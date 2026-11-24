Skai Jackson is not married. The former Disney Channel star has never walked down the aisle, and there are no credible reports of a marriage. What she does have is a colourful and very public dating history, one that has repeatedly landed her in the headlines, plus a baby son born in January 2025. Here is everything you need to know about Skai Jackson's love life, from her earliest rumoured romances to the legal drama involving her son's father, Deondre Burgin.

Skai Jackson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Skai Jackson has never been married, and no confirmed husband exists as of November 2026.

and no confirmed husband exists as of November 2026. Jackson became a mother for the first time when her son Kasai was born in January 2025.

was born in January 2025. Her dating history includes at least five public relationships , most of them with rappers.

, most of them with rappers. In May 2025, she filed for a restraining order against her baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, alleging domestic abuse.

against her baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, alleging domestic abuse. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $500,000 as of November 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Skai Jackson Date of birth 8 April 2002 Age 24 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Staten Island, New York City, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress, author, influencer Known for Zuri Ross in Jessie and Bunk'd Parents Kiya Cole (mother) Children Kasai (born January 2025) Marital status Not married Net worth Est. $500,000 (Celebrity Net Worth, 2026) Instagram @skaijackson

Is Skai Jackson married? The straight answer

Five facts about actress Skai Jackson. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Skai Jackson does not have a husband, although she reportedly described herself as engaged in 2024. When she was arrested at Universal CityWalk in August 2024 on suspicion of misdemeanour domestic battery, sources told TMZ that she said she and her boyfriend were "happily engaged and expecting a baby together." The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office later declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Despite that claim, no reliable source has reported that Skai Jackson has ever married.

Who is Skai Jackson?

Skai Jackson is an American actress, YouTuber, and author who was included in Time's list of Most Influential Teens in 2016. She began acting at the age of five, making her debut in the film Liberty Kid, before coming to international prominence for her portrayal of Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie and its sequel, Bunk'd.

Jackson earned a 2016 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Youth. Beyond acting, she released her debut book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback, in 2019.

Skai Jackson's complete dating history

Skai Jackson attends The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party at Otium on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Skai Jackson's romantic life has rarely stayed out of the spotlight. Below is a full timeline of verified relationships and rumoured romances.

Kid Trunks (2017–2018)

Skai was linked to Vietnamese-American rapper Kid Trunks between 2017 and 2018. When Skai was 16, she was dating the 18-year-old rapper; while they were together, Trunks often went live on Instagram, and the pair would flirt in the comments. The relationship ended publicly and painfully. Fans were shocked when the Florida-based rapper ended things with Skai on Instagram Live, reportedly telling her to "leave me alone."

Famous Jay (2019)

After her first relationship ended, Skai entered a romance with another rapper, Famous Jay. The pair were reportedly linked in 2019.

Smooky Margielaa (2019)

After Famous Jay, Skai's next romance featured a rising star, though it did not last. She and Smooky Margielaa were reportedly linked only briefly in 2019.

Lil Keed (rumoured, 2019)

When Skai was 17, it was rumoured she was secretly dating Lil Keed, though Jackson denied having a relationship with him, saying she did not "want him in that type of way."

Julez Smith (2021)

The relationship between Skai Jackson and Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith made headlines; after a photo of the pair started circulating on social media in January 2021, it was rumoured that the couple were an item. Things reportedly turned sour when Smith, then 16 and the son of Solange Knowles, made claims about her online after they split.

NLE Choppa (rumoured, 2021)

NLE Choppa performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 23, 2024, in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

NLE Choppa may not have been Skai Jackson's boyfriend, but he did refer to her as his "lil boo" in 2021, suggesting sparks were flying between the pair. Nothing more serious was ever confirmed.

Skai Jackson and her boyfriend Deondre Burgin

The most significant relationship in Skai Jackson's adult life is the one that produced her son.

Skai revealed she was in a romantic relationship via a now-deleted video in December 2023. Her boyfriend turned out to be Deondre Burgin, also known online as Yerkky Yerkky.

Does Skai Jackson have a kid?

Yes. In November 2024, Skai Jackson confirmed to People that she was expecting her first child. She and Burgin welcomed their son, Kasai, in January 2025, with Jackson sharing the announcement on Instagram on 26 January, posting a photo of her hand holding the baby's hand, captioned "Kasai."

This restraining order was filed as a necessary measure to protect her and her child from continued harassment and threats.

When Kasai was born, Burgin was serving a 90-day jail sentence in Ohio for a parole violation, according to TMZ.

The domestic abuse allegations

In May 2025, Skai Jackson filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Burgin, alleging a history of domestic abuse, including physical attacks and threats made while she was pregnant.

In her court documents, Jackson claimed that on Mother's Day 2025, Burgin attacked her while she was holding their three-month-old son, Kasai. She alleged that he grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against a car window and punched her in the face.

While pregnant, Jackson alleged that Burgin demanded she drink bleach to end the pregnancy and, on another occasion, allegedly held her at knifepoint, threatening to stab her in the stomach.

A temporary restraining order was granted, with a court hearing scheduled for 9 June 2025. The outcome of that hearing has not been widely reported.

A source close to Jackson confirmed that the restraining order decision was made to ensure her family's safety.

Jackson's May 2025 filings made it clear that she and Deondre Burgin are no longer together. She also asked the court to establish child support, as the pair had no legal agreement.

Latest news

The biggest story surrounding Skai Jackson since 2025 has been her legal battle with Burgin. She filed for a restraining order against him in May 2025 over alleged repeated instances of domestic violence, just months after revealing the birth of their son in January 2025. In November 2026, Burgin was sentenced to five years and six months in federal prison in Kentucky after pleading guilty to drug, firearm and stolen-vehicle charges unrelated to Jackson.

In her filing, Jackson asked the court to order Burgin to complete a domestic violence treatment programme, pay child support and cover her legal fees.

Before the relationship collapsed, in March 2024, Jackson became the brand ambassador for Cantu Beauty, marking a positive professional milestone. In July 2026, she apologised after Kenyans online criticised her comments about a 2018 visit to a Kenyan village.

Skai Jackson's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skai Jackson's net worth is estimated at approximately $500,000 as of November 2026, encompassing earnings from acting salaries, residuals, brand endorsements, social media campaigns, book sales, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Her income streams include:

Television and film acting ( Jessie , Bunk'd , voice roles)

( , , voice roles) Brand partnerships and ambassadorships (including Cantu Beauty)

and ambassadorships (including Cantu Beauty) Book sales ( Reach for the Skai , published 2019)

( , published 2019) Social media sponsorships across Instagram and TikTok

FAQ

Is Skai Jackson married? No. She has no confirmed husband, and there is no reported marriage as of November 2026. Does Skai Jackson have a kid? Yes. She gave birth to her son, Kasai, in January 2025. His father is Deondre Burgin. Who is Skai Jackson's baby daddy? Deondre Burgin, who goes by the social media alias Yerkky Yerkky. He and Jackson are no longer together, and in November 2026 he was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison on unrelated charges. Did Skai Jackson date Julez Smith? A brief romantic connection was rumoured in January 2021. It reportedly ended badly after Smith made claims about her online. Why did Skai Jackson file a restraining order? In May 2025, she alleged sustained domestic abuse by Deondre Burgin, including an alleged assault on Mother's Day 2025 while she was holding their infant son. What is Skai Jackson's net worth? Approximately $500,000 as of November 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Who are Skai Jackson's parents? Her mother is Kiya Cole, who raised her after her parents divorced when she was young. Her father keeps a low profile. What is Skai Jackson best known for? Her role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie (2011–2015) and its spin-off Bunk'd (2015–2018).

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Source: Legit.ng