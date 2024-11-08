The The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced a new opening for graduates to join its organisation as an intern

The position will allow selected candidates to gain hands-on experience in international development and finance.

The interns will be selected based on the areas of the bank's focus, which include Economics, Agriculture among others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is now accepting applications for its 2025 internship program which gives students and recent graduates to gain professional experience.

During the program candidates will work on high-impact projects related to AfDB’s Ten-Year Strategy (2023-2032), which includes promoting sustainable economic growth and reducing poverty across Africa.

Statement from AFDB website showed that among other benefits the interns will get a monthly stipend, health insurance, and hands-on experience in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and industrialization.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must meet specific criteria to qualify.

Be nationals of AfDB member countries and aged 18-30 at the start of the internship.

Be enrolled in or recently graduated (within the past year) from a master’s program at a recognized institution.

Be fluent in either English or French, the Bank’s working languages, and proficient in standard office software such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Knowledge of SAP is an advantage.

The bank added:

"Applicants who fully meet the Bank's requirements and are considered for further assessment will be contacted.

"Applicants should submit a concise Curriculum Vitae (CV) and any additional documents that may be stated as required.

"The President of the African Development Bank reserves the right to appoint a candidate at a lower level.

" The African Development Bank is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. http://www.afdb.org."

Program structure and benefits

The internship duration ranges from three to six months.

While some interns will work remotely, others will be stationed at AfDB headquarters or regional offices, depending on placement.

Remote interns are required to have a reliable internet connection and a conducive work environment.

On-site interns must cover their travel and accommodation expenses, though the Bank will assist with visa arrangements.

Interns will work across several departments, contributing to projects in:

Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth

Agriculture, Human & Social Development

Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization

Economics, Statistics, and Governance

Finance, Legal, and Human Resources

Public Relations, Communication, and Gender Issues

Application process and deadline

To apply for the 2025 AfDB Internship Program, interested candidates should submit their applications through the AfDB’s official website by November 20, 2024.

For further information and to apply, please visit the official AfDB website.

