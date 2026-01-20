Who is Britt Lower's partner? Inside her relationship with Kenna Kennor
In the spirit of Severance, I do like to keep my private life separate.
In the hit sci-fi series Severance, Britt Lower plays Helly R., a character who works hard to keep her work and personal lives separate, as she told The Hollywood Reporter. Like her, Britt Lower's partner, Kenna Kennor, a British hairstylist, shares a similar sentiment, keeping details of his wife and children private.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Britt Lower's partner? Meet Kenna Kennor
- Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor's relationship timeline
- September 2022: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor first connect
- January 2023: Kenna Kennor styles Britt for the Golden Globes
- 2024: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor hold a private wedding
- January 2025: Kennor styles Lower across major appearances
- September 2025: Britt Lower gives a family shout-out at the Emmys
- December 2025: Britt Lower shares the family Christmas tradition
- January 2026: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor face headlines after awards event
- January 2026: Britt Lower attends the Golden Globes amid public scrutiny
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Britt Lower's partner is Kenna Kennor, a British professional hairstylist and the founder of Kennaland, a Brooklyn-based salon.
- The couple married privately in 2024, a fact that remained secret until August 2025.
- Brit Lower and her husband share two children from Kennor's previous relationship, and together they perform in a family-run circus troupe, the Extra-Ordinary Circus.
- The pair first met in 2022 when Kennor styled her hair for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Profile summary
Full name
Brittney Leigh Lower
Common name
Britt Lower
Nickname
Brittle
Gender
Female
Date of birth
2 August 1985
Age
39 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Heyworth, Illinois, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Residence
Brooklyn, New York, United States
Height in centimetres
168
Height in feet
5'6"
Weight in kilograms
54
Weight in pounds
119
Hair colour
Red
Eye colour
Green
Father
Steven Lower
Mother
Mickey Lower
Siblings
1
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Kenna Kennor
Children
2
High school education
Heyworth High School
Higher education
Northwestern University
Profession
Actress
Net worth
$3 million
Social media
Who is Britt Lower's partner? Meet Kenna Kennor
Kenna Kennor is a UK-born celebrity hairstylist known for his high-profile work in TV and film, as well as collaborations with major fashion houses such as Lanvin. His work generally includes editorial shoots, advertising, magazine covers, celebrity styling, and men's fashion, as per his representatives, Art Department.
Kennor has worked with celebrities such as his wife, Victoria Beckham; Lily Collins; Allison Williams; Querelle Jansen; Kate Spade; and Gigi Hadid. His work has been featured in top publications, including Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, L'Officiel, Elle, and American Dreamer, among others.
The pair, their children, and co-parents have formed the Extra-Ordinary Circus, a family-run performance troupe led by Lower. In her Circus Person credits profile, she acknowledged her family's artistry.
I now have my own family circus, which we like to call the Extraordinary Circus, which includes my husband, hairstylist Kenna Kennor (who can balance a chair on his chin!), my amazing young step-kids (an aspiring magician and acrobat), and our co-parents who live nearby.
Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor's relationship timeline
While little is known about their relationship, Kenna Kennor and Britt Lower have made headlines as they appear together on the red carpet. Here is everything you need to know about the couple who have embraced the life of artists, even forming their own family circus.
September 2022: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor first connect
The couple reportedly met in 2022, when Kennor styled Lower's hair for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Britt Lower had attended the awards ceremony supporting the thriller series Severance, which received 14 nominations.
January 2023: Kenna Kennor styles Britt for the Golden Globes
On 10 January 2023, Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor made their debut red carpet appearance at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton, California, USA. In addition to making public appearances together, Kenna is recorded as her hairstylist for the event.
The updo hairstyle was gathered and secured at the back of the head in a unique blend of a chignon and a French twist. The front part of her hair was styled in gentle, structured waves that gave it an old Hollywood aesthetic.
2024: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor hold a private wedding
The Severance actress and Kennor privately got married in 2024. Their marriage remained a secret until August 2025, when it was publicly confirmed in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
January 2025: Kennor styles Lower across major appearances
In 2025, the professional hairstylist is recorded to have styled his wife’s hair for her January 2025 feature in The New York Times. On 26 January 2025, he styled her copper-red locks in a slicked-back updo with short fringe bangs for the Lanvin fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.
His styling contribution included her appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show and other shows, such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
September 2025: Britt Lower gives a family shout-out at the Emmys
On 14 September 2025, Britt Lower attended the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Severance. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her cast and crew before giving a shout-out to her family, including Kennor.
Wow. I share this award with my heroic cast and crew, whose work catalyses mine... Thank you to my mom and my dad, my brother, my husband (Kenna Kennor), our kids, our co-parents, and our chosen family. I love you so much.
December 2025: Britt Lower shares the family Christmas tradition
Towards the end of December 2025, Lower revealed details of her family's annual Christmas tradition. Lower and her husband, Kennor, hold annual pageants, which she described as 'a homemade variety show' with family and friends.
January 2026: Britt Lower and Kenna Kennor face headlines after awards event
On 4 January 2026, Kenna Kennor and Britt Lower made a high-profile appearance at the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California, United States. Lower wore a white Bottega Veneta ensemble, with a feathery open-backed top and cream pants, while Kenna wore a mauve suit jacket.
Unlike previous red carpet walks, this joint appearance sparked controversy amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Kennor.
January 2026: Britt Lower attends the Golden Globes amid public scrutiny
Most recently, the Unforgettable actress attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama. Although she did not walk the red carpet with Kenna Kennor, the couple was seen at the Netflix Golden Globes after-party at Spago in Beverly Hills, California.
During the event, the couple sat together alongside Lower's Severance co-stars and later posed for pictures with actors such as Mo Welch and Brett Goldstein.
FAQs
- Is Britt Lower married? The Darkest Miriam actress is married.
- Who is Britt Lower married to? She is wed to professional celebrity hairstylist Kenna Kennor.
- How old is Kenna Kennor? The Kennaland salon owner is 46 years old as of January 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
- How did Britt Lower meet her husband? The pair reportedly met in 2022, when he styled her hair for the Primetime Emmys.
- When was Britt Lower's wedding? The American actress and her husband tied the knot secretly in 2024.
- How many children does Britt Lower have? Through her marriage to the UK star, she has two stepchildren.
Britt Lower's partner, Kenna Kennor, is a celebrity hairstylist with numerous high-profile clients. In addition to styling stars from the world of film, television, and fashion, he has also styled his wife on numerous occasions, including the day they met. The pair share and co-parent two children from Kennor's previous relationship.
Legit.ng has recently published an article diving into the life of podcast host and model Bunnie XO and her husband, Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll and the social media personality first met and connected at one of Jelly Roll’s Las Vegas shows.
Their initial meeting in 2015 led to a Direct Message, courtship, and finally a blended family. Read on for an in-depth look at the couple's relationship timeline and more.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com