The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce its judgment on the airport incident involving Libya and Nigeria

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded at Al Abraq Airport for a period spanning about 20 hours

The African football governing body has disclosed the date it will hand down its judgment for the unsavoury incident

The airport fiasco involving Nigeria's Super Eagles in Libya has continued to spark widespread discussions.

Upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport for the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, the Nigerian contingent was left unattended.

For nearly 20 hours, Super Eagles players and staff were stranded in the airport lounge without food or supplies—a situation many have described as a hostage scenario.

This unsavoury treatment by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has drawn harsh criticism from several football stakeholders, including the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which issued a statement condemning the incident.

CAF has since established an investigative panel to examine the airport saga, and a recent report has revealed the date for the governing body's judgment on the matter.

CAF announces day for Libya vs Nigeria airport judgment

According to a report from Punch Sport, the CAF has chosen Wednesday, October 23, to deliver its judgment on the airport incident involving Nigeria and Libya.

The outlet also details that the Libyan federation has submitted all relevant documents through a specialised lawyer assigned by CAF to oversee the Libyan case.

A day after the disrupted fixture, CAF removed the match from its calendar, announcing its cancellation just hours before kick-off, and referred the matter to its Disciplinary Committee for further review.

The severity of CAF's sanctions for Libya and Nigeria remains unclear, but potential penalties could include fines, points deductions, and even a stadium ban.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

