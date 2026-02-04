Max Alexander is redefining fashion at an age when most children are just discovering their hobbies. The young fashion designer, social media personality, and philanthropist, has turned a passion for sewing into a fast-growing global fashion brand. From handmade creations to major runways, his journey has captured international attention.

Max Alexander showcases one of his designed bags (L). The young fashion designer works on a material in his store (R).

Key takeaways

Max Alexander discovered his passion for fashion at a young age and began sewing professionally by the age of five.

and began sewing professionally by the age of five. The young fashion designer is the founder of Contour to the Max , a Los Angeles–based fashion brand with global recognition.

, a Los Angeles–based fashion brand with global recognition. Max holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest runway fashion designer.

Profile summary

Full name Max Alexander Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 2016 Age 9 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Sherri Madison Father Jack Kolodny Siblings 2 School Little Dolphins by the Sea Profession Fashion designer, social media personality, philanthropist Instagram @couture.to.the.max Facebook @couture2themax TikTok @couture.to.the.max

Who is Max Alexander?

Max Alexander is a young fashion designer born on 25 February 2016 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 9 years old as of January 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

His parents are Sherri Madison, an American, and Jack Kolodny, a Canadian, and he was raised alongside his younger brother and older sister, Samantha.

Max's passion for fashion design emerged at a very early age. To nurture his creativity, Max attended Little Dolphins by the Sea. In this arts-based preschool, he developed foundational skills in sewing and design before progressing to more modern and refined fashion styles.

The young designer is an American national of white ethnicity. Currently, he resides with his family in Southern California.

Five facts about Max Alexander. Photo: @couture2themax on Facebook (modified by author)

Max Alexander's rise as a young fashion designer

Max Alexander is a young fashion designer, social media personality, and philanthropist. At a young age, he is an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts and fashion designers. Here is a look at his career journey.

Fashion design

Max Alexander’s passion for fashion emerged at an exceptionally early age. To cultivate his creativity, he attended Little Dolphins by the Sea, a preschool with a strong focus on the arts, where he explored design and hands-on crafting. His young imagination was inspired by legendary artists including Vincent van Gogh, Yayoi Kusama, Frida Kahlo, and Alexander Calder.

Max Alexander attends a fashion event and poses during a photoshoot. Photo: @couture2themax on Facebook (modified by author)

With the encouragement and guidance of his mother, Sherri Madison, who is also an accomplished artist, Max created his first design using everyday materials like ribbons, fabric scraps, and plastic wrap, secured together with knots and tape. During an interview with People, his mother recalled how he started sewing, saying:

I thought he was too young because he's only 4, but I got out my machine, and I sat him on my lap, and said, 'Don't touch anything, just watch me.' It was probably two weeks before he was standing. He was sewing very, very quickly. Quickly after that, he surpassed my skills, so I put him in a class at a local sewing shop. They really taught him a lot.

By the age of five, he had begun formal sewing and, in 2021, completed his first official collection, an achievement that paved the way for his inaugural runway show in Los Angeles. Today, Max is the founder of Contour to the Max, a Los Angeles-based fashion label.

He has collaborated with stars such as Sharon Stone, Lola Andreoni, and Bob’s Dance Troupe, and his journey has been highlighted on platforms including Good Morning America, People Magazine, and Access Daily.

Max Alexander inspects various dress designs at a fashion event. Photo: @couture2themax on Facebook (modified by author)

Currently, Max Alexander holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest runway fashion designer and is represented by United Talent Agency.

Social media and philanthropy activities

Max Alexander has leveraged social media to grow his fashion brand and reach audiences around the world. His Instagram currently has over 5 million followers, while his Facebook page engages more than 1 million fans. On TikTok, he shares creative fashion and lifestyle content with roughly 2.9 million followers, with all accounts overseen by his mother.

Beyond his online presence, Max is committed to promoting sustainable and ethical fashion. He acts as an ambassador for the Fashion in a Conscious Future Foundation’s Stitching Dreams Aesthetic Education Program, inspiring fellow fashion designers to adopt environmentally responsible and socially conscious practices in their work.

Max Alexander types on a machine (L). The fashion designer walks a runway (R). Photo: @couture2themax on Facebook (modified by author)

In addition to his work in fashion, Max Alexander is deeply involved in philanthropy. He donates roughly one-third of his earnings to organisations like Heal the Bay and the Crayon Collection, supporting causes that promote environmental preservation and education for young people.

His charitable efforts have earned him recognition, including the Edith Head Protégé Award and the Crayon Collection Youth Hero Award, highlighting his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the runway.

FAQs

What is Max Alexander’s age? He was born on 25 February 2016, making him 9 years old as of January 2026. Who are Max Alexander’s parents? His parents are Sherri Madison, an American artist, and Jack Kolodny, a Canadian. Does Max Alexander have siblings? He has a younger brother and an older sister named Samantha. Where does Max Alexander live? He lives with his family in Southern California, United States. What is Max Alexander known for? He is known as a young fashion designer and has had early success on international runways and in major media features. Who taught Max Alexander to sew? He was taught sewing by his mother, Sherri Madison, and with her help, he started making pieces for his sister. Where can I buy Max Alexander clothing? He owns the Contour to the Max brand, whose products you can purchase via official brand channels and select fashion showcases. How much is Max Alexander worth? His net worth has not been publicly disclosed. As a minor, his earnings and assets are privately managed by his family. What world record does Max Alexander hold? He holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest runway fashion designer. Is Max Alexander active on social media? He is active on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, where he shares fashion-related content. All of his social media accounts are managed by his mother.

Max Alexander’s journey shows that creativity and ambition can thrive at any age. Through talent, discipline, and strong family support, he has built a fashion brand with global influence. His story continues to inspire young creatives around the world.

