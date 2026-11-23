Complete list of Plateau State postal codes for all cities in the region, starting with Jos
Plateau State's general postal code is 930001, but every local government area, town, and district in the state carries its own unique six-digit code issued by NIPOST. Using the wrong code can delay or misdirect your parcels and official documents. This guide lists every verified Plateau State postal code — starting with Jos — so you always use the right one.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is a Plateau State postal code?
- Complete list of Plateau State postal codes starting with Jos
- Jos North LGA postal codes
- Jos South LGA postal codes
- Jos East LGA postal codes
- Barkin Ladi LGA postal codes
- Bassa LGA postal codes
- Bokkos LGA postal codes
- Kanam LGA postal codes
- Kanke LGA postal codes
- Langtang North LGA postal codes
- Langtang South LGA postal codes
- Mangu LGA postal codes
- Mikang LGA postal codes
- Pankshin LGA postal codes
- Qua'an Pan LGA postal codes
- Riyom LGA postal codes
- Shendam LGA postal codes
- Wase LGA postal codes
- How to use a Plateau State postal code in an address
- Nigeria's new NIPOST digital postcode system
- Contact information and official links
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- The Jos postal code for the NIPOST GPO is 930262, while Jos North's main district code is 930105.
- Jos South LGA uses codes 930101–930104 for its rural districts (Du, Kiru, Vwang, and Gyel), while Bukuru (the LGA headquarters) uses 930254.
- Plateau State has 17 LGAs, each with its own postcode range, spanning 930001 to 942108.
- NIPOST launched a new 11-character alphanumeric postcode system on 1 October 2026, which will eventually replace the six-digit codes at building level.
- You can look up any building's digital postcode using the official NIPOST postcode finder at postcode.gov.ng.
What is a Plateau State postal code?
The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) assigns unique six-digit postal codes to towns, districts, and Local Government Areas across Plateau State to facilitate efficient mail delivery and address verification.
The general facility postal code for Plateau State is 930001 (GPO Jos), while individual LGAs, towns, and communities have their own specific codes. Postal codes in Plateau generally range from 930001 to 942108, covering major areas such as Jos, Bukuru, Pankshin, Mangu, Shendam, Langtang, Barkin Ladi, and Wase.
On 1 October 2026, NIPOST launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), which assigns each building an 11-character code. However, the traditional six-digit codes remain valid and serve as the standard reference for most postal and administrative forms today.
Complete list of Plateau State postal codes starting with Jos
Plateau State has 17 local government areas. The tables below list the verified codes for every LGA, beginning with the three Jos LGAs.
Jos North LGA postal codes
Jos North's district and urban postal codes run from 930105 to 930281, with key local facility codes ranging from 930001 to 930004 (additional state facility codes extend up to 940006). This LGA is located in Plateau State, in Nigeria's North Central Geopolitical Zone.
District/Area
Postal code
Type
GPO Jos
930001
Facility
Jos Town
930002
Facility
University of Jos (UNIJOS)
930003
Facility
Jos North
930004
Facility
Gwong
930105
Rural district
Apata
930211
Urban
Alheri / Utan Farin Gada
930212
Urban
Janta
930213
Urban
Township Stadium
930214
Urban
Dogon Agogo / Sabon Pegi
930221
Urban
University of Jos Area
930222
Urban
Nassarawa / Rikkos
930232
Urban
Dilimi
930241
Urban
Liberty Dam
930242
Urban
Dogon Karfe
930251
Urban
Rayfield
930252
Urban
Anglo Jos
930253
Urban
Zoological Garden Area
930261
Urban
NIPOST GPO / CBN Area
930262
Urban
Tudun Wada / Secretariat
930271
Urban
Dadin Kowa
930272
Urban
Kabong
930281
Urban
The urban postal code for the University of Jos (UNIJOS) area is 930222, while the institution's dedicated facility code is 930003. (Note: Within the Jos–Bukuru metropolis, NIPOST's urban 9302xx numbering series spans both Jos North and parts of Jos South, including Rayfield at 930252 and Bukuru at 930254.)
Jos South LGA postal codes
Jos South has multiple postcodes covering both its rural districts (930101–930104) and urban metropolis hubs (930252 and 930254).
District/Area
Postal code
Du
930101
Kiru
930102
Vwang
930103
Gyel
930104
Rayfield
930252
Bukuru
930254
Jos East LGA postal codes
Jos East LGA covers the following districts with their respective postal codes.
District
Postal code
Fobur
930106
Fursum
930107
Shere
930108
Maigemu
930109
Federe
930110
Barkin Ladi LGA postal codes
Barkin Ladi LGA includes the following rural postcode districts (with urban Barkin Ladi zones using 931211–931231).
District
Postal code
Gashish
931102
Heipang
931103
Fan
931104
Foron
931105
Bassa LGA postal codes
Bassa LGA covers the following towns and communities.
Town
Postal code
Kakkek
930111
Buhit
930112
Miango
930113
Kishika
930114
Mafara
930115
Kwall
930116
Amo
930117
Buji
930118
Jere
930119
Bokkos LGA postal codes
Bokkos LGA includes the following postcode areas.
Town/District
Postal code
Richa
932109
Daffo
932110
Manguna
932111
Bokkos
932112
Mushere
932113
Sha
932114
Toff
932115
Kamwai/Sha
932116
Kanam LGA postal codes
Kanam LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
Town
Postal code
Dengi
942101
Kantana/Kanam
942102
Garga
942103
Kantana
942104
Kanke LGA postal codes
Kanke LGA uses the following codes.
Town
Postal code
Garram
933107
Kabwir
933108
Ampang East
933109
Amper
933110
Pai
933111
Tal
933112
Langtang North LGA postal codes
Langtang North LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
Town
Postal code
Langtang
941101
Gazum
941102
Pil
941103
Bwarat
941112
Langtang South LGA postal codes
Langtang South LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
District/Town
Postal code
Lashel
941104
Timbol
941105
Sabon Gida
941106
Dadin Kowa
941107
Turaki
941108
Resettlement Area (incl. Mabudi)
941109
Gamakai
941110
Fajul
941111
Mangu LGA postal codes
Mangu LGA covers the following districts.
Town
Postal code
Mangu
932101
Langai
932102
Gindiri
932103
Panyam
932104
Kumbul
932105
Vodni
932106
Kerang
932107
Jipal
932108
Mikang LGA postal codes
Mikang LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
Town
Postal code
Koeneom
940105
Paipung
940106
Montol
940107
Garkawa
940108
Pankshin LGA postal codes
Pankshin LGA uses the following codes.
Town
Postal code
Pankshin
933101
Wokkos
933102
Chip
933103
Lankan
933104
Fier
933105
Kadung
933106
Qua'an Pan LGA postal codes
Qua'an Pan LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
District/Town
Postal code
Doemak
940109
Kwang
940110
Kwalla
940111
Bwall
940112
Koffar
940113
Dokan Kasuwa
940114
Kwande (incl. Kurgwi)
940115
Namu
940116
Riyom LGA postal codes
Riyom LGA covers the following districts.
Town
Postal code
Riyom
931107
Jol
931108
Shendam LGA postal codes
Shendam LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
Town
Postal code
Shendam Town
940101
Dakan Tofa
940102
Derpeng
940103
Dorok
940104
Wase LGA postal codes
Wase LGA uses the following postcode assignments.
Town
Postal code
Wase Town
942105
Lamba
942106
Kadarko
942107
Bashar
942108
How to use a Plateau State postal code in an address
Using a postal code correctly ensures your mail and parcels reach the right destination. Below is the standard format for a Nigerian postal address.
Standard address format
Follow this exact structure when writing a Plateau State address:
- Write the recipient's full name on the first line.
- Write the house number and street name on the second line.
- Write the town or district name on the third line.
- Write the LGA and "Plateau State" on the fourth line.
- Write the six-digit postal code followed by "Nigeria" on the final line.
Example:
Grace Daniel 15 Rayfield Road, Rayfield Area Jos, Plateau State 930252 Nigeria
Nigeria's new NIPOST digital postcode system
On 1 October 2026, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) switched on the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode. It gives each building an 11-character alphanumeric code, such as FC 02 A09 DB 09.
The system, operated by NIPOST, is expected to support services including deliveries, emergency response, public service delivery, and e-commerce by providing a standard reference for locations.
NIPOST is aiming for full coverage of all 36 states and the FCT by December 2026. Until then, the existing six-digit codes remain fully valid for postal and official purposes.
You can look up your building's new code on the official NIPOST postcode finder.
Contact information and official links
Use the contacts below to verify postcodes or resolve postal queries.
- NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng
- Digital postcode lookup: postcode.gov.ng
- Customer care email: customerservice@nipost.gov.ng
- Customer care phone: (+234) 70 6573 0372/(+234) 705 599 1758
- Plateau State government website: plateaustate.gov.ng
FAQs
What is the Jos postal code (zip code)?
Jos does not have a single postal code. The main GPO facility uses 930001, while Jos North's rural district (Gwong) uses 930105. Individual districts within the Jos metropolis carry specific urban codes, such as 930252 for Rayfield, 930254 for Bukuru, and 930271 for Tudun Wada.
What is the Jos North postal code?
Jos North's district and urban postal codes run from 930105 to 930281, with local facility codes spanning 930001 to 930004. The Gwong district uses 930105 as its primary rural code.
What is the Jos South postal code?
Jos South's rural districts use 930101 (Du), 930102 (Kiru), 930103 (Vwang), and 930104 (Gyel), while its major urban centres use 930252 (Rayfield) and 930254 (Bukuru).
How do I find my specific Plateau State postal code?
Depending on where you are in the state — even down to the local government level — the postal code will differ. Use the NIPOST postcode portal to search by street or area, or refer to the tables in this guide.
Is the Plateau State postal code the same as a zip code?
Yes. In Nigeria, the terms "postal code" and "zip code" are used interchangeably and refer to the same NIPOST-issued six-digit number. Jos is the capital city of Plateau State, Nigeria, and is made up of several wards, districts, and locations that use varying postal or zip codes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.