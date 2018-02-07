Zenith Bank transfer code: How to transfer money to another bank

Zenith Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria. It aims to provide the best customer experience to all clients. Its services include saving, loan provision, and transferring cash between various bank accounts. If you wish to move money from your account to another bank, you need to know the Zenith Bank transfer code.

The Zenith Bank logo. Photo: @Zenithbank

Source: UGC

Moving cash from your Zenith account to another bank is relatively seamless. You can do it using a USSD code, internet banking, or a mobile app. If you prefer the first option, you should know the Zenith Bank transfer code.

How to transfer money from Zenith Bank to another bank

Follow this comprehensive guide to learn how to transfer money from your Zenith account to another bank.

How to transfer money from Zenith Bank using the USSD Code

Have you been looking for the code to transfer money from Zenith Bank to another financial institution? You can accomplish this within a split of a second.

The transfer code for Zenith Bank is *966#. For the transaction to go through, the number you use should be linked to your account.

To complete the transaction, dial *966*amount*account number#. Next, follow the prompts.

If, for any reason, you feel there are illegal transactions being conducted on your account or the security of your account is threatened, dial *966*911#. This Zenith Bank code blocks unauthorised transactions. It also protects the account holder’s funds in case of mobile phone, ATM Card or hardware token loss or account details compromise.

A lady using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Internet Banking option

To use this option, you should have signed up for internet banking services. You must also have hard token hardware.

The hard token is a small device used to generate unique codes every time you want to make a transfer. Follow the steps below to share money via the internet option.

Visit the official website.

Click Internet Banking and log into your account using your account number, password or pin, and token.

and log into your account using your account number, password or pin, and token. Once you are logged in, go to the transfer option segment and select transfer to other accounts.

Enter all the required details on the page interface. Check the details to ascertain you have entered the correct ones.

Press the button on your hardware token to generate a code which you will enter in the box provided for the token on the page.

Cross-check everything, then click Proceed to complete the transaction.

How to transfer using the Zenith Bank mobile app

An alternative option is using the Zenith Mobile App. To use it, follow the steps below.

Visit the PlayStore, AppStore, or BlackBerry World and download the app. Install it.

Log into your account.

Go to the transfer option segment and select transfer to other bank accounts.

Enter all the required details on the page interface.

Follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

Transaction charges

Transferring money to accounts in other financial institutions will attract a transaction charge. Transfers to financial institutions outside Nigeria use a different platform and may attract extra charges from local transfers.

Contacts

We hope the code for Zenith Bank transfer has helped you complete your transactions. If you need to contact the bank for additional information, use the details below.

Telephone: 234-1-2787000

234-1-2787000 WhatsApp: +234 704 000 4422

+234 704 000 4422 Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

zenithdirect@zenithbank.com Instagram: @zenithbankplc

@zenithbankplc Twitter: @ZenithBank

A young man using his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much can I transfer with the Zenith Bank USSD code?

You can transfer up to the equivalent of ten thousand American dollars to any account in the world. This strictly applies for foreign currency transfers.

What is the Zenith Bank code for the transfer of money?

The code to use is *966# from using the mobile number linked to your account. Alternatively, you can use the Zenith Bank app or via internet banking.

Who owns Zenith Bank?

Jim Ovia is the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc. The financial institution is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Which countries have Zenith Bank?

The Zenith Group has its Head Office in Nigeria and subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, United Kingdom (UK), and United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also has Representative Offices in South Africa and the People's Republic of China.

Can Zenith Bank receive money from abroad?

You can receive money in your Zenith account from abroad using Sendwave.

You can transfer cash from your account to another financial institution using the Zenith Bank transfer code. The process is pretty simple, and you can complete it in a short period.

