Transmission Company of Nigeria said Nigeria supplies 24 hours electricity to its bordering nations

The neighboring countries that enjoy the benefit include Togo, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic

According to TCN CEO, certain Nigerians, especially those in Band A, have a consistent supply of electricity

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigeria provides power to neighboring countries including Togo, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The national grid collapsed three times in seven day. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Sule Abdulaziz, the CEO of TCN, made this statement on Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

“We supply Togo, we supply Benin and Niger. Yes, they get power from Nigeria on a 24-hour basis and they are paying,” TCN boss said.

This is amid reports that the national grid collapsed three times in seven days, causing a string of blackouts in Nigeria's electrical sector over the past week.

Some Nigerians enjoy 24 hours supply

Abdulaziz claims that certain Nigerians, particularly those in Band A, enjoy a steady supply of electricity.

“Nigerians are getting 24-hour supply; it’s not everybody. Those people that are in band A, you will see that they get 20 to 22 hours,” he said.

He claimed that Band A residents are given priority by electrical distribution companies, who are supposed to provide them with electricity for 18 to 22 hours per day.

How Nigeria is resolving grid collapse

Nigerians are worried about how the nation's electricity sector is being managed as a result of the frequent grid failures.

Though a backup mechanism is being developed, the TCN director blamed the regular grid failure on aging infrastructure.

“Presently, we are doing the scatter system for the whole network and it is funded by the World Bank, and the project will take two years to be completed, and now, we have done 70% of the project,” he said.

“Almost a month ago, we were at Gwagwalada (in Abuja) with the World Bank where we celebrated the project. It is 70 percent completed. Once we have the scatter system, it will reduce the frequency of getting system disturbances.”

FG speaks on attaining stable power supply

Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has guaranteed Nigerians a consistent and sustainable power supply throughout the nation.

He made this claim on Tuesday when on an inspection visit to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's Calabar power plant in the state capital of Cross River State.

According to Adelabu, the Federal Government is working together to ensure growth in the electricity industry in order to guarantee electrical stability throughout the country.

Source: Legit.ng