President Bola Tinubu addressed Igbo stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections

Tinubu told the gathering that his constituency was urging him to seek re-election for a second term

The president's declaration signals his intention to contest the 2027 presidential race

President Bola Tinubu has publicly declared his intention to seek a second term in office, telling a gathering of Igbo stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, that he wants to continue as Nigeria's president.

Addressing the group ahead of the 2027 general elections, Tinubu said he had completed his first term and that those he represents were calling on him to run again.

President Bola Tinubu says constituency wants him to contest for second term in office Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

"I have served my first term. The constituency says I must ask for a second term. I want a second term," Tinubu said.

Tinubu courts Igbo support before 2027

The meeting with Igbo stakeholders in Lagos points to efforts by the president to build political support across ethnic groups as the 2027 election season draws closer. Lagos has one of the largest Igbo populations outside the South-East, making the community a significant voting bloc in the state.

Tinubu's declaration makes him among the first major political figures to publicly confirm their intention to contest the presidency in 2027. His statement to the Igbo gathering marks a notable moment in the early campaigning period, as other political parties and their potential candidates are also beginning to position themselves ahead of the election.

See the video of the president on X here:

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng