Billionaire owner X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, has continued to make changes on X, formerly Twitter

The latest features give users the chance to make calls and videos without the need for a phone number

These features, when introduced, would place X in direct competition with WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media apps offering the same services

Elon Musk has announced that X (formerly known as Twitter) users will soon be able to video and audio call each other without requiring a phone number.

He disclosed this in a tweet posted on its verified account on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Elon Musk, since buying Twitter, now X has implemented several changes

Source: UGC

The billionaire said that the video and audio calls coming to X will work on iOS, Android, Mac & PC.

He added that no phone number will be needed, and X will be the effective global address book.

This means that users probably won’t have to save phone numbers and can call each other by just checking their usernames.

Elon Musk wrote:

"Video & audio calls coming to X: Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC, No phone number needed, X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique."

X's Other Features

Since buying Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has overhauled the popular social media site.

Some of the changes include introducing paid verification, planning to remove blocking feature, except for DMs.

Another update include making videos is the platform longer and also text for verified users.

Also, Elon Musk introduced a payment-sharing method for content creators and social media influencers across the world.

Legit.ng reported that many of the content creators in Nigeria who have received the payout also took to the microblogging site to show their appreciation to Elon Musk.

