Here's a look at Regina Hall's partner history through the years

I just feel like relationships are sacred until you’re in a space where you are really certain and knowing. Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in is off limits, but I understand people’s curiosity because I ask God ‘who is it going to be’ as much as they do.

That was Regina Hall’s view on love and relationships on the Yes, Girl! podcast. Regina Hall’s partner history is as intriguing as her acting career. She has long kept her love life private, but fans remain curious about her romantic past. The actress has been linked to stars like Damon Wayans, Hill Harper, and Common.

Actress Regina Hall is currently not in a relationship .

. Over the years, she has been romantically linked with multiple men in the entertainment industry, including rapper Common , actor Chadwick Boseman , and her friend, actress Sanaa Lathan .

, actor , and her friend, actress . When she was 14 and 40, she tried to become a nun, but due to the number of sexual partners and the age cut-off, she was unsuccessful.

Full name Regina Lee Hall Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1970 Age 54 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ruby Hall Father Odie Hall Relationship status Single College Fordham University, New York University Profession Actress, comedian, producer Instagram @morereginahall Facebook @morereginahall

Regina Hall's partner history has often sparked curiosity among fans. The actress has been linked to several well-known figures over the years. From rumoured romances to confirmed relationships, her dating life has kept many intrigued.

Sadat X (1990s)

Regina Hall was reportedly in a long-term relationship with American rapper Sadat X, whose real name is Derek Murphy, in the 1990s. During an episode of the Leschea Show in July 2017, the rapper said their romance began after meeting through a mutual friend while she was pursuing her undergraduate degree at New York’s Fordham University.

The two lived together for about seven years, and although Sadat X later expressed regret about not marrying her, he revealed they remain good friends and still keep in touch.

Damon Wayans (2000s)

Regina Hall and Damon Wayans, an American actor and comedian, were reportedly romantically involved in the 2000s. Their relationship remained low-key and went largely unnoticed by the media until Damon’s brother, Marlon Wayans, mentioned it during an interview with People.

Marlon revealed that he was the third Wayans to have kissed Regina; his younger brother, Shawn Wayans, had also kissed her, while his older brother, Damon, had dated her. Despite Marlon’s remarks, neither Damon nor Regina has publicly addressed the rumoured relationship.

Hill Harper (2016)

Actor Hill Harper has also been linked to Regina Hall’s past partner history. The two were rumoured to have dated briefly, and Harper himself once hinted at their past connection. He as one of the most beautiful, funny, and amazing women he had ever met. However, their romance was short-lived and did not turn into a long-term relationship.

Common (2016)

Actress Regina Hall and rapper Common sparked dating rumours in 2016 after co-starring in the comedy-drama Barbershop: The Next Cut. She was allegedly convinced by Common to give dating a chance again after she had lost interest in being romantically involved with fellow actors.

She allegedly dated the rapper after the show, but the speculation was later shut down when Common addressed the rumour during a July 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club. The rapper, who described the actress as funny, supercool, and beautiful, said about their alleged relationship:

That’s just my people. That’s my buddy. We never was in that space. That’s just somebody that I care about as a friend.

Chadwick Boseman (2018)

In 2018, Regina Hall was also rumoured to be romantically linked to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The speculation began after fans noticed the warm bond and closeness they shared, which only intensified when the two attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, walking hand in hand.

Their relationship was based on deep friendship and mutual respect rather than romance. At the time, Boseman was in a committed relationship with Taylor Simone Ledward, who later became his wife.

Sanaa Lathan (2019)

At one point, Regina Hall was also rumoured to be dating fellow actress Sanaa Lathan. The two have shared a close friendship for many years, frequently appearing together at Hollywood events and even vacationing side by side.

Speculation about their relationship grew stronger in 2019 when Regina temporarily stayed at Sanaa’s apartment while her own home was being renovated. However, both actresses dismissed the rumours, laughing them off and clarifying that they were nothing more than best friends.

Joyner Lucas (2025)

Actress Regina Hall and singer Joyner Lucas sparked dating rumours after the release of his music video Tear Me Down. Their strong on-screen chemistry and performance in the video led many to believe their connection went beyond professional collaboration.

Regina later addressed the speculation in an interview with Today, where she praised Joyner as an incredible artist but denied any romantic involvement with him.

Surprising reason Regina Hall couldn’t become a nun

Regina Hall is not a nun, but at one point in her life, she seriously considered becoming one. She first felt the calling at age 14 and even tried again at 40, but was denied because the age cut-off to join was 39.

In a lighthearted revelation on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress also joked that she had already exceeded the number of allowed sexual partners for nuns, four, by having five. The actress said:

I wanted to be a nun in high school because I don’t know. I really wanted to be a nun, and then I met a boyfriend. I wanted to do it again, much older, and then they had an age cut-off. You know some have an age cut-off, and some have a sexual partner cut-off. I missed both.

Regina Hall does not currently have a partner. Her relationship history has often been surrounded by mystery, with a mix of speculation and a few confirmed connections. The actress is known for keeping her love life private, which has fuelled curiosity about her past romances. At present, she is single and has not shared any hints of being in a relationship.

