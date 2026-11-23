Solomon Buchi called out Pastor Jimmy Odukoya in an online video, alleging the cleric disrespected his spiritual father, Bishop Mike Okonkwo

Buchi claimed Bishop Mike Okonkwo visited Fountain of Life Church to calm tensions, but Pastor Jimmy still made controversial remarks from the pulpit

Several social media users urged Buchi to drop the matter, with many questioning his stake in the church's internal affairs

Social media commentator Solomon Buchi has sparked fresh debate online after releasing a fiery video in which he accused Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of showing disrespect towards Bishop Mike Okonkwo..

In the clip that surfaced on Instagram on Monday, November 23, 2026, Buchi argued that Bishop Okonkwo's recent appearance at Fountain of Life should not be used to dismiss the underlying tensions between the two men.

Solomon Buchi has shared how Pastor Jimi Odukoya allegedly disrespected Bishop Mike Okonkow in a viral video. Photo credit@drmikeokonkow/@iamthatpj/@solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

According to him, the bishop had not been in direct communication with Pastor Jimmy for months before the visit, and his attendance was purely an act of faithfulness to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's legacy rather than a sign that all was well.

Jimmy Odukoya: Buchi's claims about the church drama

Buchi insisted that Bishop Okonkwo showed up at the church in the role of an elder and a father figure, not to publicly rebuke anyone, but to ease the tension surrounding the ongoing dispute.

He stressed that anyone familiar with how elders operate within Nigerian family structures would understand the bishop's restrained behaviour.

Solomon Buchi has not rested from speaking about the crisis at the Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

What angered Buchi most, he said, was that even after Bishop Okonkwo preached and tried to restore calm, Pastor Jimmy took the microphone and made remarks about not receiving court papers served against him.

Buchi described this as dishonest, noting that Pastor Jimmy had also reportedly counter-served in the same legal matter.

The social media commentator went further to accuse critics who have defended Pastor Jimmy of hypocrisy, arguing they hold different standards depending on the popularity of whoever is involved.

"Pastor Jimmy can be well loved by people but deserves accountability and scrutiny by the virtue of the office that he occupies," he said in the video.

Buchi concluded by stating that if Pastor Jimmy cannot meet the standards set by the church's founder, he should step down.

Here is the Instagram video of Solomon Buchi speaking about the cleric:

Fans react to Solomon Buchi's video

The video drew a flood of responses, with many urging Buchi to let the matter go:

@thehostwiththemost001 wrote:

"REST!!!!!!!!!!!!! Solo Makinde…..Rest!!!"

@official_jayvee91 reacted:

"Solomon Buchi is this what God has called you to do wetin be this"

@docbimmy commented:

"Please its ok. Let it rest. We are fountainers and we dont want our church to be on social media mess. We have a pastor that we love and his sisters. Even if he disrespect bishop he never complained pls leave it let it REST . I beggg"

@faith.angel1 said:

"It is very important to actually know when to STOP."

@enifomespeaks wrote:

"Solomon is now a family member of the Odukoya family"

@a_nuoluwapoo shared:

"Omoo you really need to rest ooo!!!!"

@futuresensei_ added:

"Na your papa church? wetin concern you"

Video of Pastor Jimmy and Tolu Odukoya trends

Legit.ng reported that an old video showing Pastor Tolu and Jimmy Odukoya dancing and sharing playful moments has resurfaced online on Monday, November 23, 2026, amid reports of a legal dispute between the Fountain of Life Church siblings.

The development has sparked reactions from social media users, with many flooding the comments section with prayers and messages of support, expressing hope that the ongoing crisis would not destroy their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng