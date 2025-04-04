Maduka Okoye and Dutch model reconciled just hours after their public fallout, following emotional social media posts

Jelicia Westhoff issued a public apology, admitting her outburst was out of character and reaffirming their commitment as a family

The reconciliation comes before the Super Eagles goalkeeper was recently cleared of betting allegations in Italy

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff have reconciled after a brief but intense public dispute that took social media by storm.

The couple, who have been together for four years and share a son, Emiliano Isaiah, have now put their differences aside and are moving forward as a family.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in action for Nigeria in an international fixture. Photo credit: @Madukaokoye on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The controversy began when Westhoff, a popular model and social media influencer, took to Instagram to share emotional messages about her dissatisfaction with Okoye, Sports Ration reports.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “I am done with you,” fuelling rumours of a breakup.

Fans of the couple were quick to react, speculating about the nature of their disagreement and whether their relationship had come to an end.

However, just hours later, Westhoff deleted the posts and issued a public apology, acknowledging that she had acted out of emotion.

“I should never have allowed someone to bring me out of character. But I take today as a learning curve to never allow this to happen again,” she wrote.

Westhoff further confirmed that she and Okoye had reconciled and were committed to their relationship.

Moving forward together as family

In her heartfelt message, Westhoff expressed her gratitude that the both of them had been able to resolve their differences.

“Gladly, myself and Maduka have resolved our differences and are now looking forward to being the happy family that we are,” she shared, alongside a touching photo of the couple with their son.

Okoye has not made any public comments on the situation, but his silence suggests he is focused on maintaining his relationship and career.

Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff at the stadium to watch her boyfriend and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in a league game in Italy. Photo credit: @jelicia.westhoff on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The couple’s reconciliation reassures fans that their love remains strong despite the challenges they face.

Okoye cleared in betting scandal

Away from his personal life, Okoye recently faced professional difficulties after being investigated by the Udine Public Prosecutor’s Office in Italy, Football Italia reports.

The probe stemmed from unusual betting patterns surrounding a yellow card he received during a Serie A match against Lazio in March 2024.

Betting agency Sisal detected irregular activity and alerted authorities, sparking concerns that the Super Eagles goalkeeper could face serious consequences, including a possible four-year ban.

However, after weeks of investigation, Okoye was cleared of any wrongdoing and his legal representatives dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that there was no concrete evidence linking him to any betting scandal.

With the case now closed, Okoye can fully focus on his football career and personal life.

Okoye makes social media post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okoye made a post on his social media page after he was left out of Eric Chelle’s final 23-man squad for the March international break.

Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in matchdays five and six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they hope to turn around their poor start to the campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng