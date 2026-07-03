Former adult film actress Jazmine Cashmere has embraced Christianity years after walking away from the adult entertainment industry

The ex-performer, now known as Nicole B. Jones, is reportedly leading a ministry in Chicago

A viral before-and-after video showing her transformation has reignited conversations about faith, redemption and second chances

Years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Jazmine Cashmere embraces Christianity years after walking away from the adult entertainment industry. Photos: Jazmine Cashmere.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Cashmere, whose real name is Nicole B. Jones, has completely embraced a different path from the one that made her famous years ago.

The former entertainer reportedly heads a Christian ministry in Chicago, United States, where she now preaches regularly to members of her congregation.

She also shares messages of faith with followers through social media, reflecting a dramatic shift from the career that once defined her public image.

The renewed attention followed the circulation of a split-screen video shared on X.

One side of the clip showed Cashmere during her years in the adult entertainment industry, wearing a bright neon yellow-green pool wear top while working as a performer.

The other side showed a completely different image.

Dressed in clerical attire, she stood behind a church pulpit passionately preaching to a congregation.

The striking contrast between both versions of her life quickly became the focus of online conversations.

Cashmere worked in the adult film industry between 2004 and 2010 and reportedly featured in over 100 productions before deciding to leave that chapter of her life behind.

Since then, she has gradually rebuilt her life away from the spotlight.

Now using her birth name, Nicole B. Jones, she has devoted herself to ministry, with reports indicating she leads a church community while encouraging others through Christian teachings.

Watch the X video of Jazmine Cashmere preaching in church

Reactions trail Jazmine Cashmere's conversion

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OsheaJacksonJr stated:

"Can’t make Cashmere without GOAT. Enjoy retirement. And best of luck on your future endeavors."

@privateeyeruss noted:

"This is why people don't respect Evangelical Churches anymore. All they care about is the show and the spectacle these days."

@MarquettDavon commented:

"I implore EVERYONE to condemn her and create hell for her on earth as she represents all that is wrong with society and it must be known that this is NOT accepted"

Mareme Edet speaks about Don Jazzy's ordeal

Legit.ng also previously reported that Mareme Edet opened up about her ordeal with Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

She recounted how they planned a project together, but after their discussions, he allegedly left her unanswered for three months.

She averred that while Don Jazzy delayed her, she met another person who willingly and swiftly executed the same project.

Source: Legit.ng