Jaiz Bank transfer code: how to use it to move your funds

The Jaiz Bank transfer code is an effective transfer service offered by Jaiz Bank in Nigeria. Using this code, you can carry out a variety of operations, such as fund transfers and bill payments. You may securely manage your banking needs with the transfer code without going to a physical branch.

Jaiz Bank code enables you as a customer to transfer funds easily from one bank to another. This guide discusses the Jaiz Bank transfer code's functionality and how it enables people to manage their funds and transactions effortlessly.

Jaiz Bank transfer code

To transfer money from one account to another, Jaiz Bank has developed a unique transfer code. It facilitates several financial transfer operations, such as transferring money within Jaiz or to an account at a different bank.

Jaiz mobile banking code/app features

Through its code or app, Jaiz mobile banking provides several practical features. The features let you access your accounts, conduct transactions, manage your finances, and enjoy a seamless banking experience. The following are some key features:

Instant fund transfers

Mini-statement generation

Interest-free loan request

Bill payment

Balance inquiry

Airtime buying

Registering and activating the Jaiz Bank transfer code

You can utilize the convenient mobile banking services by registering and activating your Jaiz transfer code, which is easy.

To register for the service, you'd need the following:

A mobile phone

A Jaiz Bank account

A debit card

Your registered SIM card

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to register:

On the phone registered with Jaiz, dial the code *773#. Select between an ATM card, BVN, or token. Provide the required details. Key in your account number. Create your USSD PIN. Validate your USSD PIN entry. You will receive a notification after a successful registration.

How to transfer cash via Jaiz USSD codes

You can move funds from one account to another within or outside the bank using the USSD code for Jaiz Bank. Below is the simple procedure.

Transfer funds to another Jaiz account

To transfer funds from one Jaiz account to another Jaiz account, here are the steps:

Dial the code *773*Amount*Account Number#. Type your USSD PIN in. You will receive an SMS confirming the successful transaction and debiting your account.

Transfer funds to another bank

Here is the process of transferring funds from your account to another bank:

Dial the code *773*1*Amount*Account Number#. Pick the bank the account is registered in. Enter your PIN for USSD. You will receive an SMS confirming a successful transaction and a debit to your account.

Jaiz Bank transfer via mobile app

With the help of the mobile app, you may quickly and securely send money using your cellphone. Here is a guide for using the app:

Open the Google Play Store on an Android device and download the app. iOS users can download the mobile app from the Apple Store. Install and launch the app. Select "Create Account." Enter the necessary information and secure your login. Verify that the email address connected to your account is secure and operational. After profile registration, enter your user ID and password to log in. To alter your default pin, click on security. Enter an easy-to-remember value. You will authorize each transaction using your transfer pin. Click the top menu button. Choose Transfer, then Intra (if you're transferring money within Jaiz Bank) or Inter (transferring money to another bank). Enter the desired amount after choosing the account from which you wish to transfer money. Input the person's bank information. Use your four-digit pin to approve the transaction at this point. As soon as the success notification appears, you have successfully sent money.

FAQs

What is the code for Jaiz Bank USSD mobile banking? The USSD code for mobile banking is *773#. How do I activate my Jaiz Bank transfer code? To activate the code, dial *773# and follow the prompts. Make sure you dial the code from the line linked to your account. How do I transfer money from Jaiz to another bank? To transfer money, dial *773*1*Amount*Account Number# and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. How do I transfer money from my Jaiz bank account? Apart from using the *773# USSD code, you can also use the mobile app. How do I activate Jaiz Bank mobile app? Download the app, enter the phone number associated with your account, then enter the code you receive via messages. What is the transfer limit for Jaiz Bank? The daily limit is set at N150,000.00. However, you can use the mobile app to raise your limit to N500,000.00.

You can move money securely and conveniently using the Jaiz Bank transfer code. You can now do transfers, check your account balance, and complete other banking tasks by dialling *773# on your registered mobile phone. Thanks to this user-friendly service, you can manage your accounts anywhere, which reduces the need for in-person bank visits.

