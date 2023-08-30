President Bola Tinubu, during his campaign, promised to create millions of jobs and also reduce poverty

As part of this vision, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has announced plans to train 1 million Nigerians in technical skills

These skills are expected to provide the necessary capabilities for Nigerian youths to secure gainful employment

The Federal Government has announced plans to train 1 million Nigerians in technical skills by 2025.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed this via his official X account after a meeting with sakeholders in tech on how to achieve the target.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of communication with stakeholders to discuss plans.

According to him, the technical training is in line with the promise by President Bola Tinubu to create 1 million jobs through tech in the first 24 months of his administration.

The minister's post reads:

“My team and I spent some time today with some key stakeholders in tech to co-create innovative ways to achieve Mr. President’s target to train 1 million technical talents.

"This is the first in a series of ecosystem engagements to ensure we get the best solutions from within.

"As we work towards our target of training 1 million people in technical skills by 2025, we’d love to know how you can get involved."

He added that Investing in the ICT sector and the digital economy will stimulate local industries, enhance competitiveness, increase productivity, and provide millions of Nigerians with new skills and long-term job and wealth-creation opportunities.

FG secures $500 million

The latest move by the minister follows his recent announcement that the Federal Government has secured a $500 million loan for a local funding programme, Punch reports.

Speaking at a dinner with a World Bank representative recently Bosun said:

"So we’ve got access to about half a billion dollars to start local funding.”

He added that the initiative is aimed at boosting innovation and entrepreneurship within Nigeria’s digital sector.

