How to withdraw from 1xbet: step-by-step cashout process

Withdrawing your funds from 1xbet is a straightforward process that offers convenience and flexibility. In this guide, we will show you how to withdraw from 1xbet, highlighting the various payment methods available and providing essential information to ensure a seamless cashout experience.

How to withdraw from 1xbet?

Withdrawing funds from 1xbet is a straightforward process. To withdraw your winnings from 1xbet, follow these simple steps:

Log in to your 1xbet account using your credentials. Select "Account" or "Personal profile" from the menu options. Navigate to the "Withdraw Funds" section. Choose your preferred withdrawal method from the available options. Consider factors such as transaction speed, convenience, and any specific requirements associated with the selected method. Fill in all the information (bank account information, e-wallet account details, or cryptocurrency wallet address). Enter the withdrawal amount. Ensure that the amount meets the minimum withdrawal requirement for your chosen payment method. Double-check all the details provided, including the payment method and withdrawal amount, to avoid any errors. Confirm the withdrawal request and wait for the transaction to be processed. Once the withdrawal is complete, the funds will be transferred to your chosen account or payment method.

What payment methods are available to withdraw funds from 1xbet?

1xbet provides a diverse selection of more than 50 different payment methods for withdrawal in Nigeria, ensuring flexibility and convenience for its users.

Depending on your preferences and availability, you can choose from the below options. Remember to choose the payment method that best aligns with your needs in terms of speed, convenience, and availability.

Bank Card

1xbet generally supports Visa and Mastercard for bank card withdrawals. However, it is worth noting that if your desired payment system is not listed, it may currently be unavailable.

Visa: 1xbet supports Visa card withdrawals.

Mastercard: Mastercard can also be used for cashing out your winnings.

Withdrawal of funds to bank cards takes up to 5-7 banking days. It depends on the issuing bank that issued the bank card.

E-Wallet Options:

1xbet offers several e-wallet options, ensuring fast and hassle-free withdrawals. These include:

Skrill

WebMoney

Perfect Money

AstroPay

Sticpay

The minimum withdrawal amount for e-wallet options is 1.50 USD (≈ ₦1131). No service charges apply, and the process is typically completed within 15 minutes.

Cash

If you prefer cash withdrawals, 1xbet allows you to conveniently withdraw your funds at any 1xbet retail shop. However, only bettors who placed their bets with a retail shop are eligible for this option.

Similar to e-wallet options, the minimum amount for cash withdrawals is 1.50 USD (≈ ₦1131). No service charges are involved.

Payment Systems

1xbet supports various payment systems for withdrawal, including:

Payz

Payeer

Neteller

These options offer fast processing times (15 minutes), no service charges, and a minimum withdrawal amount of 1.50 USD (≈ ₦1131).

Internet Banking

Your 1xbet withdrawal can also be done using Internet banking. For users who prefer such a cashout method, 1xbet provides the following choices:

ALAT by Wema

Titan Trust Bank

Globus Bank

Taj Bank

VFD Microfinance Bank

Sparkle Microfinance Bank

Rubies MFB

Similar to other methods, the minimum withdrawal amount for Internet banking options is 1.50 USD (≈ ₦1131). No service charges are applicable, and the 1xbet withdrawal is typically processed within 15 minutes.

Bank Transfer

1xbet also facilitates bank transfers for withdrawal purposes, collaborating with the following banks:

ASO Savings and Loans

Ekondo Microfinance Bank

Parallex Bank

The minimum withdrawal amount for bank transfers is 1.50 USD (≈ ₦1131). No service charges are incurred, and the process is usually completed within 15 minutes.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can rejoice as 1xbet supports 39 different payment methods for cryptocurrency withdrawals, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

If you want to cash out your funds on 1xbet using cryptocurrency, the minimum withdrawal amount is set at 1.50 USD (approximately ₦1131). There are no additional service charges, and the withdrawal process is usually finalized within 15 minutes.

What is the maximum withdrawal amount on 1xbet?

1xBet grants its users the flexibility to withdraw funds without imposing a maximum limit on payouts. This means you can cash out as much money as your preferred payment method allows.

However, it is important to note that the 1xBet terms specify that if your winnings exceed $10,000, the payment must be approved by the operator's partners before it can be processed.

Furthermore, depending on the specific banking method you choose, you may encounter withdrawal restrictions that necessitate multiple transactions to complete the full withdrawal amount.

You can find out how to check your bet slip here. A bonus will be credited to your account after you make the first deposit. You can get up to 300% bonuses depending on your first deposit amount. Here are the 1xBet Welcome bonus terms and conditions.

