All about Logic's parents and siblings, and how they influenced his journey

Logic’s parents are Robert Bryson Hall Sr. and Terry Lee Miller. Both struggled with substance abuse, and as a result, Logic was largely raised by his grandmother. The rapper has several siblings, many of whom also faced addiction-related challenges, experiences that have deeply shaped his music and personal story.

Rapper Logic with his father, Robert Bryson Hall Sr. Photo: @RapDirect_ on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Logic was born to Robert Bryson Hall and Terry Lee Miller.

His father is African-American , and his mother is Caucasian .

, and his . Logic has seven half-siblings from his parents' other relationships.

His parents were largely absent during his childhood, and they struggled with substance abuse, which he frequently references in his music.

Profile summary

Full name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II Gender Male Date of birth 22 January 1990 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African‑American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Robert Bryson Hall (Sr.) Mother Terry Lee Miller Siblings Seven half-siblings Relationship status Married Wife Brittney Noell (married 2019) Children Bobby Hall, Leo Hall Education Gaithersburg High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, author, streamer Instagram @logic Facebook @logic TikTok @logic

Meet Logic's parents, Robert Bryson Hall and Mary Bryson Hall

Logic was born Robert Bryson Hall II on 22 January 1990, in Rockville, Maryland, and raised in the West Deer Park neighbourhood of Gaithersburg, Maryland. His parents are Robert Bryson Hall and Terry Lee Miller. Growing up as the youngest of seven siblings, Logic witnessed a lot of substance use and violence within his home. Learn more details about Logic's parents below.

Terry Lee Miller (Logic's mother)

Terry Lee Miller is Logic’s mom, a white woman who raised him in a difficult and unstable environment in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Logic has said she struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse, which led to frequent conflict, neglect, and financial hardship at home.

Rapper Logic at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on 12 August 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Their relationship was often strained, and he has explained that he became largely estranged from her as an adult because of ongoing issues. In a 2025 interview on The Adam Friedland Show, the rapper revealed that he has not seen or spoken to his mother in years, explaining:

One of the last times I had spoken to my mom was on my 21st birthday. And I hadn't seen her in a few years. And the thing about my mother is, she's just a mentally ill person…

He added:

I've definitely relinquished any anger or any of that that I had. But I hadn't seen her in a few years, since I was probably 17, 18. And the last time I had seen her, she was like covered in blood and naked and screaming, and the police were there. It was a whole thing….

The popular rapper also revealed that his mother blamed his sister for their estrangement, an accusation he dismissed, saying:

So, I call my mother after having not spoken in a few years. And I'm just like, 'Look, respectfully, I don't talk to you because of you and because there is no mutual respect here, and it's your way or the highway with everything.'

Though Logic says he has not spoken to his mother in years, he credits her for sparking his love of music. The rapper told Washingtonian in 2015:

She taught me about Frank Sinatra, the Rolling Stones, Nirvana, and early hip-hop. Even though the bad far outweighs the good, I do want it to be known that there were many sweet moments in my life.

Robert Bryson Hall

Rapper Logic's father, Robert Bryson Hall Sr. with his grandson. Photo: @logic on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Logic’s father, Robert Bryson Hall Sr., also known as Smokey the Legend, is an African-American Maryland native. He struggled with substance addiction during Logic's youth and was largely absent from his life for many years. In an emotional face-to-face interview with his father on an episode of his podcast, Logically Speaking, Logic shared a painful childhood memory and explained how his father’s absence affected him emotionally:

I pack a backpack ’cause my mom tells me that, you know, my dad is going to come pick me up… and he doesn’t pick me up, and I wait all day… and it’s not the first time… There’s a part of me that has grown and developed mentally, but there is still that little boy who’s still waiting on the curb for his dad

Logic told his father about becoming a man of his word because of him.

I waited every weekend, and you never showed up. You always said that you would […] I look at my son, and I think about how much my son means to me, and I can never make him sit on a curb, and I don’t say this to make you feel bad, I don’t, I really love you.

He continued:

I’m a man of my word today because you aren’t. I want you to know that it really hurt [and] I just want to ask: what is it like as a man who used a substance that would allow you to make that little boy wait forever? Was it worth it?

Logic with his father, Robert Bryson Hall Sr. during a YouTube interview on 6 February 2024. Photo: @LogicallySpeakingThePod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American record producer has since reconnected with his father, and in June 2023, he officially signed with him to his record label, BobbyBoy Records. They are currently working on a collaborative music album.

Who are Logic's siblings?

Logic has seven half-siblings from his parents’ other relationships, though their exact names and details are not publicly documented. In 2014, he told Complex that many of his brothers sold drugs and struggled with drug addiction and crime. Their experiences deeply influenced his decision to pursue music rather than follow a similar destructive path.

In a now-deleted interview with Vibe Magazine in 2013, Logic spoke about having many siblings and his identity growing up:

I have seven brothers and sisters, and I’m the only one who looks white because my mother has had children with all those Black men, and then my father has children with other women as well.

Logic and his brother Rafael and wife, Brittney Noell. Photo: @RattCast on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of Logic's most well-known stories involves his brother selling crack to their father, a situation he recounted during a YouTube interview with VLAD TV in September 2020. He said:

My brother selling crack to my father... I would rather sell to my dad and him go somewhere else and he shot... Rather sell to my parent and at least I know it's not laced... they're not out there risking their lives trying to do it cuz they're gonna do it anyways.

In 2014, in a YouTube interview with Hard Knock TV, Logic recalled the first time he met one of his brothers when he was about 10 or 11 years old, stating:

My dad informed me about having a little brother. I had always wanted a little brother. Upon meeting... he immediately mentioned smoking..., being in the streets, and having a crush on my girlfriend.

FAQs

Who is Logic? Logic is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and author. He rose to mainstream fame with his Young Sinatra mixtape series and achieved major commercial success with albums like Under Pressure and Everybody. Where is Logic from? He was born in Rockville, Maryland, and raised in the West Deer Park neighbourhood of Gaithersburg, Maryland. How old is Logic? The rapper is 36 years old. He was born on 22 January 1990. Is Logic black? Logic is of African-American heritage. Is Logic's first name Sir? The American rapper's real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II. What happened to Logic's mom? Logic's mother struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues throughout his childhood. What is Logic's relationship with his parents? Logic has reconnected with his father, even signing him to his label in 2023, while he remains estranged from his mother. What is Logic's parents' race? His father is of African-American heritage, and his mother is of white heritage. What does Logic's father do? Robert Bryson Hall Sr. is currently a recording artist signed to his son's record label, BobbyBoy Records. He is currently working on a collaborative music album with Logic.

Logic’s parents, Robert Bryson Hall Sr. and Terry Lee Miller, both struggled with addiction, which created a challenging and often unstable childhood for Logic. He has seven half-siblings, many of whom also faced difficulties with drugs and crime. Growing up in this environment profoundly shaped Logic’s perspective on life, motivating him to pursue music as a way to break free from the destructive patterns he witnessed.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb, the parents behind the legend CeeDee. They divorced when CeeDee was nine years old, but both remained highly involved in his life and athletic development.

Cliff Lamb is a former collegiate athlete who played football at MidAmerica Nazarene University, and Leta Ramirez worked as a medical assistant at the University of Texas Health Centre. Explore more details about the NFL player's parents in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng