Mastercard is looking at filling over 300 positions in its associate program for graduates across Africa

The role provides young people with 12-month entry-level roles to develop competencies to thrive in the workplace

The deadline for application has been set and the selected graduates will be contacted by Mastercard

Mastercard has announced it is accepting applications for graduates into its foundation associate program.

The program will run for 12 months in 300 entry-level roles for selected candidates, and the application deadline is Friday, September 15, 2023.

Mastercard's 12-month entry-level roles will allow graduates to develop knowledge and skills. Photo credit: Mastercard

Source: Facebook

According to a statement, the program will help those selected to develop competencies and capabilities in leadership, employability, and basic entrepreneurship knowledge and skills, helping them thrive in the workplace.

Mastercard, in a statement, said:

"Over the 12-month period, the program will provide a structured platform to access work-based learning opportunities, enabling effective transition into meaningful employment."

The role is open to graduates across Africa, including Nigeria.

How to apply for any of the over 300 positions

Access the Baobab Platform by either logging in or registering. Click here

Proceed to the opportunities page by clicking the button mentioned above.

In the left-hand side toolbar of the screen, pick the opportunity type and opt for Internships.

After that, select Nigeria. The page will then display a feed containing all available internships.

To confirm that the internship you're viewing is part of the Associate Program, locate the "Mastercard Foundation Transitions Community" at the top of each post.

After that, find positions that interest you and go ahead and apply for them.

To initiate the application process, click the Learn More button and then use the opportunities button to access the application form.

Once you've submitted your application, join the Mastercard Foundation Transitions Community Chat Group on Baobab. This way, you can access all the latest updates and new roles.

