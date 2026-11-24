Edward Regan Murphy, born 3 April 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, has had one of Hollywood's most colourful romantic histories. Now 65, the comedian has been linked to Whitney Houston, married twice and raised a ten-child blended family, and his wives and girlfriends have always attracted fierce public attention. He and his wife, Paige Butcher, tied the knot on 9 July 2024 in Anguilla, capping a love life that has spanned four decades.

Eddie Murphy at "The Pickup" world premiere held at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Eddie Murphy's first marriage, to Nicole Mitchell, lasted 13 years from 1993 to 2006 and produced five children together.

from 1993 to 2006 and produced five children together. His symbolic ceremony with Tracey Edmonds lasted about two weeks in January 2008, before the pair announced they would not proceed with a legal wedding.

in January 2008, before the pair announced they would not proceed with a legal wedding. Mel B (Melanie Janine Brown, better known as Scary Spice) shared a brief 2006 romance with Murphy, followed by a paternity dispute that a DNA test settled in 2007.

with Murphy, followed by a paternity dispute that a DNA test settled in 2007. Murphy and Whitney Houston were reportedly involved in the mid-to-late 1980s, although Murphy has denied that they ever dated.

in the mid-to-late 1980s, although Murphy has denied that they ever dated. After more than 12 years together, Murphy married Australian model Paige Butcher in July 2024, finally making their long partnership official.

Profile summary

Full name Edward Regan Murphy Date of birth 3 April 1961 Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA Occupation Actor, comedian, producer, singer Marriages Nicole Mitchell (1993–2006); Paige Butcher (2024–present) Children 10 Net worth $200 million

Eddie Murphy's wives and girlfriends: a full timeline

Five facts about actor and comedian Eddie Murphy. Photo: Michael Kovac

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Ever since Eddie Murphy skyrocketed to fame on Saturday Night Live in 1980, he has had a number of high-profile partners by his side. Below is a chronological look at every significant relationship.

Whitney Houston (mid-to-late 1980s)

Whitney Houston and Eddie Murphy. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

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At the height of his early film fame, Murphy caught the attention of one of pop music's greatest voices. Houston and Murphy reportedly met and began spending time together in the mid-1980s, when both of their careers were taking off.

Murphy has denied the romance, telling Extra in 2012, "I was never dating Whitney," but those close to Houston have told a different story. Houston's close friend Robyn Crawford addressed their connection in her book A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, writing that Houston "was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive."

In a 2004 Sister2Sister interview, Houston herself recalled that she "was going with Eddie" at the time she first met Bobby Brown. Crawford also wrote that on the morning of Houston's July 1992 wedding to Bobby Brown, "Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake," but Houston went ahead with the ceremony.

Paulette McNeely (c. 1989)

Murphy went on to date Paulette McNeely, and together they welcomed the first of his children, a son named Eric, in July 1989. Little else is publicly known about their relationship, as both parties kept details private.

Tamara Hood (c. 1990–1991)

Murphy got together with Tamara Hood, and their son Christian was born in November 1990. The relationship was short-lived, and Hood has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy: Eddie's first wife

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy during the annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 12, 1997. Photo: Diana Gibson

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Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell first met in 1988 at an NAACP Image Awards show. He was already a global comedy star; she was a rising fashion model from Sacramento, California. The two dated for several years and welcomed a daughter, Bria, in 1989.

The couple married on 18 March 1993 in the Grand Ballroom of New York's Plaza Hotel. It became one of the most prominent unions in 1990s Hollywood.

Nicole is the mother of five of Eddie's children: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. After 12 years of marriage, Nicole filed for divorce in August 2005, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in April 2006.

The welfare of our children is our main concern, and their best interest is our first priority.

Nicole reportedly received a $15 million divorce settlement, according to Celebrity Net Worth and other outlets. Despite their split, both maintained a cordial relationship, particularly in co-parenting their children.

Tracey Edmonds: the two-week "marriage"

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds during the "Dreamgirls" New York City premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin

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After his divorce from Nicole, Murphy began dating TV producer and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds. Born Tracey Elaine McQuarn on 18 February 1967, Edmonds was previously married to musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds before becoming Murphy's partner.

The two got engaged in July 2007, and Murphy's representative told People, "Tracey and Eddie are both very much in love and are excited about spending the rest of their lives together."

They walked down the aisle on 1 January 2008 on a private French Polynesian island in a ceremony that almost didn't happen due to rain.

It was as if we'd been blessed. We ran to the beach and had just enough time to get married before the raindrops started falling again. It was simply perfect.

The vows exchanged on that private island off Bora Bora were not, however, legally binding. On 16 January 2008, just over two weeks after the ceremony, Eddie and Tracey announced they would go their separate ways.

In a joint statement, the couple said they had "jointly decided that we will forgo having a legal ceremony, as it is not necessary to define our relationship further."

Mel B: a passionate short-lived romance

Mel B visits SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

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Eddie Murphy and Spice Girl Mel B had a brief yet high-profile relationship in 2006. Their union produced one of the most publicly contested paternity disputes in celebrity history.

Mel and Eddie started dating in 2006, though they broke up around December of that year, about four months before their child was born. Angel was born on 3 April 2007.

The end of their relationship was high-profile, with Murphy initially denying he was Angel's father. A DNA test in June 2007 confirmed that he is Angel's father.

In her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest, Mel B described Murphy as the great love for her life and spoke about meeting him at a dinner party:

It was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much. But he's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school."

In May 2025, Mel B told Us Weekly that Murphy is "a proper father" to Angel, saying, "They spend time together. They go on holiday together."

Paige Butcher: Eddie's true love story

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

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Paige Butcher, an Australian model, brought stability and family-orientated bliss into Murphy's life when they started dating in 2012. Born on 6 October 1979 in Perth, Western Australia, Butcher built her career with major modelling agencies including LA Models and Ford Models before appearing in films such as Something's Gotta Give and Big Momma's House 2.

Their first child, daughter Izzy Oona, was born in May 2016. Murphy and Butcher announced their engagement in September 2018, and son Max Charles arrived about two months later, at the end of November 2018.

The small private wedding took place in Anguilla on 9 July 2024, before family and close friends. Butcher wore a Mira Zwillinger corseted gown adorned with lace, while Murphy wore a white Brioni suit.

Notably, Paige Butcher stays largely out of the public eye and has no known verified Instagram or Twitter account.

Latest news

Being Eddie, a Netflix documentary about Murphy's life and career, was released on 12 November 2025, with Paige Butcher appearing on camera and offering fans a rare glimpse into their family life. In June 2025, outlets including PinkNews reported that Eddie and Mel B's child, Angel, then 18, is living as a trans man. An insider quoted by the Mirror said, "It's a decision Angel made, and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie."

Murphy also received the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award in April 2026, cementing his legacy as one of the most significant entertainers of his generation.

Eddie Murphy's net worth

Eddie Murphy is an American actor, comedian, producer, and director with a net worth of approximately $200 million. His wealth derives from decades of blockbuster films, stand-up specials, voice work, and production credits. Key income sources include:

The Beverly Hills Cop , Shrek , and Coming to America film franchises

, , and film franchises Stand-up specials, including Delirious and Raw

and Voice work, most notably Donkey in the Shrek series

in the series Production and directing credits across film and television

FAQ

Who are Eddie Murphy's wives? Eddie Murphy has been legally married twice: to Nicole Mitchell from 1993 to 2006 and to Paige Butcher from July 2024 to the present. Did Eddie Murphy marry Tracey Edmonds? Murphy and Edmonds traded vows on New Year's Day on a private island off Bora Bora, but the ceremony was not legally binding. They parted ways two weeks later. How many children does Eddie Murphy have? Eddie Murphy has 10 children with five different women. Did Eddie Murphy and Whitney Houston date? Houston's friends, and Houston herself in a 2004 Sister2Sister interview, suggested they were involved in the mid-to-late 1980s, but Murphy has denied it, telling Extra in 2012, "I was never dating Whitney." Why did Eddie Murphy and Mel B break up? Mel B and Eddie broke up around December 2006, while she was pregnant. Murphy publicly questioned his paternity until a DNA test in June 2007 confirmed he is Angel's father. Does Paige Butcher have social media? No. Paige Butcher has no verified Instagram or Twitter account and is known for keeping a deliberately low public profile. What is Eddie Murphy's net worth in 2026? Multiple sources estimate Eddie Murphy's net worth at around $200 million, built through decades of film, stand-up, and voice-acting work. Who is Eddie Murphy dating now? Murphy is currently married to Paige Butcher, whom he wed on 9 July 2024, after more than 12 years together.

We also highlighted facts about Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, their mothers and the different paths they are pursuing today.

From a marriage linking two comedy dynasties to a growing family of grandchildren, the Murphy story spans generations—and shows how the actor’s children are making lives and careers of their own.

Source: Legit.ng