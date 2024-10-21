A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada said he has started thriving in the country within a short time

The man moved to Canada less than three years ago and now, he said he has been able to establish himself

According to him, he seized the numerous opportunities that were available in Canada and he earned money

A Nigerian man who lives in Canada is happy that he has started thriving in the country.

The man said he relocated to Canada as a student but he has established himself.

The man who lives in Canada shared his success story. Photo credit: TikTok/Ken Ndubuisi and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In an inspiring video he shared, the man, Ken Ndubuisi, said he has been able to move from being a student to making an impact.

He has won an award in his field, and all these happened within three years.

Ken said he has basically recouped the school fees he paid to study in Canada.

He said the difference between Canada and Nigeria is in the number of explorable opportunities that exist there.

He captioned the video:

"I went from an international student to thriving in Canada in less than three years."

He advised people willing to come abroad to open their eyes to opportunities when they arrive.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his success story

@still don't know my name said:

"You said few months after u arrived Canada, you got PR? Few months? Bro which kind lamba be that one.?"

@danyharmless said:

"It’s quite encouraging, thanks for sharing and keep winning."

@_godydrumz said:

"I am at Humber College too, Ontario, sir. Please make a video on how you got PR so fast sir."

@Shedrach Nwankwo said:

"What do you think about having data analytics skill before arriving to study pgd in data analytics?"

@An Overcomer said:

"Except if his parents started the PR process when he was in Canada. My Dad processed my PR when I was already an international student in Canada."

Man says he is jobless in Canada

In a related story, a man said things are not working out exactly how he wants in Canada, as he is currently out of employment.

The Canada-based medical practitioner said he was finding it hard to get a job that suited his academic qualifications.

He said he had been looking for a job for a long time but had not landed one after submitting a lot of applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng