Is Ella Langley married? The truth about her love life and career journey

Ella Langley is a renowned country singer, songwriter, and YouTuber. Her love life has been a hot topic, with fans curious about her marital status. So, is Ella Langley married? The American singer-songwriter is unmarried and appears to be focused on her career.

Ella Langley poses in a white top in Indianapolis, Indiana (L). The singer seated on a brown leather couch at Barrelhouse Ballroom, Chattanooga (R). Photo: @ellalangleymusic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ella Langley is not married and has never been married .

. The country singer confirmed she is single and is concentrating on her career and personal growth.

and is concentrating on her career and personal growth. Ella has been rumoured to be dating Riley Green after they released the love duet You Look Like You Love Me.

Profile summary

Real name Elizabeth Camille Langley Stage name Ella Langley Gender Female Date of birth 3 May 1999 Age 25 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hope Hull, Alabama, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Heather Langley Father Jason Langley Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Hooper Academy University Auburn University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $2 million–$4 million Instagram @ellalangleymusic Facebook @ellalangleymusic TikTok @ellalangleymusic1

Is Ella Langley married?

​The American country music artist Ella Langley is not married at the time of this writing. She has stated that she is single, adding that she is focusing on her music career and personal growth.

There were speculations that Ella was engaged after she posted a video of herself performing while wearing a ring on her finger in March 2025. She posted another video revealing that a ring was a prop for a music video, saying that she was married to her job.​

Top five facts about Ella Langley. Photo: @ellalangleymusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There have also been rumours of a relationship between Ella and country singer Riley Green in the past. Speculation began when the two released a hit song You Look Like You Love Me which went viral in 2024. They also recorded another duet, Don’t Mind If I Do, for Riley’s album of the same name.

The two singers have clarified that they are only good friends and their relationship is professional. In September 2024, Ella spoke to Taste of Country magazine, where she made it clear they are not dating. She stated:

We’re not dating, we’re just good friends.

Riley, on his part, joked with Nick Viall on the Viall Files podcast, saying:

Yeah [we’re just friends.] I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway!

Ella Langley's background: Unpacking her backstory

The American songwriter was born in Hope Hull, Alabama, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside his three siblings, two brothers and one sister.

Ella Langley attended Hooper Academy, where she started performing in the school talent shows. After high school, she was accepted into Troy University, but later switched to Auburn University. Ella majored in Forestry but did not graduate after dropping out of university.

Who are Ella Langley's parents?

The American singer was born to Jason and Heather Langley. They got married on 18 April 1998. The two have three other children besides Ella.

Thomas Langley was born on 27 July 1991, Stuart was born on 12 March 2001, and Katie Langley was born on 11 July 2007.

Why is Ella Langley famous?

Ella Langley is a singer and songwriter. She debuted her music career in 2017, when she co-wrote a song titled Clear the Clouds together with her aunt. The single was released on YouTube in August of the same year.

Ella released her debut single Perfect on 24 May 2018. Three years later, she moved to Nashville and signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing in 2021. Her song If You Have To was released on 5 November of the same year.

Singer Ella Langley performs onstage at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 19, 2024 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Langley later signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records in 2023. The singer's debut EP, Excuse the Mess, was released on 19 May the same year. In August 2024, she released her debut studio album, Hungover that has songs like You Look Like You Love Me, I Blame the Bar, and Love You Tonight.

Her Platinum duet You Look Like You Love Me featuring Riley Green went viral and became number 1 on Country Airplay in 2024. Ella has collaborated with other artists like Koe Wetzel and Kameron Marlowe.

What is Ella Langley's net worth?

According to Finance Monthly, the country singer is allegedly worth between $2 million and $4 million. However, another source, Bol News, alleged that she is estimated to be worth $400k.

Her primary source of income is music, which includes record sales and music tours. Ella also makes money from merchandise and brand endorsements.

What is Ella Langley's height?

Ella Langley at the BMI Country Awards held at BMI Nashville on November 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

The singer-songwriter stands at 5 feet 5 inches, which is equivalent to 165 centimetres. Ella weighs approximately 114 pounds, which is equivalent to 52 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ella Langley? She is a country music singer and songwriter from the United States. When did Ella Langley get famous? She rose to prominence in 2024 when her song You Look Like You Love Me featuring Riley Green went viral and became Platinum. Is Ella Langley married to Riley Green? No, the two country singers are good friends, and they often work together. Did Ella Langley get engaged? No, Ella has never been engaged to anyone. Is Ella Langley in a relationship? No, the American singer has stated that she is single as of 2025. How much is Ella Langley worth in 2025? According to Finance Monthly, the singer is alleged to be worth between $2 million and $4 million. How tall is Ella Langley? The American songwriter is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Ella Langley's date of birth? The You Look Like You Love Me hitmaker was born on 3 May 1999. She is 25 years old as of April 2025, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Ella Langley is not married and has no children. The country music singer has confirmed she is single. She resides in Nashville, where she is concentrating on her career and personal growth.

Legit.ng published an article about Michelle Rodriguez's husband. Michelle Rodriguez, is a well known actress from the United States. She gained much prominence for her roles in The Fast and the Furious and Avatar. Besides her career, her love life has captivated fans, with many wondering if she is married.

Michelle Rodriguez has had a phenomenal acting career thanks to her skills and tenacity. Her personal life, however, has been filled with intriguing relationships and rumoured romances. Find out who Michelle Rodriguez's husband is and her dating history.

Source: Legit.ng