How to delete Bet9ja account permanently: easy-to-follow steps

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s best sportsbooks, offering various sport betting options. If you have an account with the sportsbook and feel like you want to opt-out, there are simple steps to follow. Here is a guide on how to delete the Bet9ja account permanently.

Bet9ja logo. Photo: @Bet9ja on Facebook

Source: Depositphotos

You may know how to join the Bet9ja platform, but do you understand how to delete the Bet9ja account? It can be quite frustrating when you want to quit the platform and have tried anything possible in vain. However, the process is straightforward and here is a look into how you can go about it.

Don't have an account? Join the action and create your profile today! Register now to start placing bets and winning big!

How to delete my bet9ja account

There could be a myriad of reasons why you want to delete your Bet9ja account. However, if you have made up your mind about the decision, you can follow this guide.

For account deletion, you have to contact customer support by sending a message via your registered email to Bet9ja email address cs@mybet9ja.com or through your Bet9ja app. Ensure to include the following details in the message.

Account details

Reason for deactivation

Valid ID card

Alternatively, you can contact customer support through Bet9ja's official website. Here is the process.

Go to the Bet9ja homepage. At the bottom left corner of the page, click Contact Us. A page will emerge containing different methods of contacting customer support. Select your preferred method and communicate your intention to delete your Bet9ja account.

Note that once the account is deleted, you cannot access your details, including your funds. However, the Bet9ja system will save your details, and they will be permanently deleted after the period provided by law - usually seven years.

Why is my Bet9ja account disabled? Your account may be disabled due to suspicious activities, such as multiple unsuccessful login attempts or violation of terms and conditions of use. In such a situation, contact customer support through email to begin the process of reopening your account. You should also note that it is impossible to have multiple Bet9ja accounts.

How to change my Bet9ja email and phone number

Noticed that some of your information is incorrect and wondering how to edit our Bet9ja account details? Follow this guide to change account details, such as your email or phone number.

A person browsing a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @erenli

Source: UGC

Log into your Bet9ja account. Go to the Bet9ja message platform in your account. Send a request stating the registered details, new email address, and phone number for the account.

How to remove a bank account from Bet9ja

What happens if you register the wrong bank account with your Bet9ja account? It may be an incorrect bank account, or you no longer want to use the bank account you previously used to register the account. Either way, removing a bank account is impossible on the app, and you have to request customer support through the messaging platform to deactivate the bank account.

How do I add another bank account number to Bet9ja?

Follow these steps to add a bank account to your Bet9ja account.

A smiling woman using a phone on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @urielmont

Source: UGC

Login to your Bet9ja account. Go to My Account. Select Manage bank account. Choose Add Bank account. Fill in the details required and click Submit. Wait for the approval of the bank account details.

Multiple reasons may make you want to delete your Bet9ja account. If you are convinced you want to quit the sportsbook, it is important to know how to delete Bet9ja account permanently. The above guide offers you an easy guide to do it.

New to Bet9ja? Kickstart your betting journey with a warm welcome bonus! Sign up today and enjoy extra rewards to boost your chances of winning. Click here to claim your welcome bonus!

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: Legit.ng