A Federal High Court in Warri ruled against former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege's NDC candidacy for Delta Central in the 2027 elections

Justice Nganjiwa found that Omo-Agege's name was missing from the NDC's membership register submitted to INEC before the party's primary election

The court also noted that Omo-Agege took part in an APC primary on May 18, 2026, raising questions about his membership status at the time

Warri, Delta state - The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta state, has voided the senatorial candidacy of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa delivered the ruling on Tuesday, November 24, in suit number FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete. The plaintiff had challenged the validity of Omo-Agege's emergence as the NDC candidate, raising concerns about his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), his NDC membership, and his eligibility to participate in the party's primary, Channels TV reported.

The Federal High Court in Warri sacks Ovie Omo-Agege as the NDC's Delta Central senatorial candidate. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Why the Court Ruled Against Omo-Agege

Before examining the substance of the case, Justice Nganjiwa dismissed five preliminary objections raised by Omo-Agege, the NDC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all of which questioned whether the suit was properly before the court.

On the merits, the judge found that the NDC failed to meet the Electoral Act's requirement of submitting its membership register to INEC at least 21 days before conducting its primary. Critically, Omo-Agege's name did not appear in the register the party submitted to the electoral commission, and the NDC could not produce sufficient evidence showing the register was later updated and resubmitted within the allowed period.

The court also pointed to INEC's revised electoral timetable, which showed that Omo-Agege took part in an APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, suggesting he was still a card-carrying APC member at that point in time. Justice Nganjiwa stressed that only persons whose names were properly captured in a party's membership register, as required by law, could legally participate in that party's primary.

Omo-Agege: What the Court Ordered

As a result of its findings, the court set aside Omo-Agege's nomination and directed INEC to remove his name from its list of candidates for the Delta Central senatorial election. The judge also barred him from presenting himself as the NDC's candidate for that district.

On a procedural point, the court ruled that a previously withdrawn affidavit could not form part of its records or be relied on in determining the case.

The ruling creates a difficult situation for the NDC in Delta Central. The court held that the 180-day statutory window for political parties to conduct fresh primaries before the general election had already closed, meaning the NDC cannot simply hold another primary to field a replacement candidate for that seat.

Neither Senator Omo-Agege nor the NDC had issued any response to the judgment as of the time of this report.

The Federal High Court in Warri bars Ovie Omo-Agege from presenting himself as the NDC's candidate for Delta Central. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Omo-Agege Breaks Silence on Deadly Campaign Attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omo-Agege said that gunmen who opened fire on his campaign team in Delta state were shouting his name and calling for his death as the shooting unfolded.

He described in detail the attack that struck his campaign event at Uduere, in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng