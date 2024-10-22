The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said it is important to review the conditions of service of the judiciary

Wike said a robust welfare package will insulate the judiciary from manipulation and interference

The former Rivers state governor said remuneration and housing will help the judges to be courageous in their judgements

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the Judges with houses are protected from manipulation and interference.

Wike said judicial officers need a robust welfare package including housing after retirement.

As reported by Channels Television, Wike said a robust welfare package will protect judges from manipulation, interference, and exposure to certain temptations.

He stated this while speaking at the official Flag-Off Ceremony of the Design and Construction of 40 Judges’ Quarters in the Katampe District in Abuja on Monday, October 21.

The minister argued that judges would be firm and courageous in delivering judgements if they were guaranteed houses.

The former Rivers state governor said the federal government must show it support for the independence of the judiciary, in practice and action.

“If you want to insulate the judiciary from manipulation, from interference, it is important to review their conditions of service; one of the conditions of service has to do with their remuneration

“Another condition of service that is very critical and can insulate the judiciary from interference is housing. Every man needs housing so also judicial officers.

The minister said 20 units will be allocated to the FCT high court, 10 to the federal high court, and 10 to the court of appeal.

Wike revoked Julius Berger's land in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike narrated how he revoked a land-allocated Julius Berger in the Katampe District of Abuja.

Wike explained that he revoked the land after having dinner with the managing director of the German construction giant company.

According to Wike, the revoked land will now be used to construct 40 Judges’ Quarters in the nation’s capital.

