A UK-based Nigerian data scientist ran Nigeria's 2027 presidential election 50,000 times using a Monte Carlo simulation built on a state-by-state scoring model

The model shows Tinubu winning about 79 times in every 100 simulations, with Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar trailing significantly

The forecast also reveals a key vulnerability for Tinubu, with one factor alone capable of dropping his chances from 79% to 59%

A UK-based Nigerian data scientist has given President Bola Tinubu a 79% probability of winning the 2027 presidential election, based on a simulation that ran the contest 50,000 times before arriving at that figure.

Olaniyi Oluseyi Gideon, founder of Nygon Technologies in Wolverhampton, built a Monte Carlo simulation that scored all 36 states and the FCT across ten factors, among them the 2023 electoral map, religious demographics, governor alignments, economic hardship, and insecurity. The model then applied the constitutional requirement that a winner must secure the most votes and at least 25% of the vote in 24 of the 37 units.

UK-based Nigerian data scientist projects President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a typical simulation run, Tinubu receives 39% of the vote, Peter Obi 29%, and Atiku Abubakar 28%. Obi's probability stands at about 11% and Atiku's at around 10%. The average gap between first and second place is roughly six points, meaning the ranges overlap considerably.

Where Tinubu's lead could crack

The central finding of the model is that incumbency and economic hardship nearly cancel each other out. Being the sitting president adds roughly 12 points to Tinubu's overall probability, while the cost-of-living crisis, prices, and insecurity together subtract about 11.5 points. Because the two forces are so evenly matched, modest shifts in public sentiment on the economy have an outsized effect on the outcome. If the cost-of-living backlash deepens, Tinubu's probability falls to 59%. If inflation eases and households feel relief, it climbs to 91%.

Gideon also disclosed the limits of his own model. He manually overrode five states, including Lagos and the FCT, where Obi won in 2023. Those adjustments added about seven points to Tinubu's probability. Without them, the model returns 71%, not 79%. When the historical component was tested against past elections, it correctly called the winning candidate in 65% of states.

Run-off and opposition scenarios

A run-off is not a remote possibility. Gideon's simulations produce one roughly a quarter of the time, and in those scenarios Tinubu wins only 37% of the time.

A joint opposition arrangement narrows the race without reversing it. If Atiku steps aside for Obi, Tinubu's probability drops to 64%. If Obi steps aside for Atiku, it falls to 58%. Higher turnout also shifts the balance; at around 42% turnout, Obi's probability rises to 34%.

Kano is flagged as a genuine toss-up, with Obi holding a 51% chance against Tinubu's 47% in that state.

Gideon urged caution about interpreting polls, noting that pre-election surveys in 2022 overstated Obi's lead over Tinubu by as much as 67 points.

His strategic advice is direct: Tinubu's team should prioritise reducing the cost of living above all else; Obi's team should concentrate entirely on turnout and mobilising non-voters from 2023; and Atiku's team should aim to dominate the North West and North East decisively enough to force a run-off.

"A forecast that gives you one number is hiding something," Gideon wrote. "The honest answer is a range."

Source: Legit.ng