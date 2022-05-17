How to transfer airtime on Airtel in 2023: a comprehensive guide

Are you looking for a guide on how to transfer airtime on Airtel? It is a simple, instant, and quick process. This article explains how to use the Me2U service to perform Airtel airtime transfers and how to use the Data Gifting service, which allows you to share a portion of your data or buy someone bundles using your airtime.

How to transfer airtime on Airtel. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Airtel's Me2U service allows subscribers to share internet bundles and airtime on Airtel, but only with fellow subscribers. The service is free of charge, and terms and conditions apply to the sender and the recipient.

The ultimate guide on how to transfer airtime on Airtel

Note that subscribers earn an extra 4% for buying airtime worth N20,000 or more through Airtel's self-care app and sharing it with others using the Me2U service. If you would love to use this service and enjoy extra airtime, below is the ultimate guide on how to send airtime from Airtel to Airtel using the Me2U service:

Dial Airtel transfer code *432* recipient's Airtel number * amount of airtime #

recipient's Airtel number amount of airtime Press the call button on your phone and wait for a confirmation message.

The sender and recipient receive confirmation messages if the transaction is successful.

The service has the following advantages:

There is no service fee for this kind of transfer.

There is no limitation to the number of times you can transfer in a day, a week, or a month.

There is also no limitation on the amount that can be shared.

No subscription or setup is required for this kind of transfer.

How to transfer airtime on Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

How to share data on Airtel

You can share data on Airtel instead of airtime. The Data Me2U service allows an Airtel subscriber to transfer a portion of their data to another Airtel subscriber. For example, if you buy 1.5GB Monthly, you can send another customer 100MB. On the other hand, data gifting allows you to buy an internet bundle plan for another customer and pay with your airtime. Here is how to share Airtel data:

Dial *312# .

. Select Gifting or Me2U .

or . Select Data Me2U, then follow the prompts your phone displays on the screen until you complete the process.

You must input a PIN when sharing Airtel data, and do not share it with another person. Someone cannot transfer internet bundles from your phone to another Airtel line if they do not know your PIN.

So, when you access Airtel's Data Sharing/Gifting service for the first time, change the default PIN to any PIN you desire to use.

How to share data on Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman

Source: UGC

How to recharge your Airtel line from your bank account

You can recharge your Airtel line from your bank account in Nigeria if the Airtel line is linked to your bank account. Many find this service convenient because they can avoid buying airtime scratch cards. Below are the simple steps to follow:

Dial *444# on your phone.

on your phone. Select the service/product you want.

Select the payment option (your bank account or debit card).

Enter the amount, and follow the prompts to complete the process.

You can use the code to perform these tasks:

Recharge airtime or data to your Airtel line.

Buy airtime or internet bundles to anyone else's Airtel number.

It is also important to take note of the following:

The service is free, meaning there are no hidden charges or costs.

The minimum amount of Airtel airtime you can recharge from your bank is N50, and there is no maximum amount.

You can access the service using button phones and smartphones.

You can access the service any time of the day in Nigeria.

How to transfer airtime from Airtel to Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Ono Kosuki

Source: UGC

How can I transfer airtime from Airtel to Airtel?

Dial the correct code to transfer airtime on Airtel‌, which is *432*recipient's Airtel number*amount of airtime#.

What is the default PIN for Airtel airtime transfer?

The default PIN for transferring airtime or data from Airtel to Airtel is 1234. Airtel recommends that each customer should change this PIN. Therefore, you should use your preferred PIN and not share it with anyone else.

Who is eligible for Airtel‌'s Me2U service?

Airtel's Me2U service is only accessible to prepaid customers.

What tariff plan is allowed on Airtel‌'s Me2U service?

Airtel prepaid customers can use the Me2U service on all prepaid tariff plans.

Will I be charged to use Airtel‌'s Me2U service?

No. You do not pay fees to receive or send airtime from one Airtel line to another.

How to transfer data from Airtel to Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Ono Kosuki

Source: UGC

What is the number of times one can use Airtel's Me2U service?

There are no daily, weekly, or monthly limits to the number of times or airtime you can transfer from one Airtel line to another.

What is Data Me2U?

Data Me2U or Data Share is a service that allows Airtel subscribers to transfer data from their existing data allowance to other Airtel customers.

How can I access Data Me2U?

Airtel subscribers can use the Data Me2U service by dialing *312#. After that, select Gifting or Me2U from the menu and follow the prompts your phone display until you complete the process.

Is Airtel's Data Me2U available to postpaid and prepaid customers?

Yes. Postpaid and prepaid Airtel customers can use the Data Me2U service.

What data bundle plans are available for Data Me2U?

The Data Me2U service has regular weekly, daily, monthly, and mega data plans.

How to share data on Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Uriel Mont

Source: UGC

What is the validity of the shared Airtel data bundle?

The shared data has the same validity as the original data. For instance, if your bundle is valid until December 2, 2024, the portion you share with another person will also expire on December 2, 2024.

Is the shared Airtel data auto-renewed?

No. Your data plan will not auto-renewed when you share part of it with another person.

How many people can I share Airtel data with?

Airtel's Data Me2U service allows you to share bundles with two recipients daily. For instance, you can transfer 200MB with each recipient daily.

Will a recipient pay for the shared or gifted data on Airtel?

No. Airtel's Data Me2U service does not charge the recipient because the sender has already paid for the shared or gifted internet bundles.

How to check Airtel's Data Me2U balance?

Dial *140# and follow the prompts to check your data balance on Airtel if the bundles were transferred by someone else to your line.

How to share airtime on Airtel. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

How does Data Me2U differ from Data Gifting?

The table below summarizes important details about Airtel's Data Me2U and Data Gifting services to help you learn the difference between the two:

Subscription ME2U Dial *312#, pick Gift or Share Data, choose Data Me2U, and follow the prompts. GIFTING Dial *312#, pick Gift or Share Data, choose Data Me2U, and follow the prompts. Default PIN ME2U 1234 GIFTING 1234 Shareable limit ME2U 200MB a day (the max sharing limit). GIFTING The data limit depends on the bundle plan. ME2U Twice daily to only two people. You can share data with the same person only after they finish the first shared data. GIFTING No limited number of times and people. Data validity ME2U Residual validity of Sender’s bundle. GIFTING Validity of gifted bundle plan. Autorenewal ME2U The recipient or sender cannot auto-renew shared/gifted data. GIFTING The recipient or sender cannot auto-renew shared/gifted data. Check data balance ME2U Dial *140# and follow the prompts. GIFTING Dial *140# and follow the prompts. PIN ME2U You can use one PIN for Data Gifting & Data Me2U. GIFTING You can use one PIN for Data Gifting & Data Me2U. Resetting PIN ME2U Dial *312# and follow the prompts. GIFTING Dial *312# and follow the prompts. Wrong PIN attempts ME2U You will be banned from the service after entering the wrong PIN five times. GIFTING You will be banned from the service after entering the wrong PIN five times. Barring duration ME2U You are barred from the service for an hour each time you enter the wrong pin. GIFTING You are barred from the service for an hour each time you enter the wrong pin. Barring limits ME2U If you are barred thrice within 24 hours, call Airtel's Call Center for a PIN reset. GIFTING If you are barred thrice within 24 hours, call Airtel's Call Center for a PIN reset.

Hopefully, this article has helped you learn the most important information concerning how to transfer airtime on Airtel. The post has also explained how to share Airtel data. These details will come in handy when someone requests internet bundles or airtime from you or if you need the same from another person.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng shared a list of GOtv packages, costs, and channels. Many residents in Nigeria love GOtv Nigeria because of its affordable subscription fees.

Each GOtv package has different channels and subscription fees. Moreover, you do not need the internet because you use a GOtv decoder and satellite dish or aerial.

Source: Legit.ng