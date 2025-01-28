Global site navigation

Local editions

22 best websites like Fingerhut: most popular buy now pay later platforms
Top Lists

22 best websites like Fingerhut: most popular buy now pay later platforms

by  Mercy Mbuthia 8 min read

Fingerhut is a retail company that offers a variety of products, from electronics and furniture to clothing and jewellery. It operates on a credit-based system, allowing customers to purchase and pay for items over time. This model has made it a popular choice for those who may not have access to traditional credit options. Those looking for other alternative options can use several websites like Fingerhut.

Fingerhut logo
Fingerhut is an American online retailer established in 1948 by William and Manny Fingerhut. Photo: @Fingerhut on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In compiling the best websites like Fingerhut, we considered key features such as payment plans, product variety, and user experience. This list reflects current offerings and may evolve as new platforms emerge. To ensure accuracy and reliability, we referenced trusted sources, including Tech21Century, Websta, and LutherSales. However, the list is not arranged in any specific order.

Best websites like Fingerhut

Fingerhut is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. Their catalogue-based model and in-house credit program have made them a go-to choice for many consumers. If you want to build credit or make purchases with manageable instalments, here are some alternative websites you can consider.

Read also

How are Nia Jax's parents and siblings connected to The Bloodline?

WebsiteYear founded
Affirm2012
Klarna2005
Afterpay2014
Sezzle2016
Zip (formerly Quadpay)2013
Splitit2012
Perpay2014
FlexShopper2013
Montgomery Ward1872
YuKeep2012
Stoneberry2009
ViaBill2014
Seventh Avenue1984
Country Door1998
QVC1986
Ginny's1990
Masseys1998
Monroe and Main1999
The Lakeside Collection2000
LutherSales1967
MDG1991
BuyDig1983

1. Affirm

Affirm homepage
The Affirm homepage. Photo: affirm.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Max Levchin
  • Founded: 2012
  • Language options: English

Affirm provides flexible financing for online and in-store purchases, partnering with thousands of retailers. It allows users to split payments into manageable instalments over 3 to 36 months, making it easier to budget for big purchases.

Unlike traditional credit cards, Affirm offers transparency with no hidden fees or compounding interest. The approval process considers factors beyond credit scores, making it accessible to a wider audience.

2. Klarna

Klarna homepage
The Klarna homepage. Photo: klarna.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Niklas Adalberth, Victor Jacobsson
  • Founded: 2005
  • Language options: Multiple, including English, German, Swedish, and French

Read also

Keith Lee's wife, Mia Yim and their married life beyond the ring

Klarna is a leading global payment provider that enhances the shopping experience with flexible payment options. Users can choose to pay immediately, in instalments, or after delivery by offering unparalleled flexibility. Its popular 'Pay in 4' option splits the purchase into four interest-free payments. Klarna also provides long-term financing for larger purchases.

3. Afterpay

Afterpay homepage
The Afterpay homepage. Photo: afterpay.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.)
  • Founded: 2014
  • Language options: English

The Afterpay website is a top buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service that allows users to split payments into four equal instalments over six weeks. It stands out for its focus on responsible spending, increasing spending limits based on reliable payment behaviour. There are no interest charges if payments are made on time, making it a budget-friendly option.

4. Sezzle

Sezzle homepage
The Sezzle homepage. Photo: sezzle.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Charlie Youakim
  • Founded: 2016
  • Language options: English

Sezzle is a flexible BNPL service that allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks. Unlike many credit-based services, Sezzle does not impact credit scores when used responsibly. Sezzle partners with thousands of retailers, making it a convenient choice for online and in-store shopping.

Read also

The role of Charley Hull's parents and siblings in his successful career

5. Zip (formerly Quadpay)

Zip homepage
The Zip homepage. Photo: zip.co
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Larry Diamond
  • Founded: 2013
  • Language options: English

Zip simplifies BNPL by allowing users to split payments into four equal instalments over six weeks. The first payment is due at checkout, with subsequent payments spread over time. Unlike some competitors, Zip can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, thanks to its virtual card system. This broad usability makes it one of the most versatile BNPL options.

6. Splitit

Splitit homepage
The Splitit homepage. Photo: splitit.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Gil Don
  • Founded: 2012
  • Language options: English

Splitit allows customers to pay in instalments using their existing credit cards. Payments are spread across up to 24 months, with no interest or hidden fees. Splitit users retain all credit card benefits, including rewards and fraud protection.

7. Perpay

Perpay homepage
The Perpay homepage. Photo: perpay.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Chris DiMarco
  • Founded: 2014
  • Language options: English

Perpay functions as a marketplace with built-in BNPL options. This allows users to purchase products with convenient instalments deducted directly from their paychecks. Unlike traditional BNPL platforms, Perpay determines spending limits based on income and employment, not credit scores. Users can shop from over 1,000 brands and improve their credit scores through responsible usage.

Read also

How Storm Reid's parents and siblings fuelled her ambition in the entertainment industry

8. FlexShopper

FlexShopper homepage
The FlexShopper homepage. Photo: flexshopper.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Brad Bernstein
  • Founded: 2013
  • Language options: English

FlexShopper operates on a lease-to-own model, making it a practical option for those without traditional credit access. Customers can lease electronics, furniture, appliances, and more with weekly payments. In FlexShopper, ownership is only granted after completing all payments.

9. Montgomery Ward

Montgomery Ward homepage
The Montgomery Ward homepage. Photo: wards.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 1872
  • Language options: English

The Montgomery Ward offers a credit-based catalogue shopping experience similar to Fingerhut. Customers can purchase furniture, electronics, and clothing through its store credit program. With a long-standing reputation for quality and convenience, Montgomery Ward simplifies instalment-based shopping.

10. YuKeep

YuKeep homepage
The YuKeep homepage. Photo: yukeep.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: YuKeep, LLC
  • Founded: 2012
  • Language options: English

YuKeep offers a leasing program that allows users to acquire new products without upfront payments. Customers can make periodic payments and choose to own or return items after the lease period. YuKeep provides flexibility with customisable repayment schedules. It is accessible to those with low credit scores as it requires only proof of income and an active bank account.

Read also

How Yung Miami’s net worth was affected by the Diddy allegations

11. Stoneberry

  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 2009
  • Language options: English

The Stoneberry website offers a flexible buy now, pay later credit program with no annual fees or hidden costs. Customers can shop a vast catalogue featuring electronics, furniture, jewellery, toys, and more. The company’s financing plan allows users to spread payments into affordable monthly instalments.

12. ViaBill

ViaBill homepage
The ViaBill homepage. Photo: viabill.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: ViaBill A/S
  • Founded: 2014
  • Language options: English, Danish, Spanish

ViaBill offers an interest-free instalment plan that allows shoppers to split payments into four manageable parts. The first instalment is due at checkout, with the remaining payments spread over six weeks. For ViaBill, no credit check is required, making it accessible to more users. Late payments may incur fees, but paying on time ensures a hassle-free experience.

13. Seventh Avenue

Seventh Avenue
The Seventh Avenue. Photo: seventhavenue.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 1984
  • Language options: English

Read also

Who is Charley Hull's husband or boyfriend since her split with Ozzie Smith?

Seventh Avenue specialises in home decor, furniture, kitchenware, and unique gift items. Its credit program lets customers purchase now and pay later with a flexible monthly payment plan. Seventh Avenue offers stylish and distinctive products that stand out from mainstream retailers.

14. Country Door

Country Door homepage
The Country Door homepage. Photo: countrydoor.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 1998
  • Language options: English

Country Door focuses on rustic and country-style home decor, furniture, and clothing. Its credit program allows customers to buy now and pay later with low monthly payments. The website offers seasonal decorating ideas and a blog with expert styling tips. Country Door is perfect for those looking to create a cosy and inviting home atmosphere.

15. QVC

QVC homepage
The QVC homepage. Photo: qvc.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Qurate Retail Group
  • Founded: 1986
  • Language options: English, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, French

The QVC website is a well-known home shopping network offering the Easy Pay instalment program. Customers receive their items immediately and pay in equal monthly instalments at no extra cost. The platform provides a vast selection of electronics, home goods, fashion, and beauty products. Payments can be made using PayPal, credit cards, or the exclusive QCard.

