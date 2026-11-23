Plateau State's general postal code is 930001, but every local government area, town, and district in the state carries its own unique six-digit code issued by NIPOST. Using the wrong code can delay or misdirect your parcels and official documents. This guide lists every verified Plateau State postal code — starting with Jos — so you always use the right one.

Plateau State's general postal code is 930001. Photo: Gillian Handyside (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Jos postal code for the NIPOST GPO is 930262 , while Jos North's main district code is 930105.

, while Jos North's main district code is 930105. Jos South LGA uses codes 930101–930104 for its rural districts (Du, Kiru, Vwang, and Gyel), while Bukuru (the LGA headquarters) uses 930254 .

for its rural districts (Du, Kiru, Vwang, and Gyel), while (the LGA headquarters) uses . Plateau State has 17 LGAs, each with its own postcode range , spanning 930001 to 942108.

, spanning 930001 to 942108. NIPOST launched a new 11-character alphanumeric postcode system on 1 October 2026 , which will eventually replace the six-digit codes at building level.

on , which will eventually replace the six-digit codes at building level. You can look up any building's digital postcode using the official NIPOST postcode finder at postcode.gov.ng.

What is a Plateau State postal code?

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) assigns unique six-digit postal codes to towns, districts, and Local Government Areas across Plateau State to facilitate efficient mail delivery and address verification.

The general facility postal code for Plateau State is 930001 (GPO Jos), while individual LGAs, towns, and communities have their own specific codes. Postal codes in Plateau generally range from 930001 to 942108, covering major areas such as Jos, Bukuru, Pankshin, Mangu, Shendam, Langtang, Barkin Ladi, and Wase.

On 1 October 2026, NIPOST launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), which assigns each building an 11-character code. However, the traditional six-digit codes remain valid and serve as the standard reference for most postal and administrative forms today.

Complete list of Plateau State postal codes starting with Jos

Plateau State has 17 local government areas. The tables below list the verified codes for every LGA, beginning with the three Jos LGAs.

Jos North LGA postal codes

Jos North's district and urban postal codes run from 930105 to 930281, with key local facility codes ranging from 930001 to 930004 (additional state facility codes extend up to 940006). This LGA is located in Plateau State, in Nigeria's North Central Geopolitical Zone.

District/Area Postal code Type GPO Jos 930001 Facility Jos Town 930002 Facility University of Jos (UNIJOS) 930003 Facility Jos North 930004 Facility Gwong 930105 Rural district Apata 930211 Urban Alheri / Utan Farin Gada 930212 Urban Janta 930213 Urban Township Stadium 930214 Urban Dogon Agogo / Sabon Pegi 930221 Urban University of Jos Area 930222 Urban Nassarawa / Rikkos 930232 Urban Dilimi 930241 Urban Liberty Dam 930242 Urban Dogon Karfe 930251 Urban Rayfield 930252 Urban Anglo Jos 930253 Urban Zoological Garden Area 930261 Urban NIPOST GPO / CBN Area 930262 Urban Tudun Wada / Secretariat 930271 Urban Dadin Kowa 930272 Urban Kabong 930281 Urban

The urban postal code for the University of Jos (UNIJOS) area is 930222, while the institution's dedicated facility code is 930003. (Note: Within the Jos–Bukuru metropolis, NIPOST's urban 9302xx numbering series spans both Jos North and parts of Jos South, including Rayfield at 930252 and Bukuru at 930254.)

Jos South LGA postal codes

Jos South has multiple postcodes covering both its rural districts (930101–930104) and urban metropolis hubs (930252 and 930254).

District/Area Postal code Du 930101 Kiru 930102 Vwang 930103 Gyel 930104 Rayfield 930252 Bukuru 930254

Jos East LGA postal codes

Jos East LGA covers the following districts with their respective postal codes.

District Postal code Fobur 930106 Fursum 930107 Shere 930108 Maigemu 930109 Federe 930110

Barkin Ladi LGA postal codes

Barkin Ladi LGA includes the following rural postcode districts (with urban Barkin Ladi zones using 931211–931231).

District Postal code Gashish 931102 Heipang 931103 Fan 931104 Foron 931105

Bassa LGA postal codes

Bassa LGA covers the following towns and communities.

Town Postal code Kakkek 930111 Buhit 930112 Miango 930113 Kishika 930114 Mafara 930115 Kwall 930116 Amo 930117 Buji 930118 Jere 930119

Bokkos LGA postal codes

Bokkos LGA includes the following postcode areas.

Town/District Postal code Richa 932109 Daffo 932110 Manguna 932111 Bokkos 932112 Mushere 932113 Sha 932114 Toff 932115 Kamwai/Sha 932116

Kanam LGA postal codes

Kanam LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

Town Postal code Dengi 942101 Kantana/Kanam 942102 Garga 942103 Kantana 942104

Kanke LGA postal codes

Kanke LGA uses the following codes.

Town Postal code Garram 933107 Kabwir 933108 Ampang East 933109 Amper 933110 Pai 933111 Tal 933112

Langtang North LGA postal codes

Langtang North LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

Town Postal code Langtang 941101 Gazum 941102 Pil 941103 Bwarat 941112

Langtang South LGA postal codes

Langtang South LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

District/Town Postal code Lashel 941104 Timbol 941105 Sabon Gida 941106 Dadin Kowa 941107 Turaki 941108 Resettlement Area (incl. Mabudi) 941109 Gamakai 941110 Fajul 941111

Mangu LGA postal codes

Mangu LGA covers the following districts.

Town Postal code Mangu 932101 Langai 932102 Gindiri 932103 Panyam 932104 Kumbul 932105 Vodni 932106 Kerang 932107 Jipal 932108

Mikang LGA postal codes

Mikang LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

Town Postal code Koeneom 940105 Paipung 940106 Montol 940107 Garkawa 940108

Pankshin LGA postal codes

Pankshin LGA uses the following codes.

Town Postal code Pankshin 933101 Wokkos 933102 Chip 933103 Lankan 933104 Fier 933105 Kadung 933106

Qua'an Pan LGA postal codes

Qua'an Pan LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

District/Town Postal code Doemak 940109 Kwang 940110 Kwalla 940111 Bwall 940112 Koffar 940113 Dokan Kasuwa 940114 Kwande (incl. Kurgwi) 940115 Namu 940116

Riyom LGA postal codes

Riyom LGA covers the following districts.

Town Postal code Riyom 931107 Jol 931108

Shendam LGA postal codes

Shendam LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

Town Postal code Shendam Town 940101 Dakan Tofa 940102 Derpeng 940103 Dorok 940104

Wase LGA postal codes

Wase LGA uses the following postcode assignments.

Town Postal code Wase Town 942105 Lamba 942106 Kadarko 942107 Bashar 942108

How to use a Plateau State postal code in an address

Using a postal code correctly ensures your mail and parcels reach the right destination. Below is the standard format for a Nigerian postal address.

Standard address format

Follow this exact structure when writing a Plateau State address:

Write the recipient's full name on the first line. Write the house number and street name on the second line. Write the town or district name on the third line. Write the LGA and "Plateau State" on the fourth line. Write the six-digit postal code followed by "Nigeria" on the final line.

Example:

Grace Daniel 15 Rayfield Road, Rayfield Area Jos, Plateau State 930252 Nigeria

Nigeria's new NIPOST digital postcode system

On 1 October 2026, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) switched on the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode. It gives each building an 11-character alphanumeric code, such as FC 02 A09 DB 09.

The system, operated by NIPOST, is expected to support services including deliveries, emergency response, public service delivery, and e-commerce by providing a standard reference for locations.

NIPOST is aiming for full coverage of all 36 states and the FCT by December 2026. Until then, the existing six-digit codes remain fully valid for postal and official purposes.

You can look up your building's new code on the official NIPOST postcode finder.

Use the contacts below to verify postcodes or resolve postal queries.

NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng

nipost.gov.ng Digital postcode lookup: postcode.gov.ng

postcode.gov.ng Customer care email: customerservice@nipost.gov.ng

customerservice@nipost.gov.ng Customer care phone: (+234) 70 6573 0372/(+234) 705 599 1758

(+234) 70 6573 0372/(+234) 705 599 1758 Plateau State government website: plateaustate.gov.ng

FAQs

What is the Jos postal code (zip code)?

Jos does not have a single postal code. The main GPO facility uses 930001, while Jos North's rural district (Gwong) uses 930105. Individual districts within the Jos metropolis carry specific urban codes, such as 930252 for Rayfield, 930254 for Bukuru, and 930271 for Tudun Wada.

What is the Jos North postal code?

Jos North's district and urban postal codes run from 930105 to 930281, with local facility codes spanning 930001 to 930004. The Gwong district uses 930105 as its primary rural code.

What is the Jos South postal code?

Jos South's rural districts use 930101 (Du), 930102 (Kiru), 930103 (Vwang), and 930104 (Gyel), while its major urban centres use 930252 (Rayfield) and 930254 (Bukuru).

How do I find my specific Plateau State postal code?

Depending on where you are in the state — even down to the local government level — the postal code will differ. Use the NIPOST postcode portal to search by street or area, or refer to the tables in this guide.

Is the Plateau State postal code the same as a zip code?

Yes. In Nigeria, the terms "postal code" and "zip code" are used interchangeably and refer to the same NIPOST-issued six-digit number. Jos is the capital city of Plateau State, Nigeria, and is made up of several wards, districts, and locations that use varying postal or zip codes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng