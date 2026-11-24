The Northern Peace Forum praised President Tinubu and CDS General Oluyede for reclaiming territories once held by insurgents and bandits

The forum said troops rescued 119 abducted travellers in Borno state and neutralised fighters during operations between November 6 and 19

The group said Nigeria is now closer to holding peaceful elections across every polling unit than at any point since 2011

The Northern Peace Forum has praised President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Nigerian Armed Forces for what it called a landmark achievement in rolling back insecurity across the country.

Alhaji Gobir Danladi, the forum's national president, made the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, saying the security progress recorded under the current administration had laid the groundwork for violence-free elections in every polling unit across Nigeria in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu and CDS General Olufemi Oluyede praised by the Northern Peace Forum over reported gains against insecurity across Nigeria. Photo: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Military Gains in the North

Danladi pointed to a series of recent operations as evidence of the military's renewed effectiveness. Between November 6 and 12, troops rescued 119 abducted travellers in Borno state, while operations in Kainji Lake National Park, Niger state, led to the neutralisation of two suspected terrorists, the arrest of 11 suspected collaborators, and the clearance of 37 improvised explosive devices. The military also cleared what it described as terrorist hideouts in parts of the North-West and North-Central regions during the same period.

Further northeast, air strikes around Monguno and Arinna in Borno state between November 13 and 19 reportedly killed 21 Islamic State West Africa Province fighters, including senior commanders. Twenty-six other fighters and their family members surrendered during the operations.

"We commend President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the political leadership required to confront Nigeria's security challenges. We also salute General Olufemi Oluyede and the officers and men of our Armed Forces for their courage, discipline and sacrifices," Danladi said in the statement.

Forum Ties Security to 2027 Electoral Confidence

Beyond the battlefield gains, the forum argued that improved conditions on the ground could directly boost civic participation in communities that had lived under the shadow of armed violence for years.

"The ability of Nigerians to vote freely and safely in every polling unit is fundamental to democracy. For the first time since 2011, we believe the country is approaching a point where elections can hold peacefully across all polling units. This is a commendable achievement of the Tinubu administration and a testament to the sacrifices of our armed forces," Danladi said.

The forum urged the federal government to sustain the momentum by increasing funding for military operations and ensuring timely budget releases. It also called for stronger intelligence-gathering frameworks and better support for communities still recovering from prolonged insecurity.

Traditional rulers, community leaders, and ordinary residents were urged to cooperate with security agencies, with the forum stressing that durable peace could only be achieved through shared responsibility between the government and the governed.

2027 Elections: IGP Disu Unveils 6-Point Election Security Plan

In a related development, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu has outlined a six-point security framework to govern police operations during Nigeria's 2027 general elections, warning that any officer found taking sides or harassing voters would face investigation and punishment.

Disu unveiled the plan on Monday, September 21, at the opening of the 2026 Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO) in Owerri, Imo state.

The framework directs commands to begin mapping flashpoints and criminal networks immediately, ensuring that credible intelligence reaches officers in time for action. Disu also ordered training in crowd control, protection of electoral materials and personnel, and policing that respects human rights.

Source: Legit.ng