The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) published a formal response after CAS ruled on the AFCON 2025 title dispute on November 24, 2026

Morocco raised concerns over alleged communication between a German referee and the Senegalese Football Federation president before the decision was issued

The FRMF confirmed it will pursue all available legal options to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling

Morocco has rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announcing it will challenge the decision through every legal channel available.

CAS delivered its ruling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland, overturning a Confederation of African Football Appeal Board decision from March 2025 that had stripped Senegal of the title.

CAS reinstates Senegal as AFCON 2025 champion. Photo by Oussama Laribou.

Source: Getty Images

The CAS verdict reinstated Senegal's Teranga Lions as champions following an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation.

In a formal statement, the FRMF said it had taken note of the ruling but made clear it was far from satisfied with the outcome.

Morocco's concerns over arbitration process

The federation directed its strongest criticism at what it described as procedural failures, specifically raising alarm over reported contact between German referee Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation approximately 48 hours before the decision was published.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest at the failure to take into account its demand to arrange the necessary legal consequences for practices that would compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration procedure, especially what has been confirmed regarding communication between the German referee Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was issued," the statement read.

Beyond the procedural concerns, Morocco also argued that CAS did not apply the most recent guidance from football's governing bodies on player conduct.

The federation pointed to rules recently adopted by both the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA covering players who leave the field of play without the referee's permission, along with the disciplinary consequences that follow from such actions.

The FRMF said the ruling failed to reflect that framework and that this, combined with the arbitration concerns, left the federation with no choice but to act.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport," the statement concluded.

The move sets up a prolonged legal battle over one of African football's most contested title decisions in recent memory.

Sadio Mane reacts after CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that Sadio Mane reacted after the Court of Arbitration for Sports reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions.

The Senegalese legend, who retired after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, congratulated the citizens of Senegal and called for unity with Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng