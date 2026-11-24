The Katsina State Government set up an investigative committee to look into sexual assault allegations against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the allegations as serious and ordered the committee to advise the government on what action to take

The government suspended the Emir's official engagements and travels while the investigation is ongoing

The Katsina State Government has set up a committee to investigate allegations of sexual assault against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, involving a foreign tourist, and has suspended his official activities pending the outcome of the probe.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement issued on behalf of the state government.

Katsina suspends the official duties of the Emir of Daura and sets up a probe committee Photo Credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda said the nature of the allegations demanded careful attention and swift action. He directed the immediate formation of an investigative committee to examine the matter and advise the government on how to proceed.

Emir of Daura's engagements suspended

As part of the measures put in place during the investigation, the government barred the Emir from carrying out official duties or travelling. The statement said the decision to act was driven by the gravity of the allegations and the need to establish the full facts of what was reported.

The government gave assurances that justice would be served and said it would fully implement whatever findings and recommendations the committee produces.

Government calls for calm

Authorities also appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, urging the public to avoid any actions that could threaten peace in the state. The government asked residents to go about their normal activities while the probe continues.

The outcome of the committee's work is expected to determine what further steps the state government will take regarding the Emir.

See the full statement of the government on X here:

Gumi reacts to tourist's sexual assault allegation Against Daura Emir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi spoke out after a tourist accused the Emir of Daura of sexual harassment during a palace visit on November 14, 2026.

The tourist, a global traveller documenting 197 countries, shared her account on Instagram and said she had recorded evidence using Meta glasses.

Amnesty International has called on the Katsina government and police to investigate the allegation against the Emir of Daura.

Source: Legit.ng