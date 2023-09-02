As we enter a new age of technology, PariPesa are thrilled to unveil the upgraded website – an unrivalled innovation in online betting. Embracing advancement and excellence, www.paripesa.ng v3.0 will redefine your betting experience!

Embedded with the latest technology, the PariPesa renewed platform offers a seamless user experience for seasoned and new players alike. Whether on desktop or mobile, it provides easy navigation irrespective of where you're betting from. The mobile app for Android and iOS has been created to offer effortless access for bettors who prefer betting on the move. Like the desktop version of the website, the app is designed with user comfort in mind.

Olubunmi Adeyera, PariPesa marketing manager, commented on this landmark development: "The PariPesa transformation represents not just the evolution of our platform but aligns with the accelerated development in technology and betting interaction trends worldwide. We aim to offer unparalleled service quality and engaging bonuses that keep our customers at the edge, adding more thrill and excitement to their game."

The new PariPesa platform isn't just about improved user experience; it also introduces enticing bonus opportunities to reward their loyal patrons. The bookie presents the "Million with PariPesa" offer, where customers can accumulate betting odds and win ₦1,000,000 each month while enjoying their favourite sports on the state-of-the-art platform.

The newest feature to their bonus lineup is the Friday Free Flights on Aviator. For deposits made between 00:00 and 23:59 GMT each Friday, players will receive up to 60 free bets in Aviator – an opportunity too good to miss.

But they’re not stopping there! The Betting Legend Promo rewards the sportsbook’s loyal customers with amazing prizes such as Apple MacBook Air, Apple iPhone 14, Sony PlayStation 5, and 25 free bets. 30 fortunate winners from Nigeria and other countries regularly get these exciting prizes for their smart football bets!

Currently PariPesa are offering bonuses on running competitions: US Open and Basketball Men's World Cup.

The PariPesa brand-new platform is the space where technology meets fun and fortune. Visit the website and get ready for a unique betting experience! Remember: With PariPesa, every bet is a shot at huge winnings!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng