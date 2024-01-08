A young lady revealed how to earn money from testing new apps for tech companies on TikTok

She also shared a website that listed such opportunities and showed an example of an offer with an hourly rate.

In a video shared by @flourishing_financially, she explained the step-by-step process of searching for tech companies that were in need of testers for their new apps.

Lady shares tips.

Source: Getty Images

More on Application testing

Application testing opportunities online are ways to earn money by evaluating the functionality, usability, and design of websites and apps. Such opportunities are on various platforms that connect testers with developers or clients who need feedback on their products.

Some of the platforms that offer application testing opportunities online are UserTesting, Test IO, Userlytics, and Freelancer. Depending on the platform, one may need to have a computer, a mobile device, a microphone, a webcam, and an internet connection to start testing.

The amount of money one can earn varies depending on the platform, the complexity of the test, and the quality of your feedback.

Some platforms pay per test, while others pay per bug or per hour. Application testing opportunities online are a great way to make extra cash, learn new skills, and help improve the web and mobile app experience for users.

Disclaimer: This is not a financial advise. Legit will not be held responsible for any loss from steps taken based on this. Please do your due diligence.

