respond to new challenges at every stage.

Tinubu said his approach to leadership is built around timely decision-making. According to him, governments that fail to act decisively often struggle to achieve meaningful progress.

Responding to a question on his plans for the first two years of another term, Tinubu said:

“Do more work. More challenges are there. The world won’t wait for anybody. You have to continue to reset and rethink, challenge the intellectual curiosity of yourself as a government.

“The philosophy I came with in governance is believing that the hallmark of a transformative leader is the ability to take decisions, do what you do at the time it has to be done on behalf of the people. If you miss that curve, you are not on the path to success.”

President Bola Tinubu speaks during the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

President defends economic reform policies

Tinubu recalled the backlash that followed some of the administration’s early economic reforms. He said the government remained focused despite public criticism and political pressure.

“And that’s what I believe. The first time, I took hard decisions regardless of the pain, stopped reading newspapers and commentary because I knew I was going to get a big pushback. And I did.

“I was sitting on a hot burner. But we made the curve. Today, there’s a very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The president maintained that the economy has become more stable in recent months. He added that improved stability has helped businesses, households and budget planners make clearer financial decisions.

Tinubu also pointed to interventions targeted at low-income families. He said direct cash transfers and educational support programmes are helping vulnerable Nigerians cope with economic hardship.

“The economy is stable, the naira is stable and predictable, planners can make a reasonable budget, they can plan their lives well. The children are in school, the vulnerable are being helped.

“We assured that direct transfers to very poor households, which are going on right now, are able to support education for those students who ordinarily would stay out of school because the parents cannot afford school fees. They are now, I’m even giving them allowances and upkeep for their schooling.”

Makinde: PDP will beat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is on course to secure victory in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

He spoke on Monday, May 4, during the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of a faction of the party in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng