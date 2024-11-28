Who is Lil RT? The American rapper's biography and career trajectory

Lil RT is a rapper from the United States of America. The young rapper has gained tremendous fame since his freestyle video went viral on TikTok. He is known for the hit song 60 Miles, released in 2023. The song went viral on YouTube, making the young star even more famous. Due to his fame, many are curious about the young rapper.

Lil RT posing in a black t-shirt (L). The American rapper posing in front of a beverage cooler (R). Photo: @_345lirt on Instagram (modified by author)

Lil RT was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. The rapper has four older siblings, and one of his brothers is also a rapper. The young rapper has faced much criticism because of his music, which many think contains explicit lyrics for his age. Despite the criticism, he has a supportive mother who is willing to be right by his side.

Profile summary

Full name Lil RT Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 2014 Age 10 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'6'' Height in centimetres 137 Weight in pounds 84 Weight in kilograms 38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Profession Rapper

Lil RT's bio

He was born on June 3, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. How old is Lil RT right now? The American rapper is 10 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Gemini. The rapper has four older siblings. One of his brothers is PCF Kari, who is also a rapper.

Lil RT's parents

The rapper's mother, whose name is not yet in the public domain, raised him alongside his four siblings. His mother is very supportive of his career. In an interview with Nia Synai, she said she is ready to support her kids in whatever career they choose.

I tell all my kids, and I tell RT all the time: if there is something that you want to do, go for it. Like I'm gonna have all my kids anything. I don't care what they want to do. If RT decides he wants to play football or basketball or something else, I'm still going to be behind him, no matter what.

Top-5 facts about Lil RT. Photo: @_345lirt on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Lil RT's brother?

PCF Kari, Lil RT's older brother, was reportedly shot on 5 November 2024. After the shooting, rumours about PCF Kari's death started spreading across social media. According to Sportskeeda, the rapper's mother confirmed that her son was alive and well. She clarified that the victim of the shooting was 18-year-old Raquavious Fergason, not her son.

Career

Little RT started rapping at the age of 9. He became famous when his freestyle video went viral on TikTok. On 11 October 2023, the rapper released his song 60 Miles. The song went viral on YouTube, increasing his fame tremendously. Currently, it has reached over 7 million views. However, the song received criticism from famous commentators like Candace Owens Grills.

According to Black Enterprise, Candace Owens said that her heart was breaking for the child because his guardians were not setting him on the right path. Despite the criticism of his rapping career, the rapper did not back down. He has collaborated with rappers like Lil Tony, Lil Mabu and SCY Jimm.

Lil RT has gained immense fame at a young age. According to the Miami New Times, he performed at a party in Miami Little River's neighbourhood in February 2024. However, the performance was criticised because of the way OnlyFans models danced on the rapper during the show.

Lil RT, the rapper, has an extensive Instagram following. His mother manages his Instagram account, and he has amassed over 436 thousand followers. His rapping talent and hilarious reactions in videos and interviews have made many love him.

The young rapper has been featured on YouTube by famous YouTubers like Kai Cenat and King Cid.

What is Lil RT's net worth?

According to The City Celeb, the American rapper's net worth is alleged to be around $100,000 and $250,000. He earns from his career as a rapper.

FAQs

Who is Lil RT? He is an American rapper who rose to fame for his song 60 Miles. Where is Lil RT from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. How did Lil RT get his name? The young famous rapper got his name from his Instagram. What is Lil RT's real name? His real name remains unknown, but some allege his maiden name is Carter. What is Lil RT's age? He is 10 years old as of 2024. The rapper was born on 3 June 2014. Does Lil RT have a brother? The American rapper has 4 older brothers. How tall is Lil RT? He is 4 feet 6 inches (137 centimetres) tall.

Lil RT is an American rapper who has gained fame at a young age. He started rapping at 9 and became famous within one year. He is known for the song 60 Miles. The rapper's music has been criticised because of his age and the explicit lyrics, but he stands still, and his fame is tremendously increasing. His mother supports his career and is the manager of his Instagram.

