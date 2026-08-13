Tyra Banks' boyfriend history includes John Singleton, singer Seal, Chris Webber, John Utendahl and Erik Asla. She is currently in a long-term relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, whom she has been dating since 2019.

Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks at The London Hotel on 22 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyra Banks has dated several well-known men, including John Singleton, Chris Webber, John Utendahl and Erik Asla.

Her relationship with Erik Asla led to the birth of her son, York , in 2016 through a surrogate.

, through a surrogate. Banks has been in a long-term relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin since 2019 .

. The model has kept her love life mostly private while focusing on her career, family and business.

Profile summary

Full name Tyra Lynne Banks Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Inglewood, California, United States Current residence Sydney, Australia Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Donald Banks Mother Carolyn London Siblings Devin Banks Relationship status Dating Partner Louis Bélanger-Martin Children York Banks Asla Education Immaculate Heart High School, Los Angeles, Loyola Marymount University Profession Model, television host, producer, actress, entrepreneur, author, and businesswoman Net worth $90 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Inside Tyra Banks’ boyfriend’s history

Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks has kept much of her personal life private despite spending decades in the spotlight. While she has been linked to several famous men over the years, only a handful of relationships have been confirmed. Here is a look at Tyra Banks' dating history:

Will Smith (1993 – 1994)

Will Smith and Tyra Banks. Photo: Joseph Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Willard Carroll Smith II

: Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth : 25 September 1968

: 25 September 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of August 2026)

: 57 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor, producer, musician

Tyra Banks and Will Smith reportedly dated from 1993 to 1994 after meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Banks appeared in seven episodes of the sitcom as Jackie Ames, Will's childhood friend and occasional love interest, marking her television acting debut.

Their relationship remained private, and neither has publicly shared many details about their time. The couple reportedly dated for about a year before quietly breaking up.

John Singleton (1993 – 1996)

Director John Singleton at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 4 February 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Daniel Singleton

John Daniel Singleton Date of birth: 6 January 1968

6 January 1968 Date of death: 29 April 2019

29 April 2019 Age at the time of death: 51

51 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Director, screenwriter, and producer

Tyra Banks and the late Oscar-nominated director John Singleton met through mutual friends in 1993, when Singleton was already gaining attention as the director of Boyz n the Hood. Singleton saw Banks on the runway and was impressed by her, and their friendship later grew into a romantic relationship.

Their relationship also became part of Banks' early acting career. Singleton cast Banks as Deja, a track athlete, in his 1995 film Higher Learning. Because they were dating at the time, some people questioned whether Banks had received the role because of their relationship. However, Banks said Singleton made her audition for the part.

According to Encyclopedia.com, Banks recalled Singleton telling her:

Read for it, but if you're bad, you don't get it. I'd look like I'm thinkin' with my you-know-what.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily (WWD) in January 1995, Banks shut down the rumours about sleeping her way to the top:

When I read for the part, I had been dating John for four months... I told him, 'People are going to say I got it because I'm your girl.' No one has said anything to my face, but I'm sure it's going on behind my back.

Though their relationship ended in 1996, Banks has frequently spoken of him with deep respect and paid tribute to him following his passing in 2019.

Seal (1996)

Tyra Banks and singer Seal at the World Music Awards on 7 May 1996 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel

: Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel Date of birth : 19 February 1963

: 19 February 1963 Age : 63 years old (as of 2026)

: 63 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Paddington, London, England, United Kingdom

: Paddington, London, England, United Kingdom Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer

Tyra Banks and British singer Seal had a brief relationship in 1996. The two were seen together publicly that year, including at the Essence Awards in April and the World Music Awards in Monaco in May.

Their relationship did not last long, and the couple reportedly split later that year. Years afterwards, Seal addressed speculation that his 1998 album Human Being was inspired by his breakup with Banks. As documented by Bravo, in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Seal denied saying:

It came drama-free... There was never any drama between us.

After the split, Seal later married Banks' friend and fellow model Heidi Klum in 2005.

Chris Webber (2001 – 2004)

Chris Webber and Tyra Banks on 8 June 2002 at The Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Robert Mora

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mayce Edward Christopher Webber III

Mayce Edward Christopher Webber III Date of birth: 1 March 1973

1 March 1973 Age: 53 years old (as of 2026)

53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: Former professional basketball player

Tyra Banks and former basketball player Chris Webber were in a relationship from around 2001 to 2004. Banks was often seen supporting Webber during his time with the Sacramento Kings. During their relationship, Tyra Banks and Chris Webber faced engagement rumours, though neither party ever confirmed them.

Their relationship ended in 2004 after about three years. The breakup heavily affected Banks, who later dedicated an episode of The Tyra Banks Show to the pressures of dating professional athletes, saying:

It's a lot of pressure because you have the fans, you have the media, and then you have other women who just don't care that he's in a committed relationship.

After retiring from the NBA, Webber spoke to The New York Times about his past relationship with Banks and life in the Hollywood spotlight. He said:

I think it was just a great learning experience. You live and you learn, and you grow up. I don't have any regrets about it. It was what it was, and we've both moved on to different chapters.

John Utendahl (2007 – 2011)

Tyra Banks and John Utendahl at The Metropolitan Opera House on 26 September 2011 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Oscar Utendahl

John Oscar Utendahl Date of birth: 6 May 1957

6 May 1957 Age: 69 years old (as of 2026)

69 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Profession: Businessperson

Banks first met Utendahl, a businessman who founded the Utendahl Group, in 2007. Though they hid their romance from the media initially, it quickly grew serious. Banks was reportedly so in love that she moved her daytime talk show’s entire production from Los Angeles to New York City to be closer to Utendahl.

Banks and Utendahl kept most of their relationship away from the media. Her friend and America's Next Top Model co-star Jay Manuel once said Banks seemed comfortable and happy in the relationship. He told Now to Love NZ:

I’ve seen Tyra in her current relationship and I think she’s very much herself. When you see that real moment, she’s comfortable – and being comfortable is the most important thing.

Marriage was often a topic of interest while they were together, but Banks and Utendahl never married. Their relationship ended in 2011 after about four years. After the breakup, Banks travelled to Bali with a friend and took part in a spiritual retreat. A source at the time told Christian Post:

Tyra has gone away with a female friend and has been island-hopping, visiting Bali and taking a spiritual retreat.

Erik Asla (2013 – 2017)

Tyra Banks and Erik Asla at the Montage Hotel Rooftop Grill on 19 November 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erik Asla

Erik Asla Date of birth: 21 May 1964

21 May 1964 Age: 62 years old (as of 2026)

62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Drammen, Norway

Drammen, Norway Profession: Photographer

Tyra Banks and Norwegian Erik Asla met while working on Norway’s Next Top Model, where Asla was a fashion photographer. They started dating in 2013 and also worked together, with Asla photographing Banks and contributing to America’s Next Top Model.

One of the most important parts of their relationship was their journey to becoming parents. Banks later spoke openly about her struggles with infertility and unsuccessful IVF treatments. In January 2016, the couple welcomed their son, York Banks Asla, through a gestational surrogate.

Announcing his birth on Instagram, Banks thanked the surrogate and wrote,

The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone.

In October 2017, the couple ended their four-year relationship, with reports from outlets such as Entertainment Tonight confirming the split was mutual and amicable. Despite Asla moving out of their shared home, the pair remained committed to co-parenting their son, York and continued to work together professionally after the breakup.

Louis Bélanger-Martin (2019 – present)

Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on 8 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Louis Bélanger-Martin

Louis Bélanger-Martin Place of birth: Canada

Canada Profession: Businessman

Banks is currently dating Canadian businessman and entrepreneur Louis Bélanger-Martin. The couple have been romantically linked since October 2019, when they were spotted having dinner at hot-spot restaurant Hutong, per Page Six.

Banks and Louis have since kept most details of their relationship private, but have occasionally appeared in public, including at the TIME 100 Gala in 2022. Louis Bélanger-Martin serves as the chief financial officer (CFO) for her flagship ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream. He also has a son with his ex-wife Valérie Martin Scraire.

In a September 2023 interview with People, Banks shared that Bélanger-Martin wanted to organise a big celebration for her 50th birthday. However, she preferred a simple family trip to Disneyland instead.

My man, he wanted to throw this huge 50 year old birthday for me, and I kind of found out about it. I let him know I have no desire to do that. I just want to go to Disneyland with the family.

Louis Belanger-Martin and Tyra Banks at Cafe am Neuen See on 6 September 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Franziska Krug

Source: Getty Images

In an October 2024 interview on Today, the model said her boyfriend helps her manage her insecurities as a business owner. She said:

That’s where my stuff happens — of self-doubt, am I good enough, am I just a model?. My man is amazing at helping me through those moments.

Although there have been engagement rumours, Banks has not confirmed that they are engaged or married. She currently lives in Sydney, Australia, where she relocated with her partner and son to expand her ice cream business, SMiZE & Dream.

FAQs

Who is Tyra Banks? Tyra Banks is an American model, television host, actress, producer and businesswoman best known for America’s Next Top Model. What is Tyra Banks’ age? Tyra Banks was born on 4 December 1973, making her 52 years old as of August 2026. Is Tyra Banks in a relationship now? The model is in a long-term relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin. Who has Tyra Banks dated? Banks has been linked to several well-known men, including John Singleton, Seal, Chris Webber, John Utendahl, Erik Asla and Louis Bélanger-Martin. Did Will Smith and Tyra Banks date? She and Will Smith were romantically linked after they played a couple on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. How many times has Tyra been married? Tyra Banks has never been married. Who is Tyra Banks' son? Tyra Banks' son is York Banks Asla, whom she welcomed with photographer Erik Asla through a gestational surrogate in January 2016.

Tyra Banks' dating history includes several well-known names, but she has kept most of her relationships private. From Chris Webber and John Utendahl to Erik Asla, the father of her son York, each relationship has been part of a different stage of her life. The model is currently dating Louis Bélanger-Martin, and the couple has been together since 2019.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kyle Richards' dating history. Kyle Richards' dating history includes notable teen romances, two marriages, and high-profile post-separation relationships. She has been married twice and is currently single following her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares her eldest daughter, Farrah. Her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade sparked dating rumours, but neither publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng