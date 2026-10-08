Brittney Noell is an American fashion designer, entrepreneur, and the wife of rapper Logic (real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II). She is best known for turning a low-key romance — sparked at a juice bar in Calabasas — into a lasting partnership, two sons, and a growing fashion empire. Long before she became one of hip-hop's most quietly admired wives, she was building her own creative path.

Brittney Noell and Logic attend the "Paradise Records" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brittney Noell was born on 1 January 1997 in Los Angeles, California, and is 29 years old in 2026.

in Los Angeles, California, and is in 2026. She met Logic in 2018 while working at a juice shop in Calabasas, California .

while working at a juice shop in . The couple married privately in September 2019 and have two sons: Bobby (2020) and Leo (2023).

and have two sons: (2020) and (2023). Brittney launched her athleisure brand Brittney Noell Designs in 2019 and co-founded children's label Sweet Cream Baby in 2022 .

in and co-founded children's label in . Logic's net worth is estimated at $14 million, while Brittney's independent ventures are valued at around $1 million.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Brittney Noell Hall Date of birth 1 January 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Capricorn Husband Logic (Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) Married September 2019 Children Bobby (2020), Leo (2023) Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, blogger Instagram @brittneynoellsweetcream Brands Brittney Noell Designs; Sweet Cream Known for Logic's wife; fashion designer

Who is Brittney Noell?

Brittney Noell is an American fashion designer, social media personality, blogger, and entrepreneur. She is also known as the wife of Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic — a successful rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Early life and background

Brittney Noell is a young entrepreneur and social media influencer born on 1 January 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She keeps most details about her family and education private.

She was raised by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Noell, and grew up with siblings whose names are unknown to the media.

Top five facts about Brittney Noell. Photo: @brittneynoellsweetcream/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career: from designs to children's fashion

Before becoming widely known as Logic's wife, Brittney Noell was already working on her creative dreams — she has always loved fashion and design, and in 2019 she launched her own brand called Brittney Noell Designs.

She focused on athleisure and streetwear that felt comfortable and easy to wear. However, she took a break from the fashion industry when she became pregnant and started a lifestyle blog in 2021.

In December 2022, Noell and her husband Logic teamed up with entrepreneurs Danielle Latham and Lauren Breiding to launch a kids' clothing line called Sweet Cream. Announcing the venture on Instagram, Brittney wrote:

I'm so excited to announce that I've partnered with my husband @logic and my awesome partners and friends @laurenbreiding, and @daniee.latham on our very own kids clothing line called Sweet Cream. We've been working on this for over a year now, and can't wait to share it with you all in 2023.

The brand makes organic cotton clothes for life's sweetest moments. Brittney maintains an active Instagram presence under the handle @brittneynoellsweetcream, where she shares family and business updates.

How did Brittney Noell meet Logic?

The story of how Brittney Noell stole Logic's heart is refreshingly ordinary. Brittney worked at a juice shop in Calabasas, California, which Logic regularly visited. The precise time they started dating is unknown, but he took her on a private jet for a show in Las Vegas in April 2018.

They reportedly met in 2018, shortly after Logic announced his breakup with his first wife in March 2018. Logic's first marriage was to singer and model Jessica Andrea. Jessica and Logic started dating in 2013 and married in October 2015; their marriage ended in September 2018 when Logic filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Relationship timeline

Here is how rapper Logic and Brittney Noell's relationship unfolded:

2018 — The pair reportedly met at a juice shop in Calabasas and began dating.

— The pair reportedly met at a juice shop in Calabasas and began dating. April 2018 — Logic takes Brittney on his private jet to a Las Vegas show, their first known public outing.

— Logic takes Brittney on his private jet to a Las Vegas show, their first known public outing. August 2019 — Logic revealed in a freestyle rap that he was expecting his first child with Brittney Noell, whom he married weeks later in September.

— Logic revealed in a freestyle rap that he was expecting his first child with Brittney Noell, whom he married weeks later in September. September 2019 — Brittney Noell and Logic got married in a private, simple ceremony.

— Brittney Noell and Logic got married in a private, simple ceremony. July 2020 — Brittney and Logic welcomed their first child, a son they named Bobby, on 17 July 2020.

— Brittney and Logic welcomed their first child, a son they named Bobby, on 17 July 2020. January 2023 — Logic jumped on Instagram to announce that he and Brittney were having another baby.

— Logic jumped on Instagram to announce that he and Brittney were having another baby. July 2023 — Logic and Brittney welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Leo.

What Logic has said about his wife

Logic has been open about how much Brittney means to him. When he first introduced his son Bobby and his wife to the world, he wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted post, as reported by Vibe:

Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However, my fans have been my family since this all started, so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB, as we call him, Little Bobby.

He added:

And my beautiful wife Brittney, who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world, and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.

Brittney Noell's kids

Brittney and Logic welcomed their first son in 2020. His name is Bobby — his parents often call him Little Bobby, or LB.

Logic's wife revealed she had given birth to their second child, a son named Leo, in July 2023. Noell captioned the announcement photos as reported by Extra TV:

Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier. we are all (especially Bobby) so in love.

In January 2026, Brittney shared more baby news, saying a baby girl was on the way — this will be the couple's third child.

Net worth

Logic performs onstage at Q102's Jingle Ball 2017, presented by Capital One. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Logic is an American rapper and producer who has a net worth of $14 million. At various points at the peak of his success around 2018, Logic was one of the highest-paid rappers in the world, with annual earnings that approached $20 million.

His key income sources include:

Music sales, streaming royalties, and concert touring

His own BobbyBoy Records label

Twitch streaming partnerships

Real estate investments and book royalties from his novel Supermarket

Brittney Noell's own net worth, driven by her fashion ventures, is estimated at about $1 million.

Latest news

Logic remained musically active throughout 2024 and 2025. He released Ultra 85, his ninth studio album, on 9 August 2024, through BobbyBoy Records, Three Oh One Productions, and BMG Rights Management.

On the family front, Brittney continues to maintain her active Instagram presence, care for her two sons, and promote Sweet Cream Baby— the organic cotton children's clothing brand she co-founded.

FAQs

What is Brittney Noell known for? Brittney Noell is known for being the wife of rapper Logic and for her work as a fashion designer, including founding Brittney Noell Designs and co-founding children's clothing brand Sweet Cream Baby. How old is Brittney Noell? Brittney Noell is 29 years old in 2026; she was born on 1 January 199, in Los Angeles, California. What is Brittney Noell's ethnicity? Brittney Noell's ethnicity is White, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. How did Logic and Brittney Noell meet? Brittney worked at a juice shop in Calabasas, California, which Logic regularly visited — and that chance connection led to their romance. How many kids does Brittney Noell have? Brittney Noell and record producer Logic have welcomed two children together — a baby boy named Leo and their firstborn son Bobby. What is Brittney Noell's height? Brittney Noell is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. When did Logic and Brittney Noell get married? Brittney Noell married Logic in September 2019. The ceremony was private. What is Logic's net worth? Logic is an American professional rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer with an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Quick facts

Brittney co-founded children's brand Sweet Cream in 2022.

She launched her first fashion line, Brittney Noell Designs , in 2019.

, in 2019. Logic released his ninth studio album, Ultra 85 , in August 2024.

, in August 2024. The couple welcomed their second son, Leo, in July 2023.

Brittney and Logic are expecting their third child — a girl — in 2026

Brittney Noell's journey from working at a juice shop in Calabasas to building her own fashion and children's clothing ventures is a story of love, creativity and entrepreneurship. Her relationship with Logic has grown into a family life with two sons and another child on the way, while she continues to carve out her own identity beyond being a rapper's wife.

We also highlighted facts about Emely Fardo, the Brazilian model and photographer who married Jesse Palmer, along with details about her career and family life.

Their relationship began with a chance meeting at a New York boxing class and included a secret Connecticut elopement during the pandemic. Discover how the couple later celebrated their marriage in France and welcomed their daughter, Ella Reine.

Source: Legit.ng