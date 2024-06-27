Benny Blanco's net worth (2024), age, height, ethnicity, and parents

Benny Blanco is an American record producer, songwriter, actor, record executive and author. He is known for songs such as I Can't Get Enough, Watching Me, and I Found You. His songs have been performed by famous artists like Jessie J and Wiz Khalifa. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2023. Due to his fame as a songwriter, most fans are curious about his wealth and personal life. What is Benny Blanco's net worth?

Benny Blanco was born and raised in Reston, Virginia, United States. His passion for music since childhood has earned him recognition in the entertainment industry. Blanco's net worth has tremendously grown throughout his career. He has worked with artists such as Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Gym Class Heroes.

Profile summary

Real name Benjamin Joseph Levin Famous as Benny Blanco Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Reston, Virginia, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles. United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sandra Beth Levin Father Andrew Mark Levin Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Selena Gomez Profession Songwriter, record producer, actor, author Net worth $50 million–$55 million Instagram @itsbennyblanco TikTok @itsbennyblanco Facebook

What is Benny Blanco's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Hot New Hip Hop and Stevecheney.com, his net worth is alleged to be around $50 million and $55 million. He has amassed wealth from his thriving music career.

Benny Blanco's house

The American songwriter owns a home in Los Angeles. It is of a 1939 design and is located near his studio. In a house tour with Architectural Digest, he showed off his colourful house, which features features such as 15-seater couches, a white stone kitchen, an underground grocery store, 1970s club speakers, and powerful pieces of artwork.

His living room is full of gifts and stuffed toys which children can play with whenever people with children visit him. He also believes that stuffed toys and other features in his house make the house feel lived-in.

There are a lot of people with children who bring their children to the house, nieces and nephews, and we have a lot of play dates. I like stuffed animals, and everyone does…I hate when you go into a nice house that doesn't feel lived-in…I remember having a thought when I first got this house. I was just like, I want every room to be a spot where it is someone's favourite room…I just want people to walk in, feel at peace, and feel like they can be their youngest selves, just like let loose.

Where is Benny Blanco from?

He was born in Reston, Virginia, United States of America. His parents are Sandra Beth Levin and Andrew Mark Levin. He has an elder brother, Jeremy Levin. He is one of the co-founders of Mega House Music, a songwriter and producer management company. Benny Blanco's ethnicity is Jewish.

How old is Benny Blanco?

The American record producer is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 March 1988. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

How did Benny Blanco get famous?

He has been passionate about music since childhood. In an interview with Jay Shetty Podcast, he said he began recording music on his boom box at age 5.

I had a boom box, and I would record myself hitting into the boom box, then I would press play on that one, and then I would do the next thing on the other boom box, record into that one and keep going back and forth until I created like a track...I was just so excited that I was doing it. My whole career has been a version of that; I have no training and am not good at anything.

In 2007, he entered into an agreement with songwriter and producer Dr. Luke, who subsequently enlisted him for his company, Kasz Money Productions. Some of the songs he produced and wrote under Dr Luke include Britney Spears's Circus and Katy Perry's I Kissed a Girl.

In 2011, he wrote and produced his first charting hits, such as Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 and Stereo Hearts by Gym Class Heroes. In 2018, his song Eastside reached 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. he has worked with Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth and SZA, among other famous musicians. Below are some of his popular songs.

I Can't Get Enough

I found You

Lace It

Black Widow

The Best

Loose

Watching Me

Shake That

He has been nominated for several accolades, such as Grammy awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Country Music Association and Gold Derby Awards. Besides fame as a songwriter, he is known for appearing on the cooking show Matty and Benny Eat Out America.

Benny Blanco's height and weight

The American songwriter is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. He weighs approximately 181 pounds or 82 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Benny Blanco? He is an American songwriter, record producer and actor known for songs such as I Can't Get Enough, I Found You and Black Widow. What is Benny Blanco's age? He is 36 years old as of 2024. The songwriter was born on 8 March 1988. What ethnicity is Benny Blanco? He is of Jewish descent. Who are Benny Blanco's parents? His parents are Sandra Beth Levin and Andrew Levin. How tall is Benny Blanco? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. How rich is Benn Blanco? His net worth is alleged to be around $50 million and $55 million.

Benny Blanco's net worth is a testimony to his hard work in the entertainment industry. He started making music early and is now widely recognised for songs performed by famous artists such as Britney Spears, Whiz Khalifa and Jessie J. He has an older brother, Jeremy Levin.

