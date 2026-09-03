Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, has three baby mothers and a fourth child born in August 2026, yet no blended family in sight. So, what are the major relationships in the rapper's dating history?

Blueface attends Warner Records Presents Lucky Nights With Lucky Daye on June 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Blueface, born Johnathan Porter on January 20, 1997, is a Los Angeles rapper and professional boxer.

on January 20, 1997, is a Los Angeles rapper and professional boxer. He and Jaidyn Alexis share two children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey, born in 2019 and August 2022, respectively.

Chrisean Rock dated Blueface from 2020 to 2023; she announced a pregnancy in January 2023 and gave birth to a son, Chrisean Malone Jr., on September 3, 2023.

Blueface's current girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira , is pregnant with his fourth child; he was released from prison in November 2025.

, is pregnant with his fourth child; he was released from prison in November 2025. Jaidyn Alexis says there are "no plans" for her children to meet the newborn, insisting they should first "get the swab results back".

Profile summary

Real name Johnathan Jamall Porter Nicknames Blueface, Blueface Bleedem Gender Male Date of birth January 20 1997 Age (as of 2026) 29 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Not publicly disclosed Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight Not publicly disclosed Hair color Black Eye color Brown Mother Karlissa Saffold Father Johnathan Porter Sr. Siblings A sister, Kali Miller; an older brother (name undisclosed) Marital status Single (in a relationship as of late 2025) School Not publicly disclosed University Fayetteville State University (dropped out) Profession Rapper Net worth $4 million

Five facts about Blueface. Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Source: Getty Images

Johnathan Jamall Porter—known worldwide by his stage name, Blueface—is a Los Angeles-based rapper born on January 20, 1997. He first catapulted into the mainstream spotlight when his 2018 viral hit 'Thotiana' cracked the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100. Off the charts, his personal life has generated as many headlines as his music, if not more.

His documented romantic history includes Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean Rock, and now Nevaeh Akira, each of whom has a child with him. Several other women were linked to him briefly after his 2025 prison release.

Jaidyn Alexis: the first baby mother

Blue Face and Jaidyn Alexis attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface reportedly met in high school and later became the parents of two children. She has a son named Javaughn and a daughter named Journey with the rapper; they got engaged in October 2023 but would later split.

Jaidyn has ventured into music, billing herself the "First Lady of MILF music", releasing several songs with Blueface throughout 2023, including "Workout" and "Stewie".

Their relationship remained complicated long after the engagement dissolved. When Blueface was released from prison in late 2025, Jaidyn made clear she did not want Chrisean Rock around her children, writing publicly that she had not approved the situation.

Jaidyn's no-blended-family stance

The headline moment came in late August 2026. Jaidyn said there are "no plans" for her children to meet Blueface's newborn, insisting they should first "get the swab results back". She also criticised Blueface for allegedly calling his children "replaceable" and said he had not seen their kids since June or July.

Alexis also rejected Nevaeh Akira's claims that she had expected Blueface to change, arguing that Akira wanted a child with a rapper and "got what she wanted."

Speaking on The TMZ Podcast, she was blunt:

I think you wanted a rapper baby dad and a baby. And now you sitting here like, 'Oh, I thought you were going to change.' Why would he change? He's been the same for 15 years.

Jaidyn's "Revenge Hookup"

During that same late August 2026 appearance on The TMZ Podcast, Jaidyn dropped an even bigger bombshell that went viral. She openly confessed to sleeping with one of Blueface's friends as an act of retaliation.

She explained that while Blueface was incarcerated, she discovered he had allegedly slept with one of her best friends, prompting her 'revenge hookup', a decision she stated she has zero regrets about and would gladly 'do again.'"

Chrisean Rock: the relationship that defined an era

Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Robin L. Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Born on March 14, 2000, in West Baltimore, Maryland, Chrisean Eugenia Malone (better known to fans as Chrisean Rock) is a reality TV star and rapper. She initially shot to fame on the Zeus Network's Baddies before securing her own chaotic spin-off series with the rapper Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love.

She is best known for appearing on Zeus Network's reality series Baddies and then starring in her own short-lived series, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love (2022–2023).

Chrisean Rock started dating Blueface when she was 20 years old. It began when she paused her tenure at California's Santa Monica College as a student-athlete to appear on Blueface's OnlyFans show, Blue Girls Club, living in his mansion for a month.

While on the show, she got into a fight with Blueface's baby's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, losing her front tooth. She was later announced the winner of the series and signed to Blueface's label.

The relationship timeline

Malone dated Blueface from 2020 until they split in 2023. In January 2023 she announced she was pregnant with her first child, giving birth to a son, Chrisean Malone Jr, on September 3, streaming the birth on Instagram Live.

The relationship was marked by repeated public conflict, legal trouble, and viral moments that kept both of their names trending for years.

Is Chrisean still in love with Blueface?

The question resurfaced dramatically in July 2026. Blueface admitted to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh Akira with Chrisean Rock during a livestream. The confession came just one day after he was seen with Chrisean at a boat party in Los Angeles, where she confronted him about publicly denying their son's paternity.

The encounter came at a boat party on July 20; during the event, Chrisean confronted Blueface over his repeated public claims that their son, Chrisean Jr., was not his biological child.

As reported by Complex, Chrisean made her position clear:

When you start claiming your son, that's when the beef is over.

More recently, Chrisean has been removing her Blueface tattoos from various parts of her body; she previously shared that she had seven Blueface tattoos. She has since confirmed a new relationship with someone she calls "3", later identified as the rapper TopHat33k.

Nevaeh Akira: Blueface's current girlfriend

Nevaeh Akira, 24, is an Instagram star whose real name is Akira Williams. Blueface started dating Nevaeh in late 2025, with her appearing in his social media content and even getting a tattoo of the rapper's real name.

The tattoo spelt his name as "Jonathan" rather than "Johnathan", a mistake his mother publicly called out.

On-again, off-again, and then pregnant

After Blueface appeared on a livestream with another woman, he and Nevaeh split, but that did not last. They were back together in February 2026 and announced they were expecting their first child together. Nevaeh revealed they had fallen pregnant before but had decided not to keep it.

Nevaeh goes into labour during a livestream

Nevaeh went into labour on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, while Blueface was famously on a livestream dropping Chrisean Rock at the airport.

Akira told Blueface she was having contractions every two minutes and confirmed she was in labour. The newborn, formally named Johnathan Jamal Porter Jr., immediately reignited the family drama.

The baby is Blueface's fourth child and his first with Nevaeh, making her his third baby mother.

Does Blueface have multiple girlfriends at once?

The rapper's rotating roster is a viral topic. Fans regularly debate who is actually in an official relationship with him. His relationship with Nevaeh quickly became a subject of attention because much of their personal life played out on livestreams and social media.

In July 2026, Blueface admitted during a livestream that he had cheated on Nevaeh with Chrisean Rock. The admission came shortly after he and Rock had reunited publicly.

Nevaeh ultimately said she was staying, and Blueface responded, "That's my baby."

FAQs

Are Nevaeh and Blueface still together? As of September 2026, Nevaeh remains the most recently confirmed girlfriend and has just given birth to his fourth child, though the relationship is far from settled. Is Chrisean Rock still in love with Blueface? It appears Chrisean and Blueface clearly have something ongoing; he admitted to his pregnant girlfriend that he cheated on her with Rock, and over one weekend the two continued to grow closer, going on a date to the beach. However, Chrisean has also begun removing her Blueface tattoos and is publicly dating someone new. How many baby mothers does Blueface have? The baby born in August 2026 will be Blueface's fourth child, with Nevaeh Akira as his third baby mother. He has two children with Jaidyn Alexis — Journi and Javaughn — and a boy, Chrisean Jr., with Chrisean Rock. Why won't Jaidyn Alexis blend families? During her appearance on the TMZ Podcast, Jaidyn said there are currently "no plans" for her children to meet Blueface's newborn, Johnathan Jr. She wants to "get the swab results back" before allowing the meeting, saying she is not fully convinced Blueface is the child's father until paternity is confirmed. How old was Chrisean Rock when she started dating Blueface? Chrisean Rock was born on March 14, 2000. She started dating Blueface when she was 20 years old, after appearing on his Blue Girls Club reality show in 2020.

Final word

Blueface's girlfriend history is anything but simple. Jaidyn Alexis was first, co-parenting two children while keeping firm boundaries. Chrisean Rock brought three years of viral drama and a son, Blueface, publicly contested for months. Nevaeh Akira arrived post-prison and delivered his fourth child in August 2026, only for Jaidyn to tell the world that a blended family is not on the agenda. The one constant throughout it all is Blueface himself, unchanged, as Jaidyn herself put it, for fifteen years.

We also highlighted facts about KJ Apa's history with girlfriends, detailing confirmed relationships and rumoured romances throughout his career. Despite years of speculation, the Riverdale star has maintained a relatively private life, underscored by a profound connection with Clara Berry, with whom he shares a child.

Source: Legit.ng