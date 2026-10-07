Jesse Palmer's wife is Emely Fardo, a Brazilian model and photographer who turned a chance encounter at a New York City boxing class into a love story spanning two continents. The couple first met in 2017 at a boxing class in New York City, got married in a private ceremony in Connecticut in June 2020, and later celebrated a more extravagant wedding in France in 2021; they are parents to a baby girl named Ella Reine and have an adopted pet dog named LouLou. Far from the reality-TV world her husband is famous for, Emely built her life on her own terms — and quietly became one of Bachelor Nation's most admired partners.

Emely Fardo attends the "Filthy Gorgeous: The Bob Guccione Story" New York Screening. Photo: Desiree Navarro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emely Fardo was born on 6 December 1985 in Brasilia, Brazil, and is 40 years old as of October 2026.

was born on in Brasilia, Brazil, and is as of October 2026. Jesse and Emely first met in 2017 at Rumble, a boxing studio in New York City.

at Rumble, a boxing studio in New York City. The couple secretly eloped in Connecticut on 5 June 2020 and kept it private for over a year.

and kept it private for over a year. They held a second wedding in July 2022 at Château de la Gaude in Provence, France.

at Château de la Gaude in Provence, France. Their daughter, Ella Reine Palmer, was born on 10 January 2024.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Emely Fardo Palmer Date of birth 6 December 1985 Age 40 years old (as of October 2026) Birthplace Curitiba, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Profession Model, freelance photographer Spouse Jesse James Palmer (m. 2020) Children Ella Reine Palmer (b. 2024) Marital status Married

Who is Emely Fardo?

Early life and background

Emely was born on 6 December 1985 in Curitiba, Brazil. Jesse Palmer's wife is Emely Fardo, a Brazilian model and photographer. After growing up in Curitiba, Fardo moved to New York City in 2011 to pursue a career in modelling.

According to a 2016 Instagram post, she signed with New York Model Management that year. Since then, she has regularly posted glimpses of her modelling work, including runway moments. Besides modelling, Fardo has also explored photography. She frequently showcases her professional shots on Instagram, capturing images of delicacies and drinks from NYC restaurants she has visited.

Emely Fardo's career as a model and photographer

Top five facts about Jesse Palmer's wife, Emely Fardo. Photo: @emyfardo/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Emely Fardo, also known as Emely Fardo Palmer, is a Brazilian model, freelancer, photographer, and social media personality. She is currently signed with New York Models Management and has appeared in fitness and fashion projects.

Most of the pictures on Fardo's Instagram seem to be from different fashion shoots, and she has also posted photos of herself on the runway. Besides enjoying being in front of the camera, Fardo has experience as a professional photographer.

She showcased some of her professional shots on Instagram, including food photography from restaurants in New York in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, she posted a wedding photo she took of a recently married couple.

Emely Palmer (@emelyfardopalmer) currently has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. Her feed blends runway shots with travel photography and family moments — a window into her life with Jesse and their daughter.

How did Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo meet?

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo posing at the Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Palmer met his wife, Emely Fardo, in 2017 at Rumble, a popular boxing class in New York City. The meeting was unplanned, as Fardo was leaving when Palmer arrived. Palmer recalled in a July 2019 interview with the Daily Mail:

I saw her and thought she was beautiful.

He added:

She wasn't in there when I met her; she was entering while I was leaving. Two weeks later, at Rumble, we went on our first date after we finally connected.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about their engagement, Palmer described what made their relationship special:

She has taught me, cares for me like no one else. She has made me be the best version of myself. She loves me unconditionally. I'm head over heels for her.

The engagement in France

Two years after they met, the former professional footballer Jesse Palmer proposed to Emely Fardo in July 2019. Palmer, who was a Daily Mail TV host at the time, opened up about the engagement, which took place in Champagne, France. He delivered half of his proposal in Portuguese, Fardo's native language.

Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall to Benefit Look Good Feel Better. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During their trip to Paris and Champagne, their first holiday as a couple, Jesse got down on one knee. He later told the Daily Mail about the magical moment, revealing that he had surprised Emely by hiring her favourite wedding photographer to capture the occasion.

I've been so enamored, so in love with this woman. I'm head over heels for her.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo's relationship timeline

Here is a full chronological overview of their journey together:

2017 — Jesse and Emely meet at a Rumble boxing class in New York City. 2017 — They go on their first date, two weeks after meeting, at the same boxing studio. July 2019 — Jesse proposes to Emely in Champagne, France. 5 June 2020 — The couple secretly elope in Connecticut, keeping the news private for over a year. October 2021 — Jesse publicly confirms the marriage for the first time. July 2022 — A second, larger wedding ceremony is held in Provence, France. August 2023 — The couple announces they are expecting their first child. 10 January 2024 — Their daughter, Ella Reine Palmer, is born.

The secret Connecticut elopement

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo attend the 2019 Team Rubicon NYC Salute to Service Awards. Photo: Craig Barritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

They were initially set to tie the knot in France in 2020 but ultimately opted for a quiet ceremony in Connecticut because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple kept their marriage private and did not reveal they had wed until the following year.

In October 2021, the pair confirmed they had been married since June 2020. Palmer exclusively told Us Weekly:

We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn't want to wait any longer.

He added:

We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time. We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!

The France wedding — the celebration they always wanted

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo attend as Brooks Brothers. Photo: Andrew Toth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After their pandemic elopement, Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, hosted a second wedding in Provence, France. The destination nuptials took place at Château de la Gaude, an 18th-century estate nestled within a winery. Jesse Palmer shared on his Instagram page:

After cancelling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France. Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried…a lot) and gratitude.

Emely also shared photos from their special day, alongside the slideshow caption:

And so this happened… I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family. It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emotional day of my life! I'll never forget it.

Does Jesse Palmer have any children? Meet Ella Reine Palmer

Jesse Palmer and his wife Emely Fardo welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ella Reine, on 10 January 2024. Palmer told People in 2023:

I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family! Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom.

Emely herself said:

I'm so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us.

While hosting the live Golden Bachelor Wedding on 4 January 2024, Jesse Palmer revealed he was on standby — because his wife was due to give birth at any moment. Emely gave birth just six days later, on 10 January 2024.

The couple also share an Aussiedoodle dog named LouLou, whom they adopted on 8 October 2020. The dog quickly became an important part of their lives, and they created an Instagram account for it, named 'louloutheaussiedoodle,' with the biography indicating the name of the dog as Mademoiselle Loulou Palmer.

How many times has Jesse Palmer been married?

Jesse Palmer at the 98th Annual Oscars. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Despite his long history with The Bachelor franchise, first as a lead and now as a host, Palmer has only been married to Fardo. He appeared as the Season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and ended the season in a relationship with Jessica Bowlin, but they split a month later. It took more than a decade for him to find lasting love with Emely.

Jesse Palmer's net worth

From NFL player to sports analyst to TV show host and producer, Jesse Palmer has reinvented himself to build his wealth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be approximately $4 million.

His income sources include:

NFL career — played for the New York Giants (2001–2004) and San Francisco 49ers (2005)

— played for the New York Giants (2001–2004) and San Francisco 49ers (2005) Sports broadcasting — analyst roles at ESPN and Fox Sports

— analyst roles at ESPN and Fox Sports Reality TV hosting — The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , The Golden Bachelor

— , , Food Network — hosting Holiday Baking Championship and Recipe to Riches

— hosting and Brand endorsements — including Rooms To Go and Avocados from Mexico

Latest news

The couple currently lives in Miami with their daughter Ella, born in January 2024. Since Ella Reine's birth, both Jesse and Emely have shared family moments on social media, with Emely's Instagram documenting their life as new parents.

According to her dad, Ella Reine is already a world traveller. Jesse continues to host the Bachelor franchise on ABC, while Emely remains active in modelling and photography.

FAQs

How old is Jesse Palmer's wife? Emely Fardo Palmer was born on 6 December 1985, making her 40 years old as of October 2026. What happened with Jesse Palmer and his wife? Jesse and Emely secretly eloped in Connecticut on 5 June 2020, then held a second celebration wedding in Provence, France, in July 2022. They welcomed their daughter Ella Reine in January 2024 and are still happily married. Who is Jesse Palmer's first wife? Emely Fardo is Jesse Palmer's first and only wife. He has been married once. How many times has Jesse Palmer been married? Jesse Palmer has been married once — to Emely Fardo — though the couple held two separate ceremonies: one in Connecticut in 2020 and one in France in 2022. What is Emely Fardo's nationality? Emely Fardo is Brazilian. She was born in Curitiba, Brazil, and moved to New York City in 2011. What is Emely Fardo's ethnicity? Emely Fardo is of White Caucasian descent. How tall is Emely Fardo? Emely Fardo stands at 5 feet 9 inches (approximately 175 cm) tall. Does Jesse Palmer have any children? Yes. Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo have one daughter, Ella Reine Palmer, born on 10 January 2024.

Quick facts

Born on 6 December 1985 in Curitiba, Brazil.

Signed with New York Model Management in 2016.

Met husband Jesse Palmer at Rumble boxing studio in NYC in 2017.

Welcomed daughter Ella Reine Palmer on 10 January 2024.

Active travel photographer, sharing globe-trotting adventures on Instagram.

From an unexpected meeting at a New York boxing class to a private wedding in Connecticut, Emely Fardo and Jesse Palmer's love story has unfolded largely away from the spotlight. Their relationship has since grown into a family life that Fardo continues to keep relatively private.

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Source: Legit.ng