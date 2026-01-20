Who is Britt Lower's partner? Inside her relationship with Kenna Kennor

In the spirit of Severance, I do like to keep my private life separate.

In the hit sci-fi series Severance, Britt Lower plays Helly R., a character who works hard to keep her work and personal lives separate, as she told The Hollywood Reporter. Like her, Britt Lower's partner, Kenna Kennor, a British hairstylist, shares a similar sentiment, keeping details of his wife and children private.

Britt Lower and her partner, Kenna Kennor, at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards (L). Britt showcases a piece from Peter Copping's collection (R). Photo: @jolie_magazin, @brittle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Britt Lower's partner is Kenna Kennor , a British professional hairstylist and the founder of Kennaland , a Brooklyn-based salon.

, a British professional hairstylist and the , a Brooklyn-based salon. The couple married privately in 2024 , a fact that remained secret until August 2025.

, a fact that remained secret until August 2025. Brit Lower and her husband share two children from Kennor's previous relationship, and together they perform in a family-run circus troupe, the Extra-Ordinary Circus.

from Kennor's previous relationship, and together they perform in a family-run circus troupe, the The pair first met in 2022 when Kennor styled her hair for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Brittney Leigh Lower Common name Britt Lower Nickname Brittle Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1985 Age 39 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Heyworth, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Red Eye colour Green Father Steven Lower Mother Mickey Lower Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Kenna Kennor Children 2 High school education Heyworth High School Higher education Northwestern University Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

Who is Britt Lower's partner? Meet Kenna Kennor

Kenna Kennor is a UK-born celebrity hairstylist known for his high-profile work in TV and film, as well as collaborations with major fashion houses such as Lanvin. His work generally includes editorial shoots, advertising, magazine covers, celebrity styling, and men's fashion, as per his representatives, Art Department.

Kennor has worked with celebrities such as his wife, Victoria Beckham; Lily Collins; Allison Williams; Querelle Jansen; Kate Spade; and Gigi Hadid. His work has been featured in top publications, including Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, L'Officiel, Elle, and American Dreamer, among others.

Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor at the 2023 Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

The pair, their children, and co-parents have formed the Extra-Ordinary Circus, a family-run performance troupe led by Lower. In her Circus Person credits profile, she acknowledged her family's artistry.

I now have my own family circus, which we like to call the Extraordinary Circus, which includes my husband, hairstylist Kenna Kennor (who can balance a chair on his chin!), my amazing young step-kids (an aspiring magician and acrobat), and our co-parents who live nearby.

Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor's relationship timeline

While little is known about their relationship, Kenna Kennor and Britt Lower have made headlines as they appear together on the red carpet. Here is everything you need to know about the couple who have embraced the life of artists, even forming their own family circus.

September 2022: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor first connect

Britt Lower attended the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on 12 September 2022. Photo: @lowerfiles

Source: Twitter

The couple reportedly met in 2022, when Kennor styled Lower's hair for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Britt Lower had attended the awards ceremony supporting the thriller series Severance, which received 14 nominations.

January 2023: Kenna Kennor styles Britt for the Golden Globes

Britt Lower attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on 10 January 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @bachmai, @artdeptagencyla (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On 10 January 2023, Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor made their debut red carpet appearance at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton, California, USA. In addition to making public appearances together, Kenna is recorded as her hairstylist for the event.

The updo hairstyle was gathered and secured at the back of the head in a unique blend of a chignon and a French twist. The front part of her hair was styled in gentle, structured waves that gave it an old Hollywood aesthetic.

2024: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor hold a private wedding

The Severance actress and Kennor privately got married in 2024. Their marriage remained a secret until August 2025, when it was publicly confirmed in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

January 2025: Kennor styles Lower across major appearances

In 2025, the professional hairstylist is recorded to have styled his wife’s hair for her January 2025 feature in The New York Times. On 26 January 2025, he styled her copper-red locks in a slicked-back updo with short fringe bangs for the Lanvin fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

His styling contribution included her appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show and other shows, such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

September 2025: Britt Lower gives a family shout-out at the Emmys

Britt Lower pictured with the Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @usatodayftw

Source: Facebook

On 14 September 2025, Britt Lower attended the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Severance. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her cast and crew before giving a shout-out to her family, including Kennor.

Wow. I share this award with my heroic cast and crew, whose work catalyses mine... Thank you to my mom and my dad, my brother, my husband (Kenna Kennor), our kids, our co-parents, and our chosen family. I love you so much.

December 2025: Britt Lower shares the family Christmas tradition

Towards the end of December 2025, Lower revealed details of her family's annual Christmas tradition. Lower and her husband, Kennor, hold annual pageants, which she described as 'a homemade variety show' with family and friends.

January 2026: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor face headlines after awards event

Patricia Arquette with Britt Lower, Adam and Naomi Scott at the Critics Choice Awards. Photo: @arquetteupdates

Source: Twitter

On 4 January 2026, Kenna Kennor and Britt Lower made a high-profile appearance at the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California, United States. Lower wore a white Bottega Veneta ensemble, with a feathery open-backed top and cream pants, while Kenna wore a mauve suit jacket.

Unlike previous red carpet walks, this joint appearance sparked controversy amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Kennor.

January 2026: Britt Lower attends the Golden Globes amid public scrutiny

Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor attended Netflix's Golden Globe after-party 2026 at Spago on 11 January 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Netflix

Source: Getty Images

Most recently, the Unforgettable actress attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama. Although she did not walk the red carpet with Kenna Kennor, the couple was seen at the Netflix Golden Globes after-party at Spago in Beverly Hills, California.

During the event, the couple sat together alongside Lower's Severance co-stars and later posed for pictures with actors such as Mo Welch and Brett Goldstein.

FAQs

Is Britt Lower married? The Darkest Miriam actress is married. Who is Britt Lower married to? She is wed to professional celebrity hairstylist Kenna Kennor. How old is Kenna Kennor? The Kennaland salon owner is 46 years old as of January 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. How did Britt Lower meet her husband? The pair reportedly met in 2022, when he styled her hair for the Primetime Emmys. When was Britt Lower's wedding? The American actress and her husband tied the knot secretly in 2024. How many children does Britt Lower have? Through her marriage to the UK star, she has two stepchildren.

Britt Lower's partner, Kenna Kennor, is a celebrity hairstylist with numerous high-profile clients. In addition to styling stars from the world of film, television, and fashion, he has also styled his wife on numerous occasions, including the day they met. The pair share and co-parent two children from Kennor's previous relationship.

