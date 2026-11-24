INEC published the personal particulars of 18 presidential candidates for the 2027 general election, clearing the way for campaigns to begin

The list revealed that five of the 18 candidates are under the age of 50, with the youngest being just 35 years old

Political campaigns for the 2027 general election are set to kick off on August 19, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars and credentials of all 18 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election, a move that opens the door for official campaigns starting August 19, 2026.

Among the full list of candidates, five are under the age of 50, making them the youngest in the race for Nigeria's highest office.

Five presidential candidates are under 50, with DLA’s Adebisi Moses the youngest at 35. Photo credit: @Olaitan_Mo/@Esthyken

Source: Twitter

Who are the 5 youngest 2027 presidential candidates?

According to the INEC final list, the youngest candidate on the INEC list is Adebisi Moses of the Democratic Liberty Alliance (DLA), who is 35 years old.

Two candidates are tied at 43 years: Okereke Sunday of the Labour Party and Okereke Nkem Esther of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is 44 years old, while Okwori Ada Elizabeth of the National Democratic Party (NDP), at 48, rounds out the five youngest candidates in the field.

List of Nigeria's 5 youngest presidential candidates

S/N Name Party Age 1 Adebisi Moses Democratic Liberty Alliance (DLA) 35 2 Okereke Sunday Labour Party (LP) 43 3 Okereke Nkem Esther National Rescue Movement (NRM) 43 4 Abbas-Bin Aliyu Action Democratic Party (ADP) 44 5 Okwori Ada Elizabeth National Democratic Party (NDP) 48

When campaigns begin

With INEC having released the credentials of all candidates, the stage is now set for political activities to begin in earnest.

The 2027 campaigns are scheduled to start on August 19, 2026, giving candidates and their parties time to mobilise support across the country ahead of the 2027 polls.

The publication of candidates' personal particulars is a standard part of INEC's electoral process, designed to ensure transparency and allow Nigerians to verify the background and qualifications of those seeking public office.

INEC list discloses 5 youngest presidential candidates, all under 50. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

18 presidential candidates, their ages, education and parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC received nomination documents from 18 presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, spanning major and minor parties.

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu, former VP Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi among the most prominent contenders.

The 2027 presidential candidates' submitted documents reveal varying educational backgrounds, from First School Leaving Certificates to postgraduate degrees from foreign universities

Source: Legit.ng