Read also

What is Roman Reigns' net worth? The story behind the WWE star

16. Ginny's

The Ginny's homepage
The Ginny's homepage. Photo: ginnys.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 1990
  • Language options: English

Ginny’s offers an extensive selection of kitchenware, home decor, furniture, and gifts. The website provides a user-friendly shopping experience with flexible payment options. Ginny’s customers can apply for credit and enjoy low monthly payments similar to Fingerhut.

17. Masseys

  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Launching year: 1998
  • Language options: English

The Masseys website is a catalogue and online retailer specialising in footwear, clothing, and home essentials. Its buy now, pay later program allows customers to shop affordably by spreading payments over time. Masseys offers casual and formal clothing options for men, women, and children.

18. Monroe and Main

Monroe and Main homepage
The Monroe and Main homepage. Photo: monroeandmain.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Colony Brands, Inc.
  • Founded: 1999
  • Language options: English

Monroe and Main is a women’s fashion retailer offering a BNPL credit program. Customers can shop stylish clothing, accessories, and footwear while spreading payments into smaller instalments. The platform focuses on trendy, high-quality apparel for various body types. Unlike other BNPL services, Monroe and Main specialises in fashion rather than general merchandise.

Read also

21 celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success

19. The Lakeside Collection

The Lakeside Collection homepage
The Lakeside Collection homepage. Photo: lakeside.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: AmeriMark Interactive
  • Founded: 2000
  • Language options: English

The Lakeside Collection offers affordable home decor, gifts, and unique items. Its BNPL option allows customers to shop now and pay over time. The Lakeside Collection sources distinctive products worldwide which ensures a diverse and budget-friendly catalogue.

20. LutherSales

LutherSales homepage
The LutherSales homepage. Photo: luthersales.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: Merchants Preferred
  • Founded: 1967
  • Language options: English

LutherSales provides BNPL options for luxury goods, including electronics, furniture, and appliances. Its financing program is designed for individuals with all credit backgrounds. Customers can apply easily and receive approval within minutes. LutherSales offers budget-friendly payment plans to make high-end purchases accessible.

21. MDG

MDG homepage
The MDG homepage. Photo: mdg.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: MDG USA Inc.
  • Founded: 1991
  • Language options: English

MDG provides up to $3,000 in credit for online shopping. Customers can purchase electronics, furniture, and appliances with flexible BNPL plans. MDG offers budget-friendly instalments to make paying easier. Users can pre-qualify for financing, even with less-than-perfect credit.

Read also

Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch's crypto controversy explained: was it a scam?

22. BuyDig

BuyDig homepage
The BuyDig homepage. Photo: buydig.com
Source: UGC
  • Owner: BuyDig.com
  • Founded: 1983
  • Language options: English

BuyDig is a top e-commerce platform that specialises in electronics, home appliances, and photography gear. The website offers BNPL payment through PayPal Credit and Amazon Checkout. Flexible financing allows users to purchase now and pay in instalments. BuyDig is a great alternative for tech enthusiasts looking for affordable payment solutions.

What kind of store is Fingerhut?

Fingerhut is an online catalogue retailer offering various products, including home goods, electronics, clothing, and more. It is known for its flexible credit options, allowing customers to purchase and pay for items over time.

Are there any other sites like Fingerhut?

There are several sites similar to Fingerhut that offer catalogue-style shopping and flexible payment options. Some alternatives include Stoneberry, Montgomery Ward, and Seventh Avenue.

Where else can I use Fingerhut credit?

Read also

Who is Dale Brisby's wife? Exploring his life and legacy behind the scenes

Fingerhut credit is generally limited to use on the Fingerhut website and its affiliated brands. The credit line is typically not transferable to other retailers or websites.

Does Fingerhut still exist?

Fingerhut still exists and continues to operate as an online retailer. It maintains its website where customers can browse and purchase products, and it continues to offer its signature credit program to help customers finance their purchases.

Finding alternative websites like Fingerhut can make shopping even more enjoyable, especially if you want more options or better deals. The platforms listed above offer flexible payment plans and a wide range of products to suit your needs.

Legit.ng also published an insightful piece about secret messaging apps that appear like games. These apps are designed to provide users with private, secure conversations while masking their messaging features behind gaming interfaces.

Apps like Plato, Hago, and Yubo allow users to chat discreetly while engaging in multiplayer games, making them perfect for those who value privacy and fun. The article explains more about these secretive apps and their features.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mercy Mbuthia avatar

Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com

Hot: