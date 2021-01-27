Ari Fletcher's biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Ari Fletcher is an American businesswoman, social media influencer, YouTuber, and model. She is the co-founder of the KYCHE Extensions hair company.

Images of Ari Fletcher.



Aria is among the world's most successful Instagram models. Fans love her beautiful looks and bold photoshoots. Here is everything you need to know about Ari's life.

Profile summary

Name Ariana Fletcher Date of birth 12th July 1995 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Age 27 years old (as of August 2022) Alma mater Chicago Vocational High School, Northern Illinois University (dropped out) Profession Businesswoman, social media influencer, YouTuber, and model Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Unknown Mother Erin Fletcher Brother Kyle Jamison (the late) Sister Ashley Child Yosohn Santana Height in feet 5 feet and 1 inch Height in cm 154.94 cm Weight in kilograms 57kg (approx.) Weight in pounds 125.663 lbs (approx.) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Net worth $6 million to $7 million (approx.) Instagram @therealkylesister Facebook Ari Fletcher Twitter @kychextensions YouTube TheRealKyleSister

Ari Fletcher's biography

Ariana Fletcher comes from a family of five. The lady is close to her mum, Erin Fletcher, and sister, Ashley.

Who is Ari Fletcher's dad?

Reports say Ariana and her dad did not have a good father-daughter relationship. As a result, the Instagram model does not share details with him publicly. Ariana's father was a high school janitor, while her mother worked at a local café.

When is Ari Fletcher's birthday?

She was born on 12th July 1995.

How old is Ari Fletcher?

Ari Fletcher's age is 27 years as of August 2022.

What is Ari Fletcher's nationality?

Ari Fletcher's ethnicity is African-American, and she is an American citizen.

Where is Ari Fletcher from?

Ari was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA, alongside her siblings, Kyle and Ashley. Unfortunately, the family lost Kyle Jamison years ago.

How tall is Ari Fletcher?

Ariana Fletcher's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154.94 cm). She weighs around 57kgs (125.663 lbs) and has long black hair and black eyes.

Images of Ari's sense of fashion.



Educational background

Ari Fletcher attended Chicago Vocational High School and joined Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL. She revealed this in her YouTube video while talking about her brother's death.

Aria learned about Kyle's passing while sitting in her room in the school dormitory. She dropped out of college after her brother's demise.

How did Ari's brother pass away?

Kyle died when Ari was still young. One of her Instagram posts showed a hand gripping another hand that seemed to be of someone on a hospital bed. The photo implied that Ari visited Kyle in the hospital before he died.

Ari's fans talked about Kyle Jamison's impact on his local Chicago community before his death in 2013. Someone wrote on a 2013 Instagram post about Kyle's funeral date (7th September 2013) that he was sick.

Ari paid tribute to her brother, Kyle Jamison, by getting a tattoo of his face on her left shoulder and naming her Instagram account, @therealkylesister, after him. She also created a GoFundMe to start an education foundation in his name.

Aria Fletcher's rise to fame

Ari became a waitress at Adrianna's Nightclub in Chicago after her brother's death. She began modelling through her IG page, @therealkylesister, in 2005.

Fletcher gradually ventured into the hair weave business. Afterwards, she launched her hair extensions company – KYCHE Extensions, with her cousin, Britney.

She advertises her products on Instagram and YouTube. Fame has helped her expand her business to an international level.

G Herbo and Ari's relationship

Ariana dated Freeband Joey for several months in 2012. She was single for three years before she began seeing rapper and songwriter Herbert Randall Wright III (alias G Herbo).

Who has a baby with Ari Fletcher?

Ari and G Herbo's relationship ended in 2019 after the two welcomed a baby boy in April 2018. They named him Yosohn Santana. The rapper was arrested for domestic battery and physical altercation against his baby mama.

Ari looks good in dresses.



G Herbo pleaded guilty and got a $2000 bail. He later posted a video on Instagram accusing Ariana of stealing his mum's jewellery. The couple decided to part ways after those allegations.

Who is Ari Fletcher's boyfriend?

Aria gifted her boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg, about 30 acres of land in September 2021 as his 30th birthday gift. Likewise, the rapper showered her with presents, pink balloons, a flashy new Patek watch, a stack of silver chains, and a trip on a private jet on her 27th birthday.

Ari's Sunday, 3rd July 2022, cryptic tweet about their Bahamas vacation trip stirred havoc online. In the since-deleted tweet, she wrote that no one else would lay hands on her.

Fans believed she was hinting at Moneybagg Yo being physically abusive towards her. Later, Fletcher explained that she was talking about a drunk man in the c*asino who pushed her to the ground.

What is Ari Fletcher's net worth?

Online sources estimate Ari's net worth as $6 million to $7 million. Her wealth is primarily from her business (KYLE Extensions), paid Instagram promotions for renowned brands like Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty, and YouTube ads.

What is Ari Fletcher famous for?

The social media personality is known for posting dropping-gorgeous photos on Instagram and entertaining vlogs on YouTube. Ariana also uploads lifestyle videos and photos.

Ari's Facebook account was deactivated her account for unknown reasons. Her has 34k followers followers, while verified IG account has 5.5 million followers as of August 2022.

The lady also opened her YouTube channel, @TheRealKyleSister, on 29th November 2016 and has over 8 million views as of this writing.

Ari Fletcher is a beautiful model, an industrious entrepreneur, a loving sister/daughter, and a committed mother. She is reaping the fruits of being dedicated to her passions for fashion and business.

