Tinubu Finally Mentions Those Who Insists He Must Contest Against
- President Bola Tinubu addressed Igbo stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Tinubu told the gathering that his constituency was urging him to seek re-election for a second term
- The president's declaration signals his intention to contest the 2027 presidential race
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President Bola Tinubu has publicly declared his intention to seek a second term in office, telling a gathering of Igbo stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, that he wants to continue as Nigeria's president.
Addressing the group ahead of the 2027 general elections, Tinubu said he had completed his first term and that those he represents were calling on him to run again.
"I have served my first term. The constituency says I must ask for a second term. I want a second term," Tinubu said.
Tinubu courts Igbo support before 2027
The meeting with Igbo stakeholders in Lagos points to efforts by the president to build political support across ethnic groups as the 2027 election season draws closer. Lagos has one of the largest Igbo populations outside the South-East, making the community a significant voting bloc in the state.
Tinubu's declaration makes him among the first major political figures to publicly confirm their intention to contest the presidency in 2027. His statement to the Igbo gathering marks a notable moment in the early campaigning period, as other political parties and their potential candidates are also beginning to position themselves ahead of the election.
See the video of the president on X here:
Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.
The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.
The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng