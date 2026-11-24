Aliko Dangote is the richest person in Nigeria, and by an extraordinary margin. His net worth stands at approximately $39.4 billion as of early November 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with Forbes' real-time tracker placing the figure even higher at $55.4 billion in late October 2026, primarily driven by his oil refinery, cement, and sugar businesses. That makes him not only the wealthiest Nigerian of all time but also the richest person in Africa and the wealthiest Black individual on the planet.

The chart ranks Nigeria’s richest people, led by Aliko Dangote. Photo: NurPhoto, Paras Griffin, Aurelien Morissard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Aliko Dangote's net worth exceeds $39 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of November 2026, making him the richest person in Nigeria by a wide margin over his nearest rival.

on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of November 2026, making him the richest person in Nigeria by a wide margin over his nearest rival. Nigeria's second-richest person, Abdulsamad Rabiu , was worth $11.2 billion on the Forbes Africa 2026 list and about $19 billion on Bloomberg in May 2026, with his BUA Group empire spanning cement, sugar, and food processing.

, was worth on the Forbes Africa 2026 list and about $19 billion on Bloomberg in May 2026, with his BUA Group empire spanning cement, sugar, and food processing. The top four Nigerians on the Forbes Africa 2026 list are Dangote, Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, and Femi Otedola. They are the only Nigerians among the 23 billionaires on that list.

on the Forbes Africa 2026 list are Dangote, Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, and Femi Otedola. They are the only Nigerians among the 23 billionaires on that list. The richest woman in Nigeria is Folorunsho Alakija , whose fortune is rooted in oil exploration through Famfa Oil and an earlier career in fashion and printing.

, whose fortune is rooted in oil exploration through Famfa Oil and an earlier career in fashion and printing. Nigeria's wealthiest individuals span cement, telecoms, banking, oil, tech, and private equity, reflecting the country's diverse but concentrated billionaire landscape.

The richest people in Nigeria

Our rankings are based on data from Forbes Africa's 2026 Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, supplemented by Nairametrics and other Nigerian financial publications. We use net worth as the primary ranking metric, referencing the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026).

Where Forbes and Bloomberg figures diverge, we note both and use the Forbes Africa list as our primary anchor, since it is the most widely recognised benchmark for African billionaires.

Rank Name Est. Net Worth (2026) Primary Source of Wealth 1 Aliko Dangote ~$39–55B Cement, oil refinery, sugar 2 Abdulsamad Rabiu ~$11.2–19B Cement, sugar, food 3 Mike Adenuga ~$6.5B Telecoms, oil 4 Adebayo Ogunlesi ~$2.5B Private equity, infrastructure 5 Tony Elumelu ~$1–2.15B Banking, investments 6 Tope Awotona ~$1.3–1.4B Software (Calendly) 7 Femi Otedola ~$1.3B Energy, banking 8 Folorunsho Alakija ~$1B Oil, fashion, real estate 9 Arthur Eze ~$900M–$5B Oil & gas 10 Cletus Ibeto ~$800M–$3.7B Cement, automotive, energy 11 Benedict Peters ~$750M–$2.7B Oil & gas (AITEO) 12 Theophilus Danjuma ~$900M–$1.1B Oil, shipping 13 Jim Ovia ~$670M–$1B Banking, real estate 14 Oba Otudeko ~$550M Manufacturing, real estate 15 Orji Uzor Kalu ~$500M Media, shipping

15. Orji Uzor Kalu (~$500 million)

Full name: Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu Date of birth: 21 April 1960

21 April 1960 Age: 66 (as of November 2026)

66 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Businessman, politician, former governor

Businessman, politician, former governor Affiliation: Slok Group, media and shipping interests

Slok Group, media and shipping interests Est. net worth: ~$500 million

Orji Uzor Kalu's wealth comes from media, shipping, and investment interests. He served as Governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007 and later became a senator, giving him rare dual standing as both a business figure and a prominent political player in southeast Nigeria.

14. Oba Otudeko (~$550 million)

Oba Otudeko, founder and chairman of Honeywell Group, smiles in traditional attire at an event. Photo: forbes.com

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Businessman, investor

Businessman, investor Affiliation: Honeywell Group (founder and chairman)

Honeywell Group (founder and chairman) Est. net worth: ~$550 million

Oba Otudeko is the chairman of Honeywell Group, with interests in manufacturing and real estate. He was long known for Honeywell Flour Mills and a major stake in FBN Holdings (now First HoldCo), but he sold his controlling stake in the flour business to Flour Mills of Nigeria in 2022 and exited First HoldCo in July 2025. His estimated net worth sits at approximately $550 million.

13. Jim Ovia (~$670 million–$1 billion)

Businessman and author Jim Ovia speaks at a discussion of his book "Africa Rise and Shine". Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jim James Ovia

Jim James Ovia Date of birth: 4 November 1951

4 November 1951 Age: 75 (as of November 2026)

75 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian (Delta State)

Nigerian (Delta State) Profession: Banker, entrepreneur

Banker, entrepreneur Affiliation: Zenith Bank (founder)

Zenith Bank (founder) Est. net worth: ~$670 million–$1 billion

Jim James Ovia was born on 4 November 1951 in Agbor, Delta State, Nigeria. In 1990, Ovia founded Zenith Bank, which has since become one of the largest commercial banks in Nigeria. Besides banking, he has investments in technology, hospitality, education, and telecommunications.

12. Theophilus Danjuma (~$900 million–$1.1 billion)

Theophilus Danjuma, founder of South Atlantic Petroleum and former Nigerian defense minister, smiles in a formal suit. Photo: forbes.com

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Retired army general, businessman, philanthropist

Retired army general, businessman, philanthropist Affiliation: South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO)

South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) Est. net worth: ~$900 million–$1.1 billion

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma is a politician and retired Nigerian Army lieutenant general. Danjuma is the founder and chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), and during his military career was involved in key moments of Nigerian political history. The Taraba-born billionaire also holds a stake in one of Nigeria's largest shipping lines, NALComet.

11. Benedict Peters (~$750 million–$2.7 billion)

Full name: Benedict Peters

Benedict Peters Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Businessman, oil & gas investor

Businessman, oil & gas investor Affiliation: AITEO Group (founder)

AITEO Group (founder) Est. net worth: ~$750 million–$2.7 billion

Benedict Peters is one of the richest people in Nigeria and the founder of AITEO Group. AITEO is one of Nigeria's largest indigenous oil and gas companies, holding significant production assets, including a 45% interest in onshore block OML 29, which it acquired from Shell, Total and Eni in 2015. His estimated net worth is placed at approximately $750 million by some sources and significantly higher by others, though none of these figures has been confirmed by Forbes or Bloomberg.

10. Cletus Ibeto (~$800 million–$3.7 billion)

Full name: Cletus Maduka Ibeto

Cletus Maduka Ibeto Nationality: Nigerian (Anambra State)

Nigerian (Anambra State) Profession: Businessman

Businessman Affiliation: Ibeto Group (founder & chairman)

Ibeto Group (founder & chairman) Est. net worth: ~$800 million–$3.7 billion

Cletus Ibeto is the founder and chair of Ibeto Group, described as the biggest conglomerate in eastern Nigeria. His group spans cement production, automotive parts, and energy, and he is widely credited with lifting several individuals to become prominent Nigerian businessmen. Estimates of his net worth vary widely across sources, with more conservative figures near $800 million and unverified upper-end estimates reaching $3.7 billion.

9. Arthur Eze (~$900 million–$5 billion)

Full name: Arthur Eze (Prince)

Arthur Eze (Prince) Nationality: Nigerian (Anambra State)

Nigerian (Anambra State) Profession: Oil and gas tycoon

Oil and gas tycoon Affiliation: Atlas Oranto Petroleum (founder)

Atlas Oranto Petroleum (founder) Est. net worth: ~$900 million–$5 billion

Arthur Eze is the chief executive officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, one of Nigeria's largest privately held oil exploration and production companies. His oil conglomerate has a presence across multiple African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. Figures for his net worth are unverified and diverge considerably by source, ranging from under $1 billion to above $5 billion in older estimates.

8. Folorunsho Alakija (~$1 billion)

Folorunsho Alakija attends the Diamond Collection by Folake Majin fashion show at Eko Hotel and Suites on December 27, 2012, in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho Alakija Date of birth: 15 July 1951

15 July 1951 Age: 75 (as of November 2026)

75 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Businesswoman, fashion designer, philanthropist

Businesswoman, fashion designer, philanthropist Affiliation: Famfa Oil Limited (founder)

Famfa Oil Limited (founder) Est. net worth: ~$1 billion

Folorunsho Alakija is the founder of Famfa Oil Limited and has been recognised as one of the richest women in Africa. She began her career in fashion before pivoting to oil exploration, securing a highly productive deep-water oil block. As a philanthropist, Alakija donates to widows and vulnerable women through the Rose of Sharon Foundation. She was notably absent from the 2026 Forbes Africa billionaires list, though she remains widely regarded as the richest woman in Nigeria.

7. Femi Otedola (~$1.3 billion)

Femi Otedola, the Nigerian billionaire behind Geregu Power, poses for a portrait in a navy suit. Photo: forbes.com

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Businessman, energy investor

Businessman, energy investor Affiliation: Geregu Power Plc, First HoldCo

Geregu Power Plc, First HoldCo Est. net worth: ~$1.3 billion

Femi Otedola is worth about $1.3 billion, according to Forbes' 2026 rankings, which placed him joint 22nd in Africa and 2,858th in the world. His major holdings include Geregu Power Plc and First HoldCo (formerly FBN Holdings), where he is the largest shareholder with a stake of about 27.7%. Originally a petroleum products trader, he sold his stake in Forte Oil (now Ardova Plc) in 2019 and pivoted to power generation and banking investments, cementing himself as one of Nigeria's most prominent billionaires.

6. Tope Awotona (~$1.3–$1.4 billion)

Tope Awotona of Calendly speaks during The Grove by Village Global 2025 at Carneros Resort and Spa on December 12, 2025, in Napa, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tope Awotona

Tope Awotona Date of birth: 4 May 1981

4 May 1981 Age: 45 (as of November 2026)

45 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian-American (born Lagos, Nigeria)

Nigerian-American (born Lagos, Nigeria) Profession: Tech entrepreneur

Tech entrepreneur Affiliation: Calendly (founder & CEO)

Calendly (founder & CEO) Est. net worth: ~$1.3–$1.4 billion

~$1.3–$1.4 billion Instagram: Not publicly verified

Tope Awotona was born on 4 May 1981 in Lagos, Nigeria. He is the Nigerian-American entrepreneur and founder of Calendly, the widely used scheduling software company valued at $3 billion in 2021, making him one of the world's richest Black tech founders.

Forbes valued his stake at about $1.4 billion in 2022, a remarkable figure for a founder who launched Calendly in 2013 with about $200,000 of his own life savings before raising $350 million from OpenView and Iconiq Capital in 2021.

5. Tony Elumelu (~$1–$2.15 billion)

United Bank for Africa chairman Tony Elumelu leaves after the "Tech for Good" summit at the Élysée Palace on May 23, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/IP3

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu

Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Entrepreneur, economist, philanthropist

Entrepreneur, economist, philanthropist Affiliation: Heirs Holdings (chairman), United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Heirs Holdings (chairman), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Est. net worth: ~$1–$2.15 billion

Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, was estimated to be worth $2.15 billion in a March 2025 Nairametrics report, and his Seplat Energy stake alone was valued at about $1.28 billion in September 2026. He transformed Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) into a pan-African financial institution with a presence in 20 African countries. Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, he has funded thousands of African entrepreneurs, championing a philosophy he calls "Africapitalism."

4. Adebayo Ogunlesi (~$2.5 billion)

Adebayo Ogunlesi speaks onstage during Morehouse College's 32nd Annual "A Candle in the Dark" Gala at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on February 15, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adebayo O. Ogunlesi

Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Date of birth: 20 December 1953

20 December 1953 Age: 72 (as of November 2026)

72 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian-American (born in Ibadan, Nigeria)

Nigerian-American (born in Ibadan, Nigeria) Profession: Investment banker, infrastructure investor

Investment banker, infrastructure investor Affiliation: Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), BlackRock

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), BlackRock Est. net worth: ~$2.5 billion

Adebayo Ogunlesi is a Nigerian lawyer, investment banker, and global infrastructure investor with an estimated net worth of about $2.5 billion, a figure reported in August 2025.

He spent over two decades in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston before founding GIP in 2006, which rapidly became a dominant force in infrastructure investing, managing over $100 billion in assets before BlackRock acquired it in October 2024. He also sits on BlackRock's board.

In May 2026, speaking as chairman and CEO of GIP, now part of BlackRock, at the South Africa Infrastructure Investment Summit, Ogunlesi announced plans to expand the firm's infrastructure footprint in South Africa.

3. Mike Adenuga (~$6.5 billion)

Mike Adenuga, the telecoms and oil billionaire behind Globacom and Conoil, wears a traditional purple cap in this portrait. Photo: forbes.com

Source: UGC

Full name: Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr.

Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr. Date of birth: 29 April 1953

29 April 1953 Age: 73 (as of November 2026)

73 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian (Ibadan, Oyo State)

Nigerian (Ibadan, Oyo State) Profession: Businessman, telecoms and oil magnate

Businessman, telecoms and oil magnate Affiliation: Globacom (founder), Conoil (chairman)

Globacom (founder), Conoil (chairman) Est. net worth: ~$6.5 billion

~$6.5 billion Forbes profile: Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga is a Nigerian billionaire businessman best known as the founder of telecoms giant Globacom (Glo) and the oil company Conoil. Famously private, he is one of the richest people in Africa and a towering figure in Nigeria's telecoms and energy industries.

Adenuga worked as a taxi driver to fund his university education in the United States, earning degrees in Business Administration from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Pace University, New York. His telecommunications company, Globacom, is the third-largest mobile operator in Nigeria after MTN and Airtel, and has expanded to operate in Ghana and Benin.

2. Abdulsamad Rabiu (~$11.2–$19 billion)

Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, smiles in an editorial-style portrait. Photo: forbesafrica.com

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu

Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu Date of birth: 4 August 1960

4 August 1960 Age: 66 (as of November 2026)

66 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian (Kano)

Nigerian (Kano) Profession: Industrialist, philanthropist

Industrialist, philanthropist Affiliation: BUA Group (founder & chairman), BUA Cement, BUA Foods

BUA Group (founder & chairman), BUA Cement, BUA Foods Est. net worth: ~$11.2–$19 billion

~$11.2–$19 billion Forbes profile: Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, born on 4 August 1960, is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of BUA Group and was ranked third in Africa on Forbes' March 2026 list, with a net worth of $11.2 billion. He merged the Obu Cement company with Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria in 2020 and owns about 96% of BUA Cement Plc and about 93% of publicly traded BUA Foods.

Born in 1960 in Kano, northern Nigeria, Rabiu hails from a well-established business family. His late father, Isyaku Rabiu, founded Isyaku Rabiu & Sons. After studying economics at Capital University in the United States, Rabiu returned to Nigeria at age 24 to manage the family enterprise.

Rabiu's fortune more than doubled from $5.1 billion to $11.2 billion between Forbes' 2025 and 2026 Africa lists. That $6.1 billion jump made him the continent's biggest wealth gainer, driven by soaring share prices of his companies on the Nigerian Exchange. By May 2026, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued him at about $19 billion and ranked him Africa's second-richest person, while Forbes' real-time estimate stood at about $15.3 billion.

1. Aliko Dangote (~$39–$55 billion)

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Foundation, takes part in a panel discussion during the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aliko Mohammad Dangote

Aliko Mohammad Dangote Date of birth: 10 April 1957

10 April 1957 Age: 69 (as of November 2026)

69 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Nigerian (Kano)

Nigerian (Kano) Profession: Businessman, industrialist

Businessman, industrialist Affiliation: Dangote Group (founder & chairman), Dangote Cement, Dangote Petroleum Refinery

Dangote Group (founder & chairman), Dangote Cement, Dangote Petroleum Refinery Est. net worth: ~$39–$55 billion

~$39–$55 billion Forbes profile: Africa's richest

Aliko Dangote is the undisputed richest person in Nigeria and in all of Africa. Born Aliko Mohammad Dangote on 10 April 1957 in Kano, Nigeria, he ranked 36th in the world on Forbes' real-time list in September 2026 and is the wealthiest Black individual and the wealthiest person in Africa.

On Forbes' March 2026 Africa list, he was $4.6 billion richer than a year earlier, as shares of his NGX-listed cement company surged nearly 69%; Dangote Cement doubled its profits in 2025 to a record one trillion Naira.

He is the founder, president, and chief executive of the Dangote Group, and chairman of Dangote Cement, the continent's largest cement producer, as well as the builder of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos. He owns 85% of publicly traded Dangote Cement through a holding company, which has the capacity to produce 55 million metric tons annually and operates across 10 countries in Africa.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, had a net worth of $39.4 billion on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index in early November 2026, a jump fuelled by the strong performance of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. He has topped Forbes' Africa billionaires list for 15 consecutive years.

FAQ

Who is the richest man in Nigeria in 2026?

According to Forbes Africa's 2026 Billionaires List, Aliko Dangote is the richest Nigerian and the richest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion at the time of the annual ranking. By November 2026, real-time trackers put his fortune far higher, at $39.4 billion on Bloomberg and $55.4 billion on Forbes, following the strong performance of his petroleum refinery.

Who is the richest woman in Nigeria?

Folorunsho Alakija is widely regarded as the richest woman in Nigeria. Born on 15 July 1951, she built her fortune across fashion, oil, real estate, and printing industries. Her oil exploration company, Famfa Oil, holds the rights to a highly productive deep-water block. She was absent from the 2026 Forbes Africa billionaires list but remains the most prominent female wealthholder in the country.

How did Aliko Dangote make his money?

Dangote started his business with a ₦500,000 loan from his uncle in 1977. He began trading commodities such as cement, sugar, and flour before vertically integrating into manufacturing. He became the owner of Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refinery in Africa, which became a major driver of his wealth surge in 2025–2026.

How many billionaires does Nigeria have in 2026?

Four Nigerians made Forbes' 2026 Africa billionaires ranking, published in March 2026: Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, and Femi Otedola. Nigerian-born Adebayo Ogunlesi and Tope Awotona are also estimated to be dollar billionaires, but they live in the US and are not counted on the Forbes Africa list.

Is Abdulsamad Rabiu richer than Mike Adenuga?

Yes. Abdulsamad Rabiu is ranked third in Africa by Forbes in 2026, while Mike Adenuga ranks sixth. Rabiu's net worth more than doubled from $5.1 billion in 2025 to $11.2 billion, giving him a significant lead over Adenuga's $6.5 billion.

We also highlighted facts about the 15 richest Black men in the world in 2026, from Aliko Dangote and Alexander Karp to Jay-Z and LeBron James. The rankings reveal how fortunes built in industries ranging from cement and telecommunications to technology and entertainment are reshaping the global billionaire landscape.

Dangote leads with an estimated $28.5 billion—more than twice the fortune of the second-ranked Karp—as the number of Black billionaires worldwide rises to 27. But with fast-growing fortunes pushing the rankings into flux, the distance between today’s leaders and the next big wealth shift may be smaller than it seems.

Source: Legit.ng