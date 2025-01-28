22 best websites like Fingerhut: most popular buy now pay later platforms

Fingerhut is a retail company that offers a variety of products, from electronics and furniture to clothing and jewellery. It operates on a credit-based system, allowing customers to purchase and pay for items over time. This model has made it a popular choice for those who may not have access to traditional credit options. Those looking for other alternative options can use several websites like Fingerhut.

Fingerhut is an American online retailer established in 1948 by William and Manny Fingerhut. Photo: @Fingerhut on Facebook (modified by author)

In compiling the best websites like Fingerhut, we considered key features such as payment plans, product variety, and user experience. This list reflects current offerings and may evolve as new platforms emerge. To ensure accuracy and reliability, we referenced trusted sources, including Tech21Century, Websta, and LutherSales. However, the list is not arranged in any specific order.

Best websites like Fingerhut

Fingerhut is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. Their catalogue-based model and in-house credit program have made them a go-to choice for many consumers. If you want to build credit or make purchases with manageable instalments, here are some alternative websites you can consider.

Website Year founded Affirm 2012 Klarna 2005 Afterpay 2014 Sezzle 2016 Zip (formerly Quadpay) 2013 Splitit 2012 Perpay 2014 FlexShopper 2013 Montgomery Ward 1872 YuKeep 2012 Stoneberry 2009 ViaBill 2014 Seventh Avenue 1984 Country Door 1998 QVC 1986 Ginny's 1990 Masseys 1998 Monroe and Main 1999 The Lakeside Collection 2000 LutherSales 1967 MDG 1991 BuyDig 1983

1. Affirm

The Affirm homepage. Photo: affirm.com

Owner: Max Levchin

Max Levchin Founded: 2012

2012 Language options: English

Affirm provides flexible financing for online and in-store purchases, partnering with thousands of retailers. It allows users to split payments into manageable instalments over 3 to 36 months, making it easier to budget for big purchases.

Unlike traditional credit cards, Affirm offers transparency with no hidden fees or compounding interest. The approval process considers factors beyond credit scores, making it accessible to a wider audience.

2. Klarna

The Klarna homepage. Photo: klarna.com

Owner : Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Niklas Adalberth, Victor Jacobsson

: Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Niklas Adalberth, Victor Jacobsson Founded: 2005

2005 Language options: Multiple, including English, German, Swedish, and French

Klarna is a leading global payment provider that enhances the shopping experience with flexible payment options. Users can choose to pay immediately, in instalments, or after delivery by offering unparalleled flexibility. Its popular 'Pay in 4' option splits the purchase into four interest-free payments. Klarna also provides long-term financing for larger purchases.

3. Afterpay

The Afterpay homepage. Photo: afterpay.com

Owner : Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.)

: Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.) Founded: 2014

2014 Language options: English

The Afterpay website is a top buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service that allows users to split payments into four equal instalments over six weeks. It stands out for its focus on responsible spending, increasing spending limits based on reliable payment behaviour. There are no interest charges if payments are made on time, making it a budget-friendly option.

4. Sezzle

The Sezzle homepage. Photo: sezzle.com

Owner : Charlie Youakim

: Charlie Youakim Founded: 2016

2016 Language options: English

Sezzle is a flexible BNPL service that allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks. Unlike many credit-based services, Sezzle does not impact credit scores when used responsibly. Sezzle partners with thousands of retailers, making it a convenient choice for online and in-store shopping.

5. Zip (formerly Quadpay)

The Zip homepage. Photo: zip.co

Owner : Larry Diamond

: Larry Diamond Founded: 2013

2013 Language options: English

Zip simplifies BNPL by allowing users to split payments into four equal instalments over six weeks. The first payment is due at checkout, with subsequent payments spread over time. Unlike some competitors, Zip can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, thanks to its virtual card system. This broad usability makes it one of the most versatile BNPL options.

6. Splitit

The Splitit homepage. Photo: splitit.com

Owner : Gil Don

: Gil Don Founded: 2012

2012 Language options: English

Splitit allows customers to pay in instalments using their existing credit cards. Payments are spread across up to 24 months, with no interest or hidden fees. Splitit users retain all credit card benefits, including rewards and fraud protection.

7. Perpay

The Perpay homepage. Photo: perpay.com

Owner : Chris DiMarco

: Chris DiMarco Founded : 2014

: 2014 Language options: English

Perpay functions as a marketplace with built-in BNPL options. This allows users to purchase products with convenient instalments deducted directly from their paychecks. Unlike traditional BNPL platforms, Perpay determines spending limits based on income and employment, not credit scores. Users can shop from over 1,000 brands and improve their credit scores through responsible usage.

8. FlexShopper

The FlexShopper homepage. Photo: flexshopper.com

Owner: Brad Bernstein

Brad Bernstein Founded: 2013

2013 Language options: English

FlexShopper operates on a lease-to-own model, making it a practical option for those without traditional credit access. Customers can lease electronics, furniture, appliances, and more with weekly payments. In FlexShopper, ownership is only granted after completing all payments.

9. Montgomery Ward

The Montgomery Ward homepage. Photo: wards.com

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 1872

1872 Language options: English

The Montgomery Ward offers a credit-based catalogue shopping experience similar to Fingerhut. Customers can purchase furniture, electronics, and clothing through its store credit program. With a long-standing reputation for quality and convenience, Montgomery Ward simplifies instalment-based shopping.

10. YuKeep

The YuKeep homepage. Photo: yukeep.com

Owner : YuKeep, LLC

: YuKeep, LLC Founded: 2012

2012 Language options: English

YuKeep offers a leasing program that allows users to acquire new products without upfront payments. Customers can make periodic payments and choose to own or return items after the lease period. YuKeep provides flexibility with customisable repayment schedules. It is accessible to those with low credit scores as it requires only proof of income and an active bank account.

11. Stoneberry

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 2009

2009 Language options: English

The Stoneberry website offers a flexible buy now, pay later credit program with no annual fees or hidden costs. Customers can shop a vast catalogue featuring electronics, furniture, jewellery, toys, and more. The company’s financing plan allows users to spread payments into affordable monthly instalments.

12. ViaBill

The ViaBill homepage. Photo: viabill.com

Owner : ViaBill A/S

: ViaBill A/S Founded: 2014

2014 Language options: English, Danish, Spanish

ViaBill offers an interest-free instalment plan that allows shoppers to split payments into four manageable parts. The first instalment is due at checkout, with the remaining payments spread over six weeks. For ViaBill, no credit check is required, making it accessible to more users. Late payments may incur fees, but paying on time ensures a hassle-free experience.

13. Seventh Avenue

The Seventh Avenue. Photo: seventhavenue.com

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 1984

1984 Language options: English

Seventh Avenue specialises in home decor, furniture, kitchenware, and unique gift items. Its credit program lets customers purchase now and pay later with a flexible monthly payment plan. Seventh Avenue offers stylish and distinctive products that stand out from mainstream retailers.

14. Country Door

The Country Door homepage. Photo: countrydoor.com

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 1998

1998 Language options: English

Country Door focuses on rustic and country-style home decor, furniture, and clothing. Its credit program allows customers to buy now and pay later with low monthly payments. The website offers seasonal decorating ideas and a blog with expert styling tips. Country Door is perfect for those looking to create a cosy and inviting home atmosphere.

15. QVC

The QVC homepage. Photo: qvc.com

Owner : Qurate Retail Group

: Qurate Retail Group Founded: 1986

1986 Language options: English, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, French

The QVC website is a well-known home shopping network offering the Easy Pay instalment program. Customers receive their items immediately and pay in equal monthly instalments at no extra cost. The platform provides a vast selection of electronics, home goods, fashion, and beauty products. Payments can be made using PayPal, credit cards, or the exclusive QCard.

16. Ginny's

The Ginny's homepage. Photo: ginnys.com

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 1990

1990 Language options: English

Ginny’s offers an extensive selection of kitchenware, home decor, furniture, and gifts. The website provides a user-friendly shopping experience with flexible payment options. Ginny’s customers can apply for credit and enjoy low monthly payments similar to Fingerhut.

17. Masseys

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Launching year: 1998

1998 Language options: English

The Masseys website is a catalogue and online retailer specialising in footwear, clothing, and home essentials. Its buy now, pay later program allows customers to shop affordably by spreading payments over time. Masseys offers casual and formal clothing options for men, women, and children.

18. Monroe and Main

The Monroe and Main homepage. Photo: monroeandmain.com

Owner : Colony Brands, Inc.

: Colony Brands, Inc. Founded: 1999

1999 Language options: English

Monroe and Main is a women’s fashion retailer offering a BNPL credit program. Customers can shop stylish clothing, accessories, and footwear while spreading payments into smaller instalments. The platform focuses on trendy, high-quality apparel for various body types. Unlike other BNPL services, Monroe and Main specialises in fashion rather than general merchandise.

19. The Lakeside Collection

The Lakeside Collection homepage. Photo: lakeside.com

Owner : AmeriMark Interactive

: AmeriMark Interactive Founded: 2000

2000 Language options: English

The Lakeside Collection offers affordable home decor, gifts, and unique items. Its BNPL option allows customers to shop now and pay over time. The Lakeside Collection sources distinctive products worldwide which ensures a diverse and budget-friendly catalogue.

20. LutherSales

The LutherSales homepage. Photo: luthersales.com

Owner : Merchants Preferred

: Merchants Preferred Founded: 1967

1967 Language options: English

LutherSales provides BNPL options for luxury goods, including electronics, furniture, and appliances. Its financing program is designed for individuals with all credit backgrounds. Customers can apply easily and receive approval within minutes. LutherSales offers budget-friendly payment plans to make high-end purchases accessible.

21. MDG

The MDG homepage. Photo: mdg.com

Owner : MDG USA Inc.

: MDG USA Inc. Founded: 1991

1991 Language options: English

MDG provides up to $3,000 in credit for online shopping. Customers can purchase electronics, furniture, and appliances with flexible BNPL plans. MDG offers budget-friendly instalments to make paying easier. Users can pre-qualify for financing, even with less-than-perfect credit.

22. BuyDig

The BuyDig homepage. Photo: buydig.com

Owner : BuyDig.com

: BuyDig.com Founded: 1983

1983 Language options: English

BuyDig is a top e-commerce platform that specialises in electronics, home appliances, and photography gear. The website offers BNPL payment through PayPal Credit and Amazon Checkout. Flexible financing allows users to purchase now and pay in instalments. BuyDig is a great alternative for tech enthusiasts looking for affordable payment solutions.

What kind of store is Fingerhut?

Fingerhut is an online catalogue retailer offering various products, including home goods, electronics, clothing, and more. It is known for its flexible credit options, allowing customers to purchase and pay for items over time.

Are there any other sites like Fingerhut?

There are several sites similar to Fingerhut that offer catalogue-style shopping and flexible payment options. Some alternatives include Stoneberry, Montgomery Ward, and Seventh Avenue.

Where else can I use Fingerhut credit?

Fingerhut credit is generally limited to use on the Fingerhut website and its affiliated brands. The credit line is typically not transferable to other retailers or websites.

Does Fingerhut still exist?

Fingerhut still exists and continues to operate as an online retailer. It maintains its website where customers can browse and purchase products, and it continues to offer its signature credit program to help customers finance their purchases.

Finding alternative websites like Fingerhut can make shopping even more enjoyable, especially if you want more options or better deals. The platforms listed above offer flexible payment plans and a wide range of products to suit your needs.

