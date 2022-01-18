Mario Adrion’s biography: age, height, career, who is he dating?

Mario Adrion is a German-based Instagram model, YouTuber, and social media star whose fame has skyrocketed following his eye-capturing photos and videos that he often uploads on his social media pages. As a result, he currently boasts a massive following on social media.

The model attends the POMPOEOES bride fashion presentation by Harald Gloeoeckler and Semiha Bahr in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mario Adrion when the cameras are off? Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 January 1994

21 January 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Germany

Germany Current residence: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Nationality: German

German Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Demisexual

Demisexual Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 38-32-37

38-32-37 Body measurements in centimetres: 96-82-94

96-82-94 Shoe size: 11.5 (US)

11.5 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Veta Horwitz

Veta Horwitz Profession: YouTube star, Instagram model, and social media star

YouTube star, Instagram model, and social media star Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @marioadrion

YouTube: Mario Adrion

Facebook: Mario Adrion

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mario Adrion's biography

The social media star was born and raised in Germany. Although he has not disclosed the names of his parents, he often flaunts them on his official Instagram account.

How old is Mario Adrion?

The social media personality was born on 21 January 1994. Therefore, as of January 2022, Mario Adrion's age is 28 years.

The YouTuber attends the 4th Annual CineFashion Film Awards at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

What is Mario's nationality?

The famous model is a German national with a mixed ethnic background.

What is Mario's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to stardom

Mario Adrion's modelling career started in 2013 when he uploaded his first photos on his Instagram account. He has since uploaded modelling photos advertising and endorsing different brands. Additionally, he has collaborated with Viners Sam Golbach and Colby Brock. What is Mario Adrion's modelling agency? The model is currently signed to One Management.

Aside from his modelling career, he is a YouTube star who often documents his lifestyle and has garnered over 622k subscribers and over 85 million likes on his YouTube uploads. Additionally, he boasts over 238k followers.

Is Mario Adrion gay?

The issue of the model's sexuality has become a frequently asked question among his fans. This is consequent to the photos and videos he often uploads featuring his best friends, Travis Bryant and Jeff Kasser. Their friendship caught the public's attention after Adrion uploaded a now-deleted video of him and Jeff Kasser making out.

While the video raised too many eyebrows, the social media personality later posted a caption showing that he fully supports the gay community.

Growing up in Germany, I was terrified of being close to other men and doing things that could be perceived as 'Gay'. But, working as a model in NYC, I learned so much from the Gay Community: Being colourful, Being Different, Choosing Yourself…

I felt at home. I opened up to close relationships with men that now make my life happier! I am beyond grateful for this community! Here is to being Yourself!! Happy Pride Month!

The fashion model posing for a photo with his girlfriend. Photo: @vetahorwitz

Source: Instagram

Who then is Mario Adrion dating? The model is in a relationship with the True Crime podcast actress whose Instagram handle is @vetahorwitz.

During Mario's birthday, her girlfriend wrote a birthday message,

Happy Birthday To The Most Special Boy In The World! So much love for you it hurts.

Until the YouTuber comes out in public, there are no confirmed details about whether or not he is gay.

What is Mario Adrion's height?

The famous German model is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall, he weighs 137 pounds or 62 kilograms, and his body measurements are 38-32-37 inches or 96-82-94 centimetres.

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. The model has managed to maintain his physique through his regular workouts.

Mario Adrion's net worth

How much is Mario worth? Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the social media personality is worth. However, according to Networth & Salary, he has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Mario Adrion is an international model who has become a sought-after personality within a short period. Consequently, he has garnered a massive following across his social media pages.

READ ALSO: Addison Riecke's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Addison Riecke. She is an American actress, producer, and social media personality renowned for her role in the hit Nickelodeon show The Thundermans, where she plays Nora Thunderman.

Is Addison Riecke in a relationship? She is currently dating a famous TikToker. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